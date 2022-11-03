Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Mario Cristobal apologizes to Miami football fans after 'painful' FSU blowout
Mario Cristobal sent a message to Miami football fans after the Hurricanes' 45-3 loss to in-state rival FSU Saturday. The fanbase delivered a capacity crowd of 66,200 but Miami got throttled by the Seminoles. “They were awesome,” Cristobal said of Miami fans, via Inside The U. “The place was electric...
Everything Mario Cristobal said following Miami’s 45-3
The Miami Hurricanes suffered an embarrassing 45-3 loss to Florida State on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami was soundly thumped in every phase of the game as the offense did not score a touchdown for the second consecutive game as the defense failed to contain explosive plays once again and allowed 45 points for the third team this season.
Noles247 Staff Predictions: Florida State vs. Miami
Florida State (5-3) travels to the 305 to take on the Miami Hurricanes (4-4) inside Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night for a 7:30 p.m. kick on ABC. After falling three straight games to Clemson, NC State and Wake Forest, the Seminoles got back on track with a blowout win against Georgia Tech this past week. The Noles247 staff gives our thoughts on how we expect Saturday night's primetime matchup with the 'Canes to unfold and shared our score predictions below as well:
247Sports
58K+
Followers
392K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0