Bills at Jets: Final injury reports

OL Spencer Brown (ankle) CB Tre’Davious White (knee) LB Tremaine Edmunds (heel) Notes: White does not have an actual injury designation but was called “day-to-day” by coach Sean McDermott … Milano, Brown were both limited in practice on Friday. New York Jets (5-3) Out. WR Corey...
BUFFALO, NY
NFL Journal: Von Miller weighs in on former Broncos teammate Bradley Chubb’s trade to Miami

Eleven things about the Broncos as they roll through a bye week and toward a nine-game second half. 1. Here’s what former Broncos great Von Miller told former Denver Post great Ryan O’Halloran – both now thriving along the shores of Lake Erie – about Bradley Chubb’s move to Miami: “He looked way better than I looked (in a post-trade interview) because when I got traded last year, I was crying and could barely talk. He was in good spirits. I spent 11½ years (in Denver) and he spent 4½ years there. It just refreshes you when you get out of a tough situation like that and go to a winning team that needs you to win right now. It just recharges you and I’m sure Chubb is feeling that same way.”
Shannon Sharpe Thinks There's A Clear Choice For NFL MVP

Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season there have been a number of compelling cases for NFL MVP made by the likes of former MVPs Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson along with rising stars like Jalen Hurts, Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley. But for Shannon Sharpe, the...
Why Bills might be sneaky good matchup for NY Jets’ Zach Wilson

NY Jets QB Zach Wilson matches up surprisingly well against Buffalo Bills defense. On the surface, the Buffalo Bills’ defense seems like a daunting matchup for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Buffalo leads the NFL in interceptions per game (1.6) and has allowed the third-lowest passer rating to opposing quarterbacks (73.8). Wilson has the second-lowest passer rating among qualified quarterbacks this season (71.0).
Bradley Chubb trade suggests Broncos have given up on 2022

Denver (3-5) has a 12% chance to make the playoffs, per the New York Times simulator. But after dealing former Pro Bowl defensive end Bradley Chubb to Miami for a first-round pick and change, the Broncos seem to have given up on 2022. "The Broncos gave up on Bradley Chubb...
Von Miller fully participated in Friday’s practice and is good to go for Sunday

Bills edge rusher Von Miller fully participated in Friday’s practice and exited the injury report. He will play Sunday against the Jets. Miller took Wednesday as a rest day before sitting out Thursday with an ankle injury. He has six sacks and eight quarterback hits this season. Safety Jordan...
Why Lynch OK with 49ers giving up hefty draft capital for CMC

Programming Note: Matt Maiocco's interview with John Lynch airs at 9:30 p.m. PT on Friday night during "49ers Game Plan" on NBC Sports Bay Area. The 49ers paid a hefty price in draft capital and on the financial side to acquire Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers last month. San...
Watch Kevin Durant break Daniel Gafford’s ankles with double-crossover

This is as nasty a move as you will ever see. Durant got isolated on Daniel Gafford (a good rim protector who sometimes struggles to defend in space), and with a double-crossover KD broke his ankles. That is one of your highlights of the season. Gafford’s right foot slips when...
Tom Brady reached another historic NFL passing milestone in Week 9

Tom Brady owns many NFL records, but that doesn't mean there aren't any more milestones for him to hit before retiring. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reached another one in Sunday's Week 9 game against the Los Angeles when he surpassed the 100,000 passing yards mark (regular season and playoffs combined) for his career. He's the first player in history to achieve this feat.
Our Eagles grades by position after (nearly) half of the 2022 season

The Eagles are off to their first 8-0 start in franchise history and have been the NFL’s only undefeated team for a while now. Since the NFL added an extra game the exact halfway point of the 2022 season for the Eagles would come at halftime of the Washington game on Monday night.
Derrick Henry’s second touchdown gives Titans their first lead

Derrick Henry is already wearing down and wearing out the Chiefs, not only keeping the Titans in Sunday Night Football but giving them the lead. The Titans went 79 yards in five plays, using Henry’s 56-yard run to get them there. Henry romped to the Kansas City 23 before...
Eagles snap counts: Why did Quinn play so little vs. Texans?

After playing 20 snaps in his Eagles debut just three days after being traded from Chicago, defensive end Robert Quinn played just seven snaps on Thursday night against the Texans in the Eagles’ 29-17 win. What gives?. “Just the way the reps shook out yesterday is kind of how...
