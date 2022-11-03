Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Adams Conservation Approves Parking Expansion for B&B Micromanufacturing
ADAMS, Mass. — The Conservation Commission has approved a notice of intent from White Engineering, on behalf of B&B Micromanufacturing, to construct an expanded parking lot and driveway. The Planning Board gave the expansion, the intent of which is to meet the increasing needs of B&B's clients, site plan...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Community Preservation Act Public Hearing Monday
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Community Preservation Committee will be holding a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 related to the use of Community Preservation Act (CPA) funds and the city of Pittsfield's priorities in relation to the Community Preservation Plan. The hearing will be held in...
iBerkshires.com
Overnight Guardrail Operations in Lee Starting Monday
LEE, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced it will be conducting overnight guardrail replacement operations on the I-90 westbound off-ramp at exit 10 in Lee. The work will be conducted nightly from Monday, Nov. 7, through Friday, Nov. 11, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to...
theberkshireedge.com
Beacco should know better about West Stockbridge
I am writing to address statements made in a recent letter to the editor from John Beacco, a resident of Lee and a former Selectman from the Town of Stockbridge, in which he implied that something underhanded had taken place at a recent West Stockbridge special town meeting. While he...
iBerkshires.com
Hoosac Valley Students Raise Money for Suicide Prevention
ADAMS, Mass. — As part of the school's Halloween festivities, several students at Hoosac Valley High School helped to raise $557 for the Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention. The students collected donations for the cause during the school's Haunted Halls event last Thursday. In addition, the students helped prep...
State Street in Springfield closed due to water main break
State Street in Springfield is closed due to a water main break on Sunday.
iBerkshires.com
MassDEP Clears Petroleum Product from Housatonic River in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The state Department of Environmental Protection recently cleared a "substantial" amount of petroleum product from the east branch of the Housatonic River. The Conservation Commission on Thursday ratified an emergency permit for the abatement and clean-up of a petroleum product release in the body of water...
Ribbon cutting ceremony at Ortiz Family Cafe in Holyoke
The Greater Holyoke Chamber will have a ribbon cutting for Ortiz Family Café on Saturday.
amherstbulletin.com
Hadley voters reject climate change resolution
HADLEY — Concerns about imposing new costs and regulations on farmers to address climate change prompted a majority of voters to reject a nonbinding resolution declaring a climate emergency Thursday at Special Town Meeting. By an 83-72 vote, residents turned down the declaration, while also supporting $1.86 million for...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Board of Health OKs Updated Tobacco Ordinance Draft
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With the Board of Health's support on several proposed tobacco ordinance updates, the city now wants to hear from the public. On Wednesday, the panel approved a slate of changes that extend the document from 16 pages to 18 pages. These include a clarified definition for blunt wraps, a raised minimum price requirement for cigars, and violations that incorporate state law.
iBerkshires.com
Lt. Gov. Candidate Driscoll Makes Campaign Swing Through Berkshires
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Lieutenant governor candidate Kim Driscoll was talking about addressing housing issues and public infrastructure as she made a last swing through far Western Mass on Friday. The mayor of Salem stopped in Pittsfield before appearing at a campaign gathering hosted by Mayor Jennifer Macksey at...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield School's Curriculum Panel OKs 2 Pilot Courses
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Public Schools' curriculum subcommittee voted to approve two pilot courses during its meeting on Tuesday night. The "History of Math" course has been in the works for over a year. It would be a half-year elective to ensure it is accessible to students who have an interest in the topic since all half-year electives are currently either English or history based.
Historic Shepherd Barn in Northampton relocating after 170 years
The historic society in Northampton is relocating Shepherd Barn for the first time in 170 years.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
8-10 Gavin Avenue: Michael P. Obrien and Catherine F. Obrien of Adams to Mitchell W. Gordon Jr and Sherri L. Gordon, $150,500 on 10/17/2022. 41 Morningside Avenue: Czubryt John S Jr Est and Keith A. Czubryt of Adams to Wayne G. Arnold, $63,500 on 10/19/2022. 111 Friend Street: Matthew K....
amherstindy.org
Letter: Retired Teacher Questions The Integrity Of Hiring Processes In Amherst Public Schools
The following letter was sent to the Amherst School Committee, the staff at Amherst Public Schools, and a several local media outlets on October 31, 2022. I recently retired after 34 years of working as an educator, thirty of them in Massachusetts. The last ten years of my career were devoted to the service of students in the Amherst Regional Public Schools (ARPS). Four of my five children graduated from Amherst Regional High School (ARHS). The investment, commitment, and trust that moved me to work for ARPS were rooted deep in my heart and soul.
Westfield, Gateway schools shelter in place as police search for shooter
BLANDFORD — A shooting in West Hartford, Connecticut, led to a manhunt in the Hilltowns on Friday that prompted two Greater Westfield school districts to shelter in place. Classes at Westfield’s public schools and the Gateway Regional School District went on as normal Friday morning, but students were not allowed outside recess and faculty and staff were urged to be extra vigilant while Massachusetts State Police searched for the suspect, who had fled to the Blandford area.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Saw Two Mini-COVID Surges This Fall
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city has seen ups and downs with COVID-19 cases this fall and is currently on the lower end of case counts. Health officials now say sewage testing is the truest indicator of the virus's impact on the community because it accounts for at-home tests. "We...
Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Gives An Update On Reopening Plans
We know there is a change coming to Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill when it eventually reopens. We also now have a few more hints on the reopening. The restaurant in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for a while, but will be soon opening back up, albeit under new management and with some rebranding as well.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to truck fire on I-91 South in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responded to a car fire on the I-91 Southbound bridge in West Springfield Saturday afternoon. The scene has since cleared. According to West Springfield Fire Department’s Spokesperson Lt. Tony Spear, a 2003 RAM 3500 pickup was fully involved in the fire. The truck was lost in the fire.
Massachusetts 2022 Election Results: 3rd Berkshire state Rep. District (William Pignatelli vs. Michael Lavery)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Incumbent Democrat William “Smitty” Pignatelli faces Green-Rainbow Party challenger Michael Lavery to be state Rep. for the 3rd Berkshire District, which includes parts of Berkshire County. None of the candidates had contested primary elections. Pignatelli has held...
