Louisiana State

Louisiana prison's lockdown conditions violate inmates' rights, are 'mental torture,' judge says

By JACQUELINE DEROBERTIS - The Advocate
KTBS
 3 days ago
Comments / 37

Leon Bernstine
3d ago

WOW what about the victims and their families.What about their rights What about their mental health. I guess crime does pay the judges see to that

libra13
3d ago

Those kids kept doing grown folk crimes and didn’t care… they hurt someone love ones so they need to be there and hopefully become scared straight… they were mean hateful kids … they knew better it’s no excuse

Icpc Chaplain Jessica Haley
2d ago

I believe in Rehabilitation for those who are Incarcerated makes a better person and a much better society. many individuals have a release date for entering back into society and shouldn't be abused but rehabilitated many inmates have mental illness diagnosis and some undiagnosed mental illnesses no matter the crime they need Rehabilitation before being released back into society, this is one reason we have so many repeat offenders, because they system fails us.

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 6 Years After Being Found in Possession of a Firearm

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 6 Years After Being Found in Possession of a Firearm. Louisiana – On November 3, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Treymon Daykeem Reed, 29, of Alexandria, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge David C. Joseph to 72 months (6 years) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegal possession of firearms.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Texas Man Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana for His Role in Fraudulent Medical Reimbursement Account Program

Texas Man Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana for His Role in Fraudulent Medical Reimbursement Account Program. Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joseph Anthony Borino, age 65, a resident of Spring Hill, Texas, was sentenced on November 1, 2022, to 12 months and 1 day in prison by United States District Judge Wendy B. Vitter after previously pleading guilty to a one-count superseding bill of information charging him with misprision of a felony, namely, wire fraud, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 4, for his role in a wide-ranging scheme that defrauded thousands of individuals and companies across the United States. Judge Vitter also sentenced Borino to one (1) year of supervised release after his release from prison and ordered that he pay a $100 mandatory special assessment fee. Judge Vitter scheduled a restitution hearing for February 13, 2023, at 10:00 am.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Drug Dealer Sentenced to More than 21 Years on Drug and Firearms Charges

Louisiana Drug Dealer Sentenced to More than 21 Years on Drug and Firearms Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on November 2, 2022, that Brock Melancon, age 35 from Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana was sentenced on October 27, 2022, to 262 months (21 years, 10 months) in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine as well as for federal firearms violations.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with June 6 Shooting Death and Drug Charges

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with June 6 Shooting Death and Drug Charges. On November 3, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Khalil Henderson, 19 for the alleged shooting death of Terran Fobb, 17 that occurred on June 6, 2022, in the 3000 block of Oswego St. Upon Henderson’s arrest, law enforcement reportedly confiscated a large amount of illegal narcotics. (372 grams of Meth, 2 ½ pounds of marijuana, 12 grams of psilocybin, a handgun, and an undisclosed amount of money)
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? Curious Louisiana explores the history

Brooklyn Grey Kelley had reason enough to be curious about these questions: Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? And will that ever change?. The 9-year-old, fourth grader at Zachary Elementary School was herself named for a place — Brooklyn, a borough in New York — as is her mom, Sydnie Kelley, named for a city in Australia, and siblings Everest and Dallas. So place names mean something in her family.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed During Police Chase on LA 10

Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed During Police Chase on LA 10. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 4, 2022, that on November 3, 2022, shortly after 10:30 p.m., an officer from the Ville Platte Police Department attempted to perform a traffic stop. The motorist reportedly refused to stop, resulting in a chase that resulted in a deadly crash that killed the driver, 41-year-old Gary Macneil Sims of Ville Platte, Louisiana.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
KTBS

John Bel Edwards launches second investigation into Ware Youth Center

Gov. John Bel Edwards said he will be send a second team of state officials to investigate Ware Youth Center in Coushatta, La. (Photo from Canva) Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced he will launch a second state investigation – one that includes the Department of Children and Family Services and the Office of Juvenile Justice – into Ware Youth Center, a large juvenile detention facility in Coushatta.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Gov. Stitt to declare State of Emergency following deadly storms

IDABEL, Okla. - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he's heartbroken after seeing the tornado damage in the Idabel area Saturday morning. He says he's declaring a State of Emergency in affected counties to ensure these communities have support and resources from the state. McCurtain County EMS Director Cody McDaniel confirmed...
IDABEL, OK
WAFB

LSP graduates 23 new troopers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This morning, Louisiana State Police conducted the historical graduation of Cadet Class 101, the first LSP Cadet Class to be exclusively comprised of prior law enforcement officers from around the state. The Louisiana State Police Training Academy hosted the graduation ceremony where 23 individuals completed their dedicated journey to become Louisiana State Troopers.
LOUISIANA STATE

