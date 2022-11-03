Louisiana prison's lockdown conditions violate inmates' rights, are 'mental torture,' judge says

WOW what about the victims and their families.What about their rights What about their mental health. I guess crime does pay the judges see to that
Those kids kept doing grown folk crimes and didn’t care… they hurt someone love ones so they need to be there and hopefully become scared straight… they were mean hateful kids … they knew better it’s no excuse
I believe in Rehabilitation for those who are Incarcerated makes a better person and a much better society. many individuals have a release date for entering back into society and shouldn't be abused but rehabilitated many inmates have mental illness diagnosis and some undiagnosed mental illnesses no matter the crime they need Rehabilitation before being released back into society, this is one reason we have so many repeat offenders, because they system fails us.
Comments / 37