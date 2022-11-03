Louisiana prison's lockdown conditions violate inmates' rights, are 'mental torture,' judge says

Texas Man Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana for His Role in Fraudulent Medical Reimbursement Account Program. Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joseph Anthony Borino, age 65, a resident of Spring Hill, Texas, was sentenced on November 1, 2022, to 12 months and 1 day in prison by United States District Judge Wendy B. Vitter after previously pleading guilty to a one-count superseding bill of information charging him with misprision of a felony, namely, wire fraud, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 4, for his role in a wide-ranging scheme that defrauded thousands of individuals and companies across the United States. Judge Vitter also sentenced Borino to one (1) year of supervised release after his release from prison and ordered that he pay a $100 mandatory special assessment fee. Judge Vitter scheduled a restitution hearing for February 13, 2023, at 10:00 am.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO