Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Zodiac Victim Or Not, Her Murder Is Still UnsolvedStill UnsolvedRiverside, CA
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
Melva Davis Academy students build roller coasters for UCR competitionThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorEastvale, CA
Related
macaronikid.com
13 Things To Do This Week In & Around Upland/Claremont/La Verne!
Being in the business of Family Fun, I can tell you that it is officially the Holiday Season here at Macaroni KID Upland, Claremont & La Verne. We know for some of you, it all seems a bit early, and Christmas seems to overtake Thanksgiving a little more every year (Yes, that is Santa arriving at Bass Pro Shop this weekend!). We get it, but let's face it... the holidays go fast, and we find that being intentional and planning out your holiday family fun is the key to keeping the stress away and making sure it all happens. Don't let the holidays pass you by this year without taking the time to plan some family time to just enjoy the season.
newportbeachindy.com
Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour Returns Dec. 11
The 24th Annual Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour is back this year and will be held on Sunday, December 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kick off your holiday season on Balboa Island the second Sunday of December. Tour eight tastefully decorated island homes and cottages at your leisure.
The Friday Flyer
Festive Holiday Boutique on for this weekend
Canyon Lakers and their guests are invited to get a start on their holiday shopping at the Canyon Lake Senior Center’s annual Holiday Boutique tomorrow and Sunday. Dozens of tables and booths of nothing but homemade Christmas gifts and goodies will be on sale from local artisans from 9:00 a.m until 4:00 p.m.
mynewsla.com
Southern California in for Three Days of Rain, Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
visitpalmsprings.com
12 Restaurants for a Decedent Thanksgiving Meal
Thanksgiving is the perfect time to visit Palm Springs. The weather is beautiful and the hotels are stylish. You can enjoy stunning views of the desert landscape while you relax and celebrate with your family and friends. Here are some great restaurants to enjoy a hearty Palm Springs Thanksgiving dinner.
thepalmspringspost.com
‘This is home’: Arenas Road, surrounding area officially recognized as a Palm Springs district
In a memorable moment just before the city’s annual Pride celebration kicked into high gear, Arenas Road and the surrounding area — the very heart of the city for many — was officially recognized as a district Thursday morning. Driving the news: Roughly 100 people gathered at...
mynewsla.com
Rain, Snow, Colder Temperatures Coming to Riverside County
A storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through at least Tuesday night in Riverside County. Some rain could begin falling Monday, but Tuesday is expected to be the wettest day of the storm, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
localemagazine.com
17 Reasons 17th St in Costa Mesa Is the Coolest Street in OC
With Boutiques, Cafes and Speakeasies, 17th St Is Entertainment Avenue!. Connecting Westside Costa Mesa to Newport Harbor, 17th St is the thread that ties the city together. It’s a one-stop shop for all your modern day necessities: morning coffee, local hangouts, eateries for any craving and heart-pumping workouts! It’s a hodgepodge of Costa Mesa culture that perfectly reflects the vibe of the city: trendy but not mainstream and health-conscious yet foodie-forward. Spend the day shopping, eating and fully embracing the Costa Mesa lifestyle with this list of our favorite spots on 17th St.
foxla.com
You're invited: In-N-Out is hosting a big festival in Pomona to celebrate its 75th anniversary
POMONA, Calif. - Get ready for the "shindig" of the decade. Century? All-time, probably. You are cordially invited to In-N-Out's big 75th Anniversary Festival. Although it's more than a year out, mark your calendar - it's happening Oct. 22, 2023 at the Pomona Raceway. In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder announced the...
theresandiego.com
Save The Date For In-N-Out Burger’s 75th Anniversary Celebration Festival!
In-N-Out fans – save the date for what will surely be an epic celebration!. In-N-Out Burger is planning a 75th-anniversary festival at the Pomona Dragstrip on October 22, 2023. More information for this event will be released soon. Visit here to sign up and follow In-N-Out Burger on Instagram...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Train horns will go silent in Redlands by Thanksgiving Day
The Federal Railroad Administration has approved the quiet zone for the Arrow train’s 9-mile route through Redlands, the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority announced Friday morning. Approval will be official upon completion of a mandated 21-day noticing period allowing other railroad stakeholders to comment on the removal of the...
mynewsla.com
Murrieta to Pay Tribute to Veterans with 20th Annual Parade
America’s fighting men and women will be honored a week from Friday during the city of Murrieta’s 20th annual “Veterans Day Parade,” featuring marching bands, representatives from all service branches and a flyover of military aircraft. “This event is woven into the fabric of our community...
Storm system expected to bring widespread rain, strong winds, and mountain storm to SoCal
A storm system is set to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to parts of Southern California as early as Monday. Rain is expected to develop over Santa Barbara County by 6:15 a.m. and will move into Los Angeles County by 6:30 p.m., as well as into portions of the Inland Empire and Orange County. The rain is expected to continue through Tuesday evening to early Wednesday. Snow levels are expected to drop down to as low as 3,500-feet across the major mountain passes, causing a potential hazard for drivers in those areas. The storm system is expected to move out...
goworldtravel.com
Places to Visit in Southern California to Run Away from the Cold
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. So what do you do when the temperature drops and you can’t bare the thought of another day in your apartment, cooped up with blankets, hot beverages and Netflix? You run away from the cold by packing your bags and heading South to sunny California!
fullertonobserver.com
Women’s Transitional Living Center Is Putting Out the Welcome Sign
Nonprofit Women’s Transitional Living Center, Inc. (WTLC), the oldest domestic violence program in Orange County and the third oldest in the nation, will hold its annual open house on Nov. 17 from 4 -7 PM. WTLC is located at 201E. Amerige in Fullerton. Light refreshments will be served. R.S.V.P. to Elia Renteria at ERenteria@wtlc.org or 714-992-1939, ext. 137.
spectrumnews1.com
A taste of Cielito Lindo in Olvera Street
We take a look at a SoCal classic: the taco. Whether you’re talking authentic, street style or fusion recipes, LA’s taco culture has never tasted so good. Before we dive in, we first need to learn the history behind LA’s taco scene, and that all starts on iconic Olvera Street. Then we check out a backyard taqueria that locals can’t get enough of. “The SoCal Scene’s” Nathalie Basha has more.
cityofmenifee.us
Full I-15 & I-215 Freeway Closure towards Temecula Scheduled for Sunday Night, November 6
Traveling towards Temecula this weekend? There is a full I-15 & I-215 Freeway Closure scheduled for this Sunday, November 6 at 10 p.m. through Monday, November 7 at 5:30 a.m. SB I-15 and SB I-215 closed at Murrieta Hot Springs Rd. NB I-15 closed at Winchester Rd. Detours will be...
FodorsTravel
A Queer Guide to Palm Springs, California
Palm Springs is the desert destination of mid-century modern architecture and queer culture. A favorite place of escape amongst Hollywood stars since the 1930s, Palm Springs has also developed a huge LGBTQIA+ following. From November 4-6, 2022, Palm Springs will celebrate its 36th annual Pride culminating with a parade. If you are headed to this sunny destination, below is a list of queer-friendly places you can’t miss.
mynewsla.com
Arcadia Arboretum Closed After Bear, 2 Cubs Spotted in Area
The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Arcadia was closed Friday after a bear and her two cubs were spotted in the area. Authorities were notified about 10:20 a.m. after the bears were discovered at the arboretum at 301 N. Baldwin Ave., near the Foothill (210) Freeway. The...
Comments / 0