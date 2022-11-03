ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

macaronikid.com

13 Things To Do This Week In & Around Upland/Claremont/La Verne!

Being in the business of Family Fun, I can tell you that it is officially the Holiday Season here at Macaroni KID Upland, Claremont & La Verne. We know for some of you, it all seems a bit early, and Christmas seems to overtake Thanksgiving a little more every year (Yes, that is Santa arriving at Bass Pro Shop this weekend!). We get it, but let's face it... the holidays go fast, and we find that being intentional and planning out your holiday family fun is the key to keeping the stress away and making sure it all happens. Don't let the holidays pass you by this year without taking the time to plan some family time to just enjoy the season.
LA VERNE, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour Returns Dec. 11

The 24th Annual Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour is back this year and will be held on Sunday, December 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kick off your holiday season on Balboa Island the second Sunday of December. Tour eight tastefully decorated island homes and cottages at your leisure.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
The Friday Flyer

Festive Holiday Boutique on for this weekend

Canyon Lakers and their guests are invited to get a start on their holiday shopping at the Canyon Lake Senior Center’s annual Holiday Boutique tomorrow and Sunday. Dozens of tables and booths of nothing but homemade Christmas gifts and goodies will be on sale from local artisans from 9:00 a.m until 4:00 p.m.
CANYON LAKE, CA
mynewsla.com

Southern California in for Three Days of Rain, Snow

A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
visitpalmsprings.com

12 Restaurants for a Decedent Thanksgiving Meal

Thanksgiving is the perfect time to visit Palm Springs. The weather is beautiful and the hotels are stylish. You can enjoy stunning views of the desert landscape while you relax and celebrate with your family and friends. Here are some great restaurants to enjoy a hearty Palm Springs Thanksgiving dinner.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Rain, Snow, Colder Temperatures Coming to Riverside County

A storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through at least Tuesday night in Riverside County. Some rain could begin falling Monday, but Tuesday is expected to be the wettest day of the storm, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
localemagazine.com

17 Reasons 17th St in Costa Mesa Is the Coolest Street in OC

With Boutiques, Cafes and Speakeasies, 17th St Is Entertainment Avenue!. Connecting Westside Costa Mesa to Newport Harbor, 17th St is the thread that ties the city together. It’s a one-stop shop for all your modern day necessities: morning coffee, local hangouts, eateries for any craving and heart-pumping workouts! It’s a hodgepodge of Costa Mesa culture that perfectly reflects the vibe of the city: trendy but not mainstream and health-conscious yet foodie-forward. Spend the day shopping, eating and fully embracing the Costa Mesa lifestyle with this list of our favorite spots on 17th St.
COSTA MESA, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Train horns will go silent in Redlands by Thanksgiving Day

The Federal Railroad Administration has approved the quiet zone for the Arrow train’s 9-mile route through Redlands, the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority announced Friday morning. Approval will be official upon completion of a mandated 21-day noticing period allowing other railroad stakeholders to comment on the removal of the...
REDLANDS, CA
mynewsla.com

Murrieta to Pay Tribute to Veterans with 20th Annual Parade

America’s fighting men and women will be honored a week from Friday during the city of Murrieta’s 20th annual “Veterans Day Parade,” featuring marching bands, representatives from all service branches and a flyover of military aircraft. “This event is woven into the fabric of our community...
MURRIETA, CA
CBS LA

Storm system expected to bring widespread rain, strong winds, and mountain storm to SoCal

A storm system is set to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to parts of Southern California as early as Monday. Rain is expected to develop over Santa Barbara County by 6:15 a.m. and will move into Los Angeles County by 6:30 p.m., as well as into portions of the Inland Empire and Orange County. The rain is expected to continue through Tuesday evening to early Wednesday. Snow levels are expected to drop down to as low as 3,500-feet across the major mountain passes, causing a potential hazard for drivers in those areas. The storm system is expected to move out...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
goworldtravel.com

Places to Visit in Southern California to Run Away from the Cold

Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. So what do you do when the temperature drops and you can’t bare the thought of another day in your apartment, cooped up with blankets, hot beverages and Netflix? You run away from the cold by packing your bags and heading South to sunny California!
LOS ANGELES, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Women’s Transitional Living Center Is Putting Out the Welcome Sign

Nonprofit Women’s Transitional Living Center, Inc. (WTLC), the oldest domestic violence program in Orange County and the third oldest in the nation, will hold its annual open house on Nov. 17 from 4 -7 PM. WTLC is located at 201E. Amerige in Fullerton. Light refreshments will be served. R.S.V.P. to Elia Renteria at ERenteria@wtlc.org or 714-992-1939, ext. 137.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

A taste of Cielito Lindo in Olvera Street

We take a look at a SoCal classic: the taco. Whether you’re talking authentic, street style or fusion recipes, LA’s taco culture has never tasted so good. Before we dive in, we first need to learn the history behind LA’s taco scene, and that all starts on iconic Olvera Street. Then we check out a backyard taqueria that locals can’t get enough of. “The SoCal Scene’s” Nathalie Basha has more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FodorsTravel

A Queer Guide to Palm Springs, California

Palm Springs is the desert destination of mid-century modern architecture and queer culture. A favorite place of escape amongst Hollywood stars since the 1930s, Palm Springs has also developed a huge LGBTQIA+ following. From November 4-6, 2022, Palm Springs will celebrate its 36th annual Pride culminating with a parade. If you are headed to this sunny destination, below is a list of queer-friendly places you can’t miss.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Arcadia Arboretum Closed After Bear, 2 Cubs Spotted in Area

The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Arcadia was closed Friday after a bear and her two cubs were spotted in the area. Authorities were notified about 10:20 a.m. after the bears were discovered at the arboretum at 301 N. Baldwin Ave., near the Foothill (210) Freeway. The...
ARCADIA, CA

