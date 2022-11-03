Read full article on original website
Cowboys Trade for WR Jerry Jeudy: Dallas Made Deadline Offer to Broncos - NFL Tracker
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
NBC Sports
The Packers want everyone (specifically Aaron Rodgers) to know they tried to make a trade
After the Packers failed to step up and trade for receiver Chase Claypool, a year after the Packers failed to step up and sign receiver Odell Beckham Jr., it was suggested (it sounds better with the passive voice, since I suggested it) that the Packers don’t really want to make those deals.
atozsports.com
Cowboys get a W despite not playing in Week 9
The Dallas Cowboys will have an important element to their offense back after the bye week, according to team owner Jerry Jones. Jones made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday. When asked about Ezekiel Elliott’s availability in Week 10, Jones made it clear that the plan is to have him on the field.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady, Bucs snap skid with dramatic win over Rams
Vintage Tom Brady showed up in the final minute of Sunday's Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Los Angeles Rams showdown. Brady and the Bucs trailed by four points when they got the ball back with 44 seconds remaining in the game. As we've come to learn over the last 20+ years, that's too much time left on the clock for the ex-New England Patriots quarterback.
NBC Sports
Deebo's hilarious one-liner after reading 49ers' contract offer
Aside from the Jimmy Garoppolo saga that saw the veteran quarterback go, well, nowhere, the biggest storyline from the 49ers' offseason was Deebo Samuel's contract. The drama finally ended on July 31 when Samuel agreed to a three-year extension worth $73.5 million. Samuel and his agent, Tory Dandy of Creative...
Look: Kirby Smart's Postgame Handshake With Jenny Dell Goes Viral
Kirby Smart was understandably excited after the Bulldogs' massive win over Tennessee on Saturday. After the game came to a close with a 27-13 score in favor of Georgia, the head coach met on the field with CBS Sports reporter Jenny Dell. He happily greeted the journalist with a strong handshake and pat on the back.
Marcus Mariota’s Atlanta Falcons contract is the best deal in football now and in 2023
The two-year contract Marcus Mariota signed with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason has quickly become not only the best
Chase Claypool active for Bears debut; Velus Jones Jr. a healthy scratch
New Bears receiver Chase Claypool is active against the Dolphins on Sunday and will make his debut with his new team, while rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. was a healthy scratch.
Yardbarker
Texans Re-Sign DE Demone Harris To Practice Squad
WR Drew Estrada (Injured) Harris, 26, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo back in May of 2018. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad. From there, Harris was on and off of the...
Yardbarker
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
Yardbarker
Raiders Upgrade CB Nickell Robey-Coleman From Practice Squad
The Las Vegas Raiders have activated cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman from the practice squad, the club announced on Twitter Saturday. Robey-Coleman played in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints, having taken the field for only two special teams snaps in the loss. The 10-year NFL veteran was signed by Las...
Yardbarker
Darrell Taylor, Marquise Goodwin Ruled Out For Seahawks Week 9 Rematch at Cardinals
Only two days away from their annual matchup against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium, the Seahawks ruled out pass rusher Darrell Taylor and receiver Marquise Goodwin for Sunday's NFC West rematch in the desert. After missing practice most of last week, Taylor attempted to play through a hip injury...
NBC Sports
Judon, Uche make Patriots history in win over Colts
It was a long Sunday afternoon for the Indianapolis Colts offensive line as it had no answer for New England Patriots linebackers Matthew Judon and Josh Uche. Judon and Uche notched three sacks apiece on Colts rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger. According to ESPN Stats & Info, it's just the second time in Patriots franchise history that multiple players have tallied three or more sacks in the same game. Andre Tippett and Don Blackmon accomplished the feat in their 1985 Week 1 victory over the Green Bay Packers.
FOX Sports
Bears activate left guard Whitehair from injured reserve
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears activated left guard Cody Whitehair on Friday. He had been on injured reserve since early October, when he hurt his right knee in a loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 2. The 30-year-old has been a fixture on the...
Yardbarker
Falcons Place Starting LG Elijah Wilkinson on Injured Reserve
The Atlanta Falcons will be without starting left Elijah Wilkinson for the foreseeable future. After missing the entire week of practice due to a knee injury, Wilkinson was ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the story doesn't end there. Wilkinson's absence will be an extended...
NBC Sports
Why ESPN deems Panthers, not 49ers, winners of CMC trade
The 49ers swiftly put themselves back into the Super Bowl conversation by blowing out the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8, thanks largely in part to an incredible game from their newly acquired running back, Christian McCaffrey. But despite the instant jolt the All-Pro provided for San Francisco’s offense, ESPN...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady reached another historic NFL passing milestone in Week 9
Tom Brady owns many NFL records, but that doesn't mean there aren't any more milestones for him to hit before retiring. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reached another one in Sunday's Week 9 game against the Los Angeles when he surpassed the 100,000 passing yards mark (regular season and playoffs combined) for his career. He's the first player in history to achieve this feat.
NBC Sports
How Wilson fared in debut after 49ers-Dolphins trade
It didn't take long for Jeff Wilson Jr. to get comfortable in South Beach. Five days after the 49ers traded Wilson to Miami in exchange for a fifth-round pick, the 26-year-old made his Dolphins debut Sunday at Soldier Field. During Miami's 35-32 triumph over the Chicago Bears, Wilson led the...
NBC Sports
De’Vondre Campbell ruled out; Aaron Rodgers exits report
The Packers ruled out linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee) after he missed practice all week. That leaves rookie Quay Walker to wear the communication helmet on defense against the Lions. The only game Campbell has missed the past six seasons was Week 18 last season when he was inactive to rest...
SB Nation
Victor Wembayama’s new one-legged, running three will wreck the NBA
Victor Wembanyama is the most tantalizing NBA prospect to enter the draft since LeBron James, and already has a convincing case that he’s one of the best prospects in league history. The 7’5 French phenom has one of the most outrageous skill sets you will ever see: he can dominate at the rim both offensive and defensively with an 8-foot wingspan, he’s shown impressive quickness and agility on the perimeter for someone his size, he’s a solid passer, and he’s at minimum an excellent three-point shooter for a center, perhaps even better than that.
