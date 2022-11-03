Read full article on original website
Yellowstone Season 5: Will Beth Dutton Die?
From staring down an unidentified urn to Caroline Warner’s unrelenting wrath, is Yellowstone Season 5 setting up Beth Dutton‘s death? Or will she truly outlive everything she loves?. The Dutton daughter told us as much multiple times throughout Yellowstone‘s first four seasons. And thanks to the indominable performance...
'She's Had Enough': Kevin Costner's Wife Warns Him To Quit 'Yellowstone' OR ELSE
Cash cow Kevin Costner may be rustling up lots of dough as his modern-day Western series Yellowstone makes its fifth-season debut on November 13, but his wife, Christine Baumgartner, has told him to hop out of the saddle for good — or ride into the sunset, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Oscar winner, 67, was doubtful of the show's success when it launched in 2018, but with 10 million viewers it is now a TV mainstay, and while he films for months in Montana, 48-year-old handbag designer Christine is alone in Los Angeles with sons Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 13, and 12-year-old...
Longtime Montana Residents Say ‘Yellowstone’ Has Made It “Inaccessible To Those Who Live Here” After Influx Of The Rich
Tons of us have jumped on the Yellowstone train as this point, and how could we not?. From the badass characters of John, Beth, Rip, and well, just about everybody, the intense storyline, and the gorgeous backdrop of Montana, not to mention the killer country music soundtrack… it’s a win-win for drama, suspense, crime, action, nature lovers, and country music fans alike.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5’s Latest Casting Brings in a New Love Interest
By the sound of it, Rip has his work cut out for him in Yellowstone Season 5, but not in the way you might expect. A whole lot changed for Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) in Yellowstone Season 4. For one, he’s finally married to his lifelong sweetheart, Beth (Kelly Reilly). Yet this pales in comparison to everything else Season 4 threw onto his plate. Rip is now living in the main Dutton lodge with his boss, John (Kevin Costner). And then there’s the whole Beth bringing home an orphan thing.
Jesse Spencer has lined up first major post-Chicago Fire role
Chicago Fire alum Jesse Spencer has lined up his first major role since exiting NBC’s firefighter drama after 10 seasons as Matt Casey. Spencer is about to return to his Australian roots with a starring role in the Disney Plus Australia original series Last Days of the Space Age hailing from David Chidlow. The new eight-part dramedy is set against the backdrop of 1979 Western Australia and tells the story of three families in a tight-knit coastal community who find their marriages, friendships, and futures put to the test.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White to Join ‘Chicago P.D.’
Yellowstone actor Jefferson White is joining the cast of Chicago P.D. in a recurring role.… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White to Join ‘Chicago P.D.’ appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’: Luke Grimes Gives Disappointing Answer About Kayce Dutton in Season 5
There’s a lot to look forward to when Yellowstone debuts its fifth season next month. However, some of the biggest questions we have revolve around one of our favorite characters, Luke Grimes‘s Kayce Dutton. The season four finale saw Kayce partake in a life-altering vision quest where, after returning home, he told his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) that he saw “the end of us.” What could that possibly mean? The end of the Dutton legacy? The end of Kayce and Monica’s relationship? Unfortunately for fans, Luke Grimes refused to admit too much about his character’s future during a new interview.
How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: When, Where to View on Cable and Streaming
November is here, and that means Yellowstone Season 5 is finally right around the corner. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the series ahead of the Nov. 13 premiere. Excitement is paramount as we anticipate the return of the Duttons, but a side of confusion lingers. Watching...
10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Step Foot Inside Yellowstone National Park
Just the word stirs up a buzz. Whether it be one of the most popular shows on television in recent memory, or the second most visited National Park in the nation, something about Yellowstone just gets the people going. Almost 4-million people visit Yellowstone each year. Most of them behave...
‘Yellowstone’ Needs to Cast Matthew McConaughey as ‘6666’ Lead: Making the Case
The Alamo. Crude Oil. Longhorns. BBQ. Rudely hot summers. They all scream Texas, but are they Matthew McConaughey? No, which is exactly why the world’s most famous Texan needs to headline Yellowstone‘s modern-day spinoff, 6666. Here at Outsider, we’re still reeling from the fact that Indiana Jones/Han Solo/Rick...
Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66
On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Celebrates Season 5 Premiere in Sweet Family Photo
“Yellowstone” held an exclusive premiere event of season 5 in New York City on Nov. 3, and the cast showed up in their best looks for the event. Cole Hauser brought his whole family, minus his oldest son, Ryland, who’s making waves in the high school football world. His wife, Cynthia Hauser, posted a sweet photo of her and Cole and their two younger children, son Colt and daughter Steely.
‘Yellowstone’: Luke Grimes’ Wife Stuns in Gorgeous New Mountainside Pics
While enjoying the beautiful snowy weather, Yellowstone star Luke Grimes’ wife shares some snapshots of her latest mountain adventure. “Baby, it’s cold outside,” Luke Grimes’ wife declared. She is seen standing in front of beautiful mountain views with snow around her. Meanwhile, Yellowstone actor Luke Grimes...
Netflix viewers are loving 'unsettling' new crime thriller based on true story
Netflix viewers have been blown away by an 'unsettling' new crime thriller movie that's based on a true story. The Stranger - not to be confused with the British thriller series of the same name - dropped on the streamer earlier this month. Inspired by events that unfolded in Australia...
6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week
Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Already Has 1 Major Difference From ‘1883’
‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1883’ was a complete series, but the next round of Duttons in ‘1923’ will need to be told over two seasons, not just one.
The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in November – here’s the full list
Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in November.
Magnum PI Season 5 is not coming to NBC in November 2022
Since finding out NBC had saved Magnum PI, we’ve wanted to know one thing. When will Magnum PI Season 5 premiere on NBC? What do we know so far?. There was some bad news back in May. CBS chose to cancel Magnum PI after four seasons. Just as we got that kiss, the show was over. Well, that wasn’t the plan of those behind the scenes. The series was shopped around, and NBC stepped up to claim it.
"Yellowstone" Star Wes Bentley Says He Kicked A Bear In The Face While Camping And Broke His Foot In The Process
Obviously you gotta do what you gotta do when it comes to protecting your family, but that's...pretty extreme.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Cole Hauser Explains Why Married Life Gets ‘Weird’ for Rip
We are now just days away from the fifth season premiere of the Taylor Sheridan-created Modern Western drama series Yellowstone. And, heading into this new season there are plenty of storylines fans are excited to see progress. Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone patriarch character, John Dutton is now Governor of Montana. A major role that brings with it some major, major changes and events. However, among these storylines is another biggie … the first year of marriage between Dutton’s ruthless daughter, Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton, and the enigmatic Yellowstone Ranch foreman, Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler.
