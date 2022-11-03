Read full article on original website
Former Trump employee tells FBI Trump ordered Mar-a-Lago boxes to be moved -report
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A former employee of Donald Trump has told federal agents the former president asked for boxes of records to be moved within his Florida residence after receiving a government subpoena demanding their return, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.
“Astonishing level of evidence”: Trump "caught red-handed” after Mar-a-Lago inside source identified
At least one Trump employee was caught on surveillance footage moving boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago after the Justice Department issued a subpoena demanding the return of classified documents, according to multiple reports. A Trump employee told investigators about moving boxes of materials at former President Donald Trump's direction after...
New Orleans Pastor Pleaded Guilty To Money Laundering, Admitted to Swindling His Church Of Almost $900K
Everyone who has attended service in a Baptist church has heard the minister encourage members to be diligent in paying their tithes and offerings to the kingdom. However, many pastors have fallen out of position for the love of money. Reverend Dr. Charles Southall III, Executive Pastor of First Emanuel...
New York doctor charged in $100M fraud ring vanishes in Atlantic Ocean
New York Dr. Marvin Moy vanished off the coast of Fire Island earlier this month, according to US Coast Guard officials. He faces federal fraud charges.
Second "We Build The Wall" fraud trial ends in conviction
A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall.Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan....
Trump's billionaire friend Tom Barrack reportedly called his ties to the former president 'disastrous' for his business
Former Trump advisor Tom Barrack is charged with illegal lobbying on behalf of the UAE. In testimony on Monday, the billionaire reportedly said Trump was "disastrous" for his business. He said that it would be "unquestionably" better if he hadn't supported Trump, per multiple outlets. Donald Trump's billionaire friend Tom...
Jury finds man guilty of defrauding donors in border wall crowdfunding scheme
A New York jury found Timothy Shea guilty on Friday of a scheme to defraud donors through a crowdfunding scheme to build a private US-Mexico Border wall in a campaign called "We Build the Wall," according to the US Attorney's office.
Special master reviewing Mar-a-Lago documents urges Trump lawyers, DOJ to refine disputes
Raymond Dearie, the special master, asked both sides for estimates about how many documents were disputed so he could prepare staffing to meet a Dec. 16 deadline for his review. USA TODAY. Dearie said 21,792 pages of non-classified documents were seized at Mar-a-Lago. Dearie said Trump contested one document as...
DOJ busts $545 million catalytic converter theft ring
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday that it took down a national catalytic converter theft ring responsible for funneling tens of millions of dollars in stolen components through a metal refinery. A total of 21 defendants have been charged in two separate indictments that also led to the seizure of nearly $550 million in assets, including homes, bank accounts, cash and — you guessed it — luxury cars.
Jury finds accused Ponzi scheme operator not guilty of fraud
Cherokee County businessman Jim Torchia, accused by the federal government of fleecing elderly and unsophisticated investors in a Ponzi scheme, has been found not guilty of all criminal charges.
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment Schemes
FBI (modified with text) Some people are just habitual liars. In this story of lies, many innocent people lost money after investing in his two companies. One man with a huge ego thought he could spin a web of lies to impress potential investors.
Reports: Trump aide seen moving boxes at Mar-a-Lago before, after FBI search
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A longtime aide of former President Donald Trump was captured on security cameras moving boxes out of a storage area at Mar-a-Lago before and after the Justice Department issued a subpoena demanding the return of all classified documents, according to reports. CBS News, The New York...
Trial set for Civil War re-enactor charged with leaving pipe bomb
WINCHESTER, Va. — A federal trial for a former Civil War re-enactor accused of planting a pipe bomb at a Virginia battlefield and threatening to disrupt other events has been set for next year. Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, had been on the docket for a jury trial in U.S....
Justice Department urges Supreme Court to reject Trump request over seized Mar-a-Lago documents
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to reject former President Donald Trump's request to give the special master reviewing documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate access to those marked as classified. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said in court papers that Trump would suffer "no...
Mexican National Convicted of Murdering Federal Whistleblower in Scheme to Defraud Undocumented Workers
A 45-year-old from Mexico who prosecutors say was living in the United States illegally will spend the rest of his life behind bars for his role in killing a whistleblower who exposed his multi-million-dollar scheme to systematically employ and defraud undocumented workers. A federal jury in Georgia unanimously found Juan Rangel-Rubio guilty on a spate of felony charges in connection with the 2017 fatal shooting of Eliud Montoya, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.
North Korea: Missile tests were practice to attack South, US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s military said Monday its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to “mercilessly” strike key South Korean and U.S. targets such as air bases and operation command systems with a variety of missiles that are likely nuclear-capable. The North’s announcement underscored leader Kim Jong Un’s determination not to back down in the face of his rivals’ push to expand their military exercises. But some experts say Kim also used their drills as an excuse to modernize his nuclear arsenal and increase his leverage in future dealings with Washington and Seoul. North Korea fired dozens of missiles and flew warplanes toward the sea last week — triggering evacuation alerts in some South Korean and Japanese areas — in protest of massive U.S.-South Korean air force drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal. U.S. and South Korean officials responded they would further enhance their joint training events and warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons would result in the end of Kim’s regime.
Trump ally Tom Barrack acquitted of foreign agent charges
Trump’s inaugural committee chair was acquitted of all counts at a federal trial.
Police called to trespass complaint at Mar-a-Lago
Palm Beach police officers were called to Mar-a-Lago on Thursday morning after a report of a man who was refusing to leave the grounds of Donald Trump’s Florida resort.Captain Will Rothrock told Fox News that they were contacted by Secret Service agents about a “routine trespass complaint”.“At 8:08 this morning, we had a male subject that was stopped at one of the gates refusing to leave the property,” he told Fox. “We responded, spoke briefly with him, and he was issued a written warning for trespass and he left the area so there wasn’t an incident report or...
Reports: Trump aide Kash Patel offered immunity in Mar-a-Lago documents probe
Former Trump administration aide Kash Patel has been offered a grant of immunity for his testimony before a federal grand jury investigating Donald Trump's handling of classified documents recovered earlier this year at the former president's Mar-a-Lago, Florida estate, according to media reports. Patel, who had previously invoked his Fifth...
