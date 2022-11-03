ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
CBS Denver

Second "We Build The Wall" fraud trial ends in conviction

A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall.Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan....
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Autoblog

DOJ busts $545 million catalytic converter theft ring

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday that it took down a national catalytic converter theft ring responsible for funneling tens of millions of dollars in stolen components through a metal refinery. A total of 21 defendants have been charged in two separate indictments that also led to the seizure of nearly $550 million in assets, including homes, bank accounts, cash and — you guessed it — luxury cars.
OKLAHOMA STATE
PennLive.com

Trial set for Civil War re-enactor charged with leaving pipe bomb

WINCHESTER, Va. — A federal trial for a former Civil War re-enactor accused of planting a pipe bomb at a Virginia battlefield and threatening to disrupt other events has been set for next year. Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, had been on the docket for a jury trial in U.S....
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

Mexican National Convicted of Murdering Federal Whistleblower in Scheme to Defraud Undocumented Workers

A 45-year-old from Mexico who prosecutors say was living in the United States illegally will spend the rest of his life behind bars for his role in killing a whistleblower who exposed his multi-million-dollar scheme to systematically employ and defraud undocumented workers. A federal jury in Georgia unanimously found Juan Rangel-Rubio guilty on a spate of felony charges in connection with the 2017 fatal shooting of Eliud Montoya, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.
GARDEN CITY, GA
The Associated Press

North Korea: Missile tests were practice to attack South, US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s military said Monday its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to “mercilessly” strike key South Korean and U.S. targets such as air bases and operation command systems with a variety of missiles that are likely nuclear-capable. The North’s announcement underscored leader Kim Jong Un’s determination not to back down in the face of his rivals’ push to expand their military exercises. But some experts say Kim also used their drills as an excuse to modernize his nuclear arsenal and increase his leverage in future dealings with Washington and Seoul. North Korea fired dozens of missiles and flew warplanes toward the sea last week — triggering evacuation alerts in some South Korean and Japanese areas — in protest of massive U.S.-South Korean air force drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal. U.S. and South Korean officials responded they would further enhance their joint training events and warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons would result in the end of Kim’s regime.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Police called to trespass complaint at Mar-a-Lago

Palm Beach police officers were called to Mar-a-Lago on Thursday morning after a report of a man who was refusing to leave the grounds of Donald Trump’s Florida resort.Captain Will Rothrock told Fox News that they were contacted by Secret Service agents about a “routine trespass complaint”.“At 8:08 this morning, we had a male subject that was stopped at one of the gates refusing to leave the property,” he told Fox. “We responded, spoke briefly with him, and he was issued a written warning for trespass and he left the area so there wasn’t an incident report or...
PALM BEACH, FL
