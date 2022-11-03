ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Jennifer Lawrence nearly canceled her wedding to Cooke Maroney: ‘I’m so happy’

By Daniel Neira
Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about taking an important decision in her personal life. The Hollywood star revealed that she almost called off her wedding with her husband Cooke Maroney , however she is “so happy” she changed her mind and didn’t do it.

The actress revealed that she started having second thoughts about her wedding, after playing a character in the 2019 film ‘Causeway.’ Jennifer explained that her character has a series of commitment issues, which ultimately got in her head.

“When you don’t fully know yourself, you have no idea where to put yourself,” she said during an interview with the New York Times. “And then I met my husband, and he was like, ‘Put yourself here.’ I was like, ‘That feels right, but what if it’s not?’” she asked herself.

However Jennifer’s second thoughts went away quickly when she reconnected with her partner at home, after filming. “Then I went back, and when I’m home with my husband making this family, I’m so happy I stayed,” she shared. “I’m so happy I didn’t freak out and cancel the wedding and run away and go, ‘I’ll never be taken down!’”

The couple tied the knot in October 2019, with the private wedding taking place in Newport, Rhode Island. Many of their celebrity friends attended the ceremony, including Adele, Kris Jenner and Emma Stone.

