ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Most states allow at least some Americans with felony convictions to vote. See the laws in every state.

By Kayla Gallagher,Shayanne Gal
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GOrgl_0ixgQXnj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vGY2Y_0ixgQXnj00
Jose Irby poses during an event held by the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition (FRRC) to clear the fines and fees of dozens of Florida residents with past felony convictions to help make it easier for them to vote, in Miami, Florida, on April 28, 2022.

MARCO BELLO/AFP via Getty Images

  • Voting rights for Americans with felony convictions have been at least partially restored in most states.
  • But thousands of felons continue to face disenfranchisement.
  • Here's how every state handles voting rights for felons.

Voting rights for Americans with felony convictions have been at least partially restored in most states, but there are many felons who are still facing obstacles to exercising their right to vote.

There are currently 48 states where voting rights have been restored to some extent. Only Vermont, Maine, and the District of Columbia allow all people with felony convictions to vote.

In 21 states, those with felony convictions can vote after they're released from prison. In 16 other states, these individuals can vote after they complete their time in prison, parole, and/or probation. In 11 states, people with felony convictions are indefinitely disenfranchised.

As of October 2022, an estimated 4.6 million Americans were barred from voting due to felony convictions, according to the Sentencing Project . This represents about two percent of the voting-age population, disenfranchising one out of every 50 adult citizens and one out of every 19 Black Americans.

Women voters make up about one-fifth of the population that is disenfranchised by the lack of voting rights for felons, along with at least 1.7 percent of voting eligible Hispanic Americans.

However, there has been a reported decline of about 2.27 percent in the total disenfranchisement rate of incarcerated people since 2020.

Despite a historic 2018 ballot referendum in Florida that reinstated voting rights for thousands of felons who have completed their sentences, an estimated 934,500 still remain disenfranchised with 1.1 million people banned from voting because they can't afford court-ordered payments.

The laws regarding formerly incarcerated peoples' right to vote still remain unclear in Florida. In August of 2022, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis announced his new election crimes investigative unit was charging 20 individuals with voting illegally . Many of those charged said they didn't know their past felony convictions disqualified them from voting and that local officials didn't stop them from casting their ballots.

"I abide with everything they tell me to do dealing with my felony charges," Douglas Oliver, a Tampa resident who unknowingly cast an illegal ballot in the 2020 election told The Guardian in August . "I wouldn't have voted. If they said, 'No, you can't vote,' I would have said 'OK.'"

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

Related
travelnoire.com

For Five U.S. States, Slavery Is Back On The Ballot

It’s unsettling that slavery is on any ballot in nearly 2023. But for voters in five U.S. states, it will be. The Huffington Post reported, “voters in five states are deciding whether to close loopholes that allowed convict labor as an exception to slavery.”. The 13th amendment abolished...
TENNESSEE STATE
Law & Crime

Florida Judge Dismisses Case Against Man Accused of Illegal Voting Because DeSantis-Backed Election Fraud Prosecutors Didn’t Follow the Law

A Florida judge has used “very narrow” technical grounds to dismiss a case against a man accused of violating the Sunshine State’s election laws. Robert Lee Wood, 56, of Miami was one of nearly two dozen defendants rounded up by an election police unit assembled at the behest of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). Miami-Dade County court records say Wood was charged with two election law felonies: registering as an unqualified voter and falsely voting.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Beast

Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
ALASKA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms

Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
Washington Examiner

'Utterly horrifying': Virginia Democrat ripped for plan to criminalize parents opposed to gender transitions

A parent activist group blasted a Virginia state legislator who is seeking legislation to bring child abuse criminal charges against parents who oppose their children's gender transitions. Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman (D) told WJLA Thursday that she would introduce a bill in the next legislative session that would expand the...
VIRGINIA STATE
CNET

These States Have Put Abortion on the Ballot in November

For more information about your reproductive health rights and related federal resources, you can visit the US government's Reproductive Rights site. Abortion access in the US shifted enormously after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that determined there was a constitutional right to abortion. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Which states put marijuana on the ballot in 2022?

Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana. President Joe Biden announced on October that he would issue an executive order pardoning all people convicted of 'simple marijuana' possession under federal law, in what amounts to the most extensive White House action taken to date in U.S. drug policy.
MISSOURI STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

708K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy