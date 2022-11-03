ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

CBS 58

Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
ELKHORN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man sentenced for burglaries all across the Midwest

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man will be heading to federal prison after serving a state prison term after transporting stolen goods worth over $5,000 across the Midwest. 36-year-old Ahmeeshadye Curtis from Madison was sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for conspiring to transport...
MADISON, WI
97ZOK

Win Tickets to the Rockford Arts & Crafts Holiday Spectacular!

There's nothing like getting crafty during the holiday season with some of your closest friends and family. And 97ZOK wants to be a part of those important memories you're going to make. That's why, we want to give you the ultimate girls shopping weekend! So grab your mom, sister, cousin and ALL your besties for a fun day at the Rockford, Illinois Arts & Crafts Holiday Spectacular.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Wisconsin Woman Arrested For a ‘Mushroom Operation’

A Wisconsin woman was jailed back in 2009 for having a "Mushroom Operation" in her home. Madison. Madison, Wi police responded to a call where it was reported that a woman was unconscious and not breathing on the front porch of a house. 21 year old Linda Pletzova, magically came...
MADISON, WI
midwestliving.com

Why Wisconsin Supper Clubs Just Keep Getting Better With Age

"We have to get an after-dinner drink," says a woman in a chic black-and-gold jacket. "We're celebrating, remember?" It's a Tuesday evening at The Butterfly Club in Beloit, Wisconsin, and three friends at a window table are reminiscing over dinner. The occasion? The 53rd anniversary of the couple in the group. As they chatter about old memories, they keep coming back to nights spent at the nearly 100-year-old supper club.
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Darren Bailey makes campaign stop in Roscoe

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Darren Bailey, Republican candidate for Illinois governor, made a stop in the stateline Sunday. Bailey and Stephanie Trussell, his running mate, held a rally at Roscoe’s Bootcamp Academy. They discussed issues in the state and the Rockford region ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. “Rockford used to be an amazing manufacturing hub, […]
ROSCOE, IL
wortfm.org

Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters

It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
MADISON, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Snowy owls spotted in Wisconsin despite mild fall weather

WISCONSIN – As of Nov. 2, snowy owl season is underway across Wisconsin, despite mild fall weather. One individual was found in Dane County in mid-July and regularly spotted into mid-October, marking a very rare case of an individual successfully over-summering in the state. The first likely migrants were...
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

IL Teacher Wins $1,000 For Classroom & Candy For The Whole School

An international chocolate brand awarded a teacher in Illinois $1,000 for her classroom along with enough candy for the whole school. Yowie is a product that helps children learn while enjoying a tasty treat. According to yowieworld.com,. Yowie is best known for its flagship product, the Yowie surprise-inside chocolate. Each...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Trick Or Treaters Rocked To Kiss Tribute Band In IL Neighborhood

The trick-or-treaters in this Loves Park, Illinois neighborhood got a special show on Halloween night with a local Kiss tribute band. Unique Halloween Tradition For Illinois Neighborhood. There are many great holiday traditions in Illinois, especially when it comes to Halloween. If you going to pick the best, then I...
LOVES PARK, IL
captimes.com

Golfers are in Good Company at new Verona restaurant

A new golf course restaurant that is neither country club nor clubhouse has opened west of Madison. Good Co. Pioneer Pointe, a companion restaurant to The Ready Set in Oregon, had its soft opening last weekend. Good Co. currently serves lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9...
VERONA, WI
100fmrockford.com

New restaurant in Rockford offers fried chicken and Arabic cuisine

ROCKFORD — A new restaurant offering traditional fried chicken and an Arabic menu opened on East State Street last week. Chicken Hop opened last Tuesday in the former All Day Donut, 3511 E. State St. Chicken Hop’s menu includes fried chicken, fish, a variety of sides and a separate...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Grand Lighted Holiday Parade returns to Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grand Lighted Holiday Parade is returning to downtown Beloit this holiday season. The Downtown Beloit Association said the fan-favorite event will return to downtown Beloit on Friday, Nov. 25. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020 and 2021 the parade was offered in reverse, with...
BELOIT, WI
97ZOK

Popular Illinois Pumpkin Launch Features Giant 400 Pound Catapult

Before you toss that squishy rotting pumpkin into the garbage, keep it outside until this weekend, then bag it up and bring it to this very popular family event. Not one child (or adult for that matter) should pass up the opportunity to have some big fun launching their pumpkins from high in the air and smashing them into pieces.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Who has the best sandwiches in Rockford?

ROCKFORD, Illinois (WTVO) — Nov. 3 is National Sandwich Day, and restaurants all over the Stateline will be buzzing with orders. We don’t know which Rockford-area eatery has the best sandwiches, but we know there are many to choose from. Let us know your favorites and how they should be ranked. Here’s a list to […]
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

97ZOK

