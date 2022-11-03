Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man sentenced for burglaries all across the Midwest
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man will be heading to federal prison after serving a state prison term after transporting stolen goods worth over $5,000 across the Midwest. 36-year-old Ahmeeshadye Curtis from Madison was sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for conspiring to transport...
Win Tickets to the Rockford Arts & Crafts Holiday Spectacular!
There's nothing like getting crafty during the holiday season with some of your closest friends and family. And 97ZOK wants to be a part of those important memories you're going to make. That's why, we want to give you the ultimate girls shopping weekend! So grab your mom, sister, cousin and ALL your besties for a fun day at the Rockford, Illinois Arts & Crafts Holiday Spectacular.
Wisconsin Woman Arrested For a ‘Mushroom Operation’
A Wisconsin woman was jailed back in 2009 for having a "Mushroom Operation" in her home. Madison. Madison, Wi police responded to a call where it was reported that a woman was unconscious and not breathing on the front porch of a house. 21 year old Linda Pletzova, magically came...
midwestliving.com
Why Wisconsin Supper Clubs Just Keep Getting Better With Age
"We have to get an after-dinner drink," says a woman in a chic black-and-gold jacket. "We're celebrating, remember?" It's a Tuesday evening at The Butterfly Club in Beloit, Wisconsin, and three friends at a window table are reminiscing over dinner. The occasion? The 53rd anniversary of the couple in the group. As they chatter about old memories, they keep coming back to nights spent at the nearly 100-year-old supper club.
Darren Bailey makes campaign stop in Roscoe
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Darren Bailey, Republican candidate for Illinois governor, made a stop in the stateline Sunday. Bailey and Stephanie Trussell, his running mate, held a rally at Roscoe’s Bootcamp Academy. They discussed issues in the state and the Rockford region ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. “Rockford used to be an amazing manufacturing hub, […]
wortfm.org
Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters
It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
tomahawkleader.com
Snowy owls spotted in Wisconsin despite mild fall weather
WISCONSIN – As of Nov. 2, snowy owl season is underway across Wisconsin, despite mild fall weather. One individual was found in Dane County in mid-July and regularly spotted into mid-October, marking a very rare case of an individual successfully over-summering in the state. The first likely migrants were...
Illinois Man Explains the Misconceptions about the ‘Day of the Dead’
You probably know when the 'Day of the Dead,' is, but do you actually understand what it is?. Chances are, unless it was something your family participated in growing up, you don't really know the ins and the outs. Maybe you learned a bit when you saw the Disney movie,...
Unsolved: Wisconsin college student went missing in Porcupine Mountains 54 years ago
The only unsolved missing persons case in the Porcupine Mountains is a Wisconsin college student who disappeared more than 50 years ago. The most recent search for his remains was this past summer. Around 10:30 a.m. on April 22, 1968, 19-year-old Michael Larson, of Madison, Wis., told his mother he...
IL Teacher Wins $1,000 For Classroom & Candy For The Whole School
An international chocolate brand awarded a teacher in Illinois $1,000 for her classroom along with enough candy for the whole school. Yowie is a product that helps children learn while enjoying a tasty treat. According to yowieworld.com,. Yowie is best known for its flagship product, the Yowie surprise-inside chocolate. Each...
Trick Or Treaters Rocked To Kiss Tribute Band In IL Neighborhood
The trick-or-treaters in this Loves Park, Illinois neighborhood got a special show on Halloween night with a local Kiss tribute band. Unique Halloween Tradition For Illinois Neighborhood. There are many great holiday traditions in Illinois, especially when it comes to Halloween. If you going to pick the best, then I...
captimes.com
Golfers are in Good Company at new Verona restaurant
A new golf course restaurant that is neither country club nor clubhouse has opened west of Madison. Good Co. Pioneer Pointe, a companion restaurant to The Ready Set in Oregon, had its soft opening last weekend. Good Co. currently serves lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9...
100fmrockford.com
New restaurant in Rockford offers fried chicken and Arabic cuisine
ROCKFORD — A new restaurant offering traditional fried chicken and an Arabic menu opened on East State Street last week. Chicken Hop opened last Tuesday in the former All Day Donut, 3511 E. State St. Chicken Hop’s menu includes fried chicken, fish, a variety of sides and a separate...
nbc15.com
Grand Lighted Holiday Parade returns to Beloit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grand Lighted Holiday Parade is returning to downtown Beloit this holiday season. The Downtown Beloit Association said the fan-favorite event will return to downtown Beloit on Friday, Nov. 25. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020 and 2021 the parade was offered in reverse, with...
Popular Illinois Pumpkin Launch Features Giant 400 Pound Catapult
Before you toss that squishy rotting pumpkin into the garbage, keep it outside until this weekend, then bag it up and bring it to this very popular family event. Not one child (or adult for that matter) should pass up the opportunity to have some big fun launching their pumpkins from high in the air and smashing them into pieces.
Who has the best sandwiches in Rockford?
ROCKFORD, Illinois (WTVO) — Nov. 3 is National Sandwich Day, and restaurants all over the Stateline will be buzzing with orders. We don’t know which Rockford-area eatery has the best sandwiches, but we know there are many to choose from. Let us know your favorites and how they should be ranked. Here’s a list to […]
Gas prices surge 40 cents in the last week in Madison
Gas prices in Wisconsin are averaging about $3.86 per gallon, but Dane County and the Madison metro area are seeing prices even higher than that, averaging about $3.95 per gallon on Friday.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
