ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, AL

Piedmont City Council Meeting

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29jgQc_0ixgQMKy00
Calhoun Journal

November 3, 2022

Michael Blake

Piedmont, AL – The Piedmont City Council met in regular session yesterday (11/01). The city bills for the month of October totaled $730,376.30.

The Council adopted Resolution 2022-28 stating that the construction of certain works required for the treatment and distribution of drinking water is desirable and in the public interest and to that end, it is necessary that action needed for the construction of water treatment and or distribution facilities be taken immediately. Under ADEM Administrative Code Chapter 335-11-2, the state of Alabama has authorized the making of loans to aid in financing the cost of infrastructure needed to achieve/maintain compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act.

The Council also adopted Resolution 2022-29 stating that the construction of certain works  required for the treatment of wastewater and/or storm water is desirable and in the public interest. Under ADEM Administrative Code Chapter 335-11-1 the state of Alabama has authorized the the making of loans to aid in the financial cost of construction necessary for wastewater treatment and transport works to prevent the discharge of untreated or inadequately treated wastewater.

Councilman Kiser encouraged citizens to exercise their right to vote on November 8th in the general election.

The Piedmont Trunk or Treat saw a large crowd this year. No candy went to waste as every single piece purchased for the event, was distributed.

Piedmont High School begins the play-offs this Friday night, and Mayor Bill Baker asked for citizens to come out and support The Piedmont Bulldogs.

Mr. Blake is a reporter for WEIS Radio. (Information Provided by WEIS RADIO)

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Lincoln woman found dead on Cook Springs Rd. in Pell City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A deceased female was located off of Cook Springs Road in Pell City on Sunday. The victim was identified as 54-year-old Victoria Malet from Lincoln. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office located Malet at approximately 11 a.m. Sheriff Billy Murray said she had been shot and they are conducting a homicide investigation.
PELL CITY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Veterans Day Events & Transit Alert for Anniston

Anniston, AL – Citizens of Anniston, please be aware of the upcoming Veterans Day events on Friday, November 11, 2022:. To start, you can join the city at Anniston’s Centennial Memorial Park (225 E. 17th St, Anniston, AL 36207), as they commemorate the veterans and their service to our country with the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 11:00 am.For more information, please contact Ken Rollins at: 256-239-9234.In addition, the City of Anniston is honored to welcome back the annual Veterans Day Parade! The parade will start on November 11th at 2:00 pm. It will follow the same path as the annual Christmas Parade down Noble Street!That said, please be aware of street closures taking place for the parade. Street closures for the Veterans Day parade will occur from 12:00 PM until 4:00 PM on 11/11/22. Noble Street, from its intersection with 18th to its intersection with AL-202, will be blocked for this event.
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

After student struck by vehicle, JSU president asks public to voice concerns to state transportation department

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A day after a Jacksonville State University student was struck by a vehicle near campus, the institution’s president is asking members of the community to voice concerns about pedestrian safety at the site to state transportation officials. “Pedestrian accidents like the one that occurred Wednesday evening have, unfortunately, become all too […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Not Seeing Red in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Several county basketball teams go through dress rehearsal in the run-up to their season openers next week By Al Muskewitz Nobody purposely sets out to defend second place. You defend a state championship, for sure, but not coming up short even if you did get a trophy for getting to the title […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

November 2, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Miss Calhoun County Christmas

Anniston, AL – Saturday, November 5th at 10:00 am will be the Miss Calhoun County Christmas hosted at the Anniston Performing Arts Center. Join them for a fun and exciting day at the annual Miss Christmas pageant. No residency Requirements! $1000 scholarship guaranteed with at least 75 contestants. $1500 with 100 contestants. Unique awards, gorgeous crowns, custom sashes, parade artwork for your parade sign designed for the winners, and queen’s photo shoot!
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Veterans Day Celebration Is In Motion

Jacksonville, AL – Jacksonville State University will host their annual Veterans Day ceremony, November 11 at 10:00 am in the TMB auditorium. This is a time to celebrate the service and sacrifices of our local military veterans. It’s a great opportunity to come together and recognize our veterans with the community. This is a great opportunity to come together and recognize our veterans with the community.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

The Public Library of Anniston to Collect Letters to Santa

Anniston, AL – If you have a child in your life that is eager to get a letter to Santa the Anniston Public Library is willing to help. For the month of November they will collect letters and carefully mail them to one of Santa’s elves so that Santa has time to write back!! Feel free to drop the letters off between 8:30 am and 6:00 pm. The last day to bring them in is November 25th after Thanksgiving.
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Missing, endangered person alert from Lincoln

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Lincoln Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered man. Edward Kirkland, 90, has been missing since Nov. 4, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He was last seen in black pants, a blue button up shirt and a brown jacket in the area of Alabama Highway 77 in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, AL
WDEF

New grocery stores coming to Kimball and Scottsboro

KIMBALL, Tennessee/SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – New shots fired in the local grocery wars in our outer ranges today around Chattanooga. Both Food City and Publix are celebrating new locations. Food City CEO Steven C. Smith came to Marion County on Wednesday to break ground on a new store. It...
KIMBALL, TN
Alabama Now

Alabama men admit to multi-million-dollar health care fraud scheme

Two Alabama men admitted to involvement in a multi-million-dollar health care fraud conspiracy, federal officials said Friday. James Ewing Ray, 51, of Gadsden, Alabama, pleaded guilty before Chief United District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Ray owned Integrity Medical, LLC,...
GADSDEN, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy