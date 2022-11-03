ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect could be hiding in Atlanta after fatally stabbing man outside Texas hotel, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
HOUSTON, Texas — Two Atlanta men are at the center of a murder investigation in Texas after one stabbed the other to death, police say.

Atlanta police say the Houston Police Department reached out for their help capturing Steven Lamar Jones, 28, who investigators believe is hiding in the Atlanta area.

Houston police say they were called to the Courtyard by Marriott- Houston Intercontinental Airport near George Bush Intercontinental Airport just before 12:45 a.m. on September 9.

When they got to the parking lot, they found Clarence Logan, 28, with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Both Jones and Logan are from Atlanta and police believe Jones could have returned to the area after the murder.

Anyone who knows where Jones may be or has any information that could help investigators should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

