Effective: 2022-11-07 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Niobrara County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Niobrara County. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

NIOBRARA COUNTY, WY ・ 2 HOURS AGO