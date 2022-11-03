Effective: 2022-11-07 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-07 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Box Butte; Dawes; North Sioux; South Sioux HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Dawes County, Box Butte County, Northern Sioux County and Southern Sioux County. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

