Asian benchmarks advance as markets watch China, inflation
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian stocks advanced Monday as investors weighed uncertainties such as the U.S. mid-term elections and China's possible moves to ease coronavirus restrictions. Oil prices fell and U.S. futures edged lower. China reported its trade shrank in October as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls...
Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Yamana Gold, Gaucho Group: Why These 5 Stocks Are Pulling Investor Eyeballs Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Friday but closed the weak lower. The non-farm payrolls increased by 261,000 in October, the smallest gain since December 2020. However, the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%. All eyes now turn towards the consumer price inflation due later in the new week. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention today:
China Holds $6 Billion Worth Of Crypto, Could 'Kill' Crypto Markets If It Wishes: Analyst
The Chinese government is a “crypto whale” having forfeited digital currencies to the tune of $6 billion to the national treasury in 2019, according to the founder and chief executive officer of blockchain data analytics firm Cyptoquant, Ki Young Ju. Young Ju stated that Chinese authorities seized 194,000...
Apple: China's COVID-19 restrictions impacting iPhone shipments
Tech giant Apple is warning potential customers that it is reducing shipments of its higher end iPhone 14 models due to COVID-19 restrictions at its Chinese production facility.
These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut
Rising interest rates and sky-high inflation have caused the real estate market to cool rapidly as mortgage rates hover near decade highs. The housing market has witnessed a worse-than-expected decline in demand, with pending home sales down 31% year-over-year in September. Commercial real estate is also grappling to regain momentum from the pandemic lows, as remote working has become the new norm.
Tesla Drawing Huge Crowds At Shanghai Expo Shows 'Chinese Consumers And US Products Are Still Intertwined:' Expert
Tesla Inc. TSLA, which recently shut down its first showroom in Beijing, stole the show at China’s world's largest import trade fair, showing a deepening appeal among Chinese customers for U.S. products, says an expert. What Happened: The Elon Musk-led EV maker dominated the China International Import Expo (CIIE)...
Elon Musk Takes A Jab At Biden: Here's Who The Tesla CEO Calls 'The Real President!'
That Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk does not share a rapport with President Joe Biden is a no secret. Biden's stubbornness in not acknowledging Tesla as the leader in electric vehicle manufacturing has irked and frustrated Musk. On July 8, Musk got an opportunity to take a...
'So Goes Apple, So Goes The Market'? What Apple's Move Lower Means For The S&P 500
Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. During the rally from the pandemic low,...
Tesla China Sales Stutter, Oil-Rich Saudi Arabia Looks EV Way, Canoo's Quest For Vertical Integration, Fisker Stays On Course And More: Week's Biggest EV Stories
Electric vehicle stocks mostly declined in the week ending Nov. 4, as another big rate hike delivered by the Federal Reserve weighed on risk appetite. Market leader Tesla, Inc. TSLA remained under pressure amid investor worry over Elon Musk’s divided attention following his Twitter buy. Now, here are the...
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (TLGA WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (the "Company"), each exercisable for one share of Class A common stock— ticker symbol TLGA WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A common stock — ticker symbol TLGA — and units — ticker symbol TLGA.U — will continue on the NYSE.
With Over 30 LNG Tankers Waiting Off The Coast Of Europe, US Gas Transporters Could Benefit From Contango
More than 30 natural gas tankers carrying liquified natural gas (LNG) are idling, reported the Wall Street Journal, and slowing their routes off Europe’s coast, waiting for the price of fuel to rise. As Dutch TTF December Gas Futures stabilized to 113.50 euros from a peak in August, natural...
Simmons First National Director Trades $351K In Company Stock
Dean O. Bass, Director at Simmons First National SFNC, reported a large insider sell on November 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Bass sold 15,000 shares of Simmons First National. The total transaction amounted to $351,750.
Alibaba Falls, Nio Rises: Hang Seng Opens Strong As Investors Eye China Trade Data, U.S. Mid-Terms
Hong Kong stocks opened in the green on Monday morning, with the benchmark Hang Seng gaining over 1%, as investors shifted their focus toward U.S. mid-term elections and China trade data due later today. Hong Kong Stocks Today. Stock Movement. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA -1.86%. JD.com Inc JD 1.46%
Precision BioSciences Announces Grant of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Precision BioSciences, Inc. DTIL, a clinical stage gene editing company developing ARCUS®-based ex vivo allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene editing therapies, today announced that, on November 2, 2022, the Compensation Committee of Precision's Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement awards to new employees under the Precision BioSciences, Inc. 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan ("Inducement Award Plan"). The inducement awards consist of options to purchase ("stock options") an aggregate of 272,352 shares of Precision's common stock, par value $0.000005 (the "Common Stock"), which stock options were granted among fifteen employees who commenced employment between July 25, 2022 and October 17, 2022. Each of the stock options were granted under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as an inducement for the employees to commence service with Precision.
The Magnificent seven Gulf Sovereign Wealth Funds Are Going On The Offensive: Expect more M&A activities from this part of the world
As already witnessed after the 2008 financial crisis, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWFs) became more assertive investors during times of financial and economic difficulties. Their role has become more critical in stabilizing the international financial system during and after the recent financial crisis. Gulf SWF invested over 50 billion dollars to support banks and financial institutions in 2008, reducing the impact of the crisis, while propping up the US dollar value. A few of the companies the Gulf countries invested in during the crisis were global lenders Citigroup, Barclay, and sports assets like the Manchester City football team, and the prestigious shopping empire Harrods.
Why Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Expects This COVID Stock Play To Appreciate 1,200% By 2026
COVID-19 play Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM is down about 40% year-to-date, reflecting a general negative sentiment toward tech stocks. Money manager Cathie Wood's Ark Invest, which holds Zoom Video in two of its ETFs — the ARK Innovation ETF ARKK and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW — is upbeat about the stock despite the weakness.
New Zealand Energy Corp Announces Requests for Carbon Sequestration Consents at Waihapa and Ngaere Licences
Wellington, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2022) - New Zealand Energy Corp. NZ ("NZEC" or the "Company") announces it has requested the New Zealand oil and gas regulator, New Zealand Petroleum and Minerals to amend each of PML 38140 (Waihapa) and PML 38141 (Ngaere) to allow for the sequestration of carbon within the area of each licence.
Cramer Says This Semiconductor Stock Is 'Overvalued Right Now'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he knows Nvidia Corp NVDA is overvalued right now. "I think a year from now, the stock’s going to be higher, and I’m sticking with Nvidia," he said. When asked about Home Depot Inc HD, Cramer said, "I...
COMPASS Pathways Shares Q3 2022 Financial Results, Business News & Term's Highlights
Psychedelics mental healthcare firm COMPASS Pathways CMPS reported its financial outcomes for the third quarter ended 30 September 2022 and gave an update on its most recent pipeline and business developments. Numbers on 30 September 2022 show:. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $173.1 million compared to $273.2 million as of...
Monday briefing: The dramatic, agonising, crucial talks that will decide Cop27’s success
Good morning. Last year, the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow kept alive the target of holding global temperatures to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels; but, conference president Alok Sharma said, “its pulse is weak”. The vital question for the Cop27 summit at Sharm-el-Sheikh in Egypt, which began yesterday, is whether it will prove to be an emergency room or a hospice.
