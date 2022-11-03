As already witnessed after the 2008 financial crisis, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWFs) became more assertive investors during times of financial and economic difficulties. Their role has become more critical in stabilizing the international financial system during and after the recent financial crisis. Gulf SWF invested over 50 billion dollars to support banks and financial institutions in 2008, reducing the impact of the crisis, while propping up the US dollar value. A few of the companies the Gulf countries invested in during the crisis were global lenders Citigroup, Barclay, and sports assets like the Manchester City football team, and the prestigious shopping empire Harrods.

