Washington, DC

The Spun

NFL 'Would Love' 1 Person To Buy Washington Commanders

It was announced this week that Dan Snyder will explore all options when it comes to selling the Washington Commanders. Though it's still extremely early in the sweepstakes for the Commanders, it sounds like the league has a preferred target. While on "Pro Football Talk" this Friday, Peter King of...
WASHINGTON, DC
Sporting News

Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes

It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

NFL world mourns passing of Washington legend

The NFL world lost one of its own on Friday. Former defensive lineman Dave Butz, a two-time Super Bowl Champion, passed away. He was 72. “Lost a dear friend today. Dave Butz,” Washington’s legendary quarterback Joe Theismann tweeted on Friday. “Dave Mark Mosley and I used to ride to games together. A true gentle giant. Rest in Peace my friend.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jones addresses the big announcement from Dan Snyder

If Dan Snyder is gearing up for a sale of the Washington Commanders, Jerry Jones isn’t about to divulge any secrets. Jones spoke on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas and was asked about Snyder’s announcement this week. The Snyders announced that they are working with a bank to explore all possible financial transactions related to the team.
DALLAS, TX
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Guardian

Kanye West reportedly no longer a billionaire as companies cut ties

In the span of two weeks, Kanye West has lost his talent representation, connections to major fashion houses and other lucrative relationships over recent anti-Black and antisemitic comments. As sports brand Adidas ended its estimated €250m partnership with West on Tuesday, reportedly costing the Black American rapper his billionaire status,...
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bears WR released by Kansas City Chiefs

A former Chicago Bears wide receiver was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. Former Chicago Bears draft pick Dazz Newsome is looking for a new home in the NFL as the season goes on. Newsome was released by the Bears during the preseason, failing to make the 53-man roster in his second year.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Bills-Jets Game Comes to Halt After CBS SkyCam Cable Snaps

A serious injury occurred during the New York Jets‘ (6-3) stunning 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills (6-2) in Week 9 Sunday. Not a player, nor a coach. Not even a sideline photographer as we’ve seen many times before. This time, it was the CBS SkyCam’s turn to take a trip into the blue medical tent. The overtop camera suffered a malfunction midway through the third quarter resulting in the game coming to a halt.
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

