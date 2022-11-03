Read full article on original website
NFL 'Would Love' 1 Person To Buy Washington Commanders
It was announced this week that Dan Snyder will explore all options when it comes to selling the Washington Commanders. Though it's still extremely early in the sweepstakes for the Commanders, it sounds like the league has a preferred target. While on "Pro Football Talk" this Friday, Peter King of...
Sporting News
Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes
It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
thecomeback.com
NFL world mourns passing of Washington legend
The NFL world lost one of its own on Friday. Former defensive lineman Dave Butz, a two-time Super Bowl Champion, passed away. He was 72. “Lost a dear friend today. Dave Butz,” Washington’s legendary quarterback Joe Theismann tweeted on Friday. “Dave Mark Mosley and I used to ride to games together. A true gentle giant. Rest in Peace my friend.”
Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z Might Buy an NFL Team Together
The joint venture wouldn't be the billionaire businessmen's first sports-related endeavor.
Jerry Jones addresses the big announcement from Dan Snyder
If Dan Snyder is gearing up for a sale of the Washington Commanders, Jerry Jones isn’t about to divulge any secrets. Jones spoke on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas and was asked about Snyder’s announcement this week. The Snyders announced that they are working with a bank to explore all possible financial transactions related to the team.
Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose
It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Michael Strahan’s Reaction to Terry Bradshaw’s Bizarre Remark on Live TV Has Twitter Talking
Terry Bradshaw made a rather unsettling comment during the FOX’s NFL Sunday show, and Michael Strahan’s reaction to the remark has gone viral. While talking about the upcoming Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks divisional matchup, the Hall of Fame quarterback made a questionable remark which prompted strong reactions from his fellow co-hosts.
Fallout for Kanye West continues, now in Miami. Rapper just got slapped with a lawsuit
The fallout continues for Kanye West — in Miami. In the wake of the rapper’s egregious anti-Semitic comments on social media, major brands including Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap have severed ties with him. “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3...
Rick Ross’ House Has the Largest Residential Swimming Pool in the U.S.
Rick Ross doesn't mind rolling up his sleeves up and doing work on his sprawling estate, which boasts the nation's largest residential swimming pool.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Kanye West reportedly no longer a billionaire as companies cut ties
In the span of two weeks, Kanye West has lost his talent representation, connections to major fashion houses and other lucrative relationships over recent anti-Black and antisemitic comments. As sports brand Adidas ended its estimated €250m partnership with West on Tuesday, reportedly costing the Black American rapper his billionaire status,...
'Surprise' Sale? Cowboys' Jerry Jones Comments on Dan Snyder 'Noodling' Move with Commanders
"He’s out testing the waters.” - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, explaining Dan Snyder's possible sale of the Washington Commanders.
thesource.com
JAY-Z and Jeff Bezos Are Rumored to Team as Potential Buyers of Washington Commanders
JAY-Z and Jeff Bezos are rumored to team together in purchasing the Washington Commanders. According to TMZ, Hov has long had an interest in purchasing the team but would need a partner. Bezos also has an interest in the team and has ties to the area as he is the owner of The Washington Post. There is also the deal between Prime Video and the NFL.
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears WR released by Kansas City Chiefs
A former Chicago Bears wide receiver was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. Former Chicago Bears draft pick Dazz Newsome is looking for a new home in the NFL as the season goes on. Newsome was released by the Bears during the preseason, failing to make the 53-man roster in his second year.
Bills-Jets Game Comes to Halt After CBS SkyCam Cable Snaps
A serious injury occurred during the New York Jets‘ (6-3) stunning 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills (6-2) in Week 9 Sunday. Not a player, nor a coach. Not even a sideline photographer as we’ve seen many times before. This time, it was the CBS SkyCam’s turn to take a trip into the blue medical tent. The overtop camera suffered a malfunction midway through the third quarter resulting in the game coming to a halt.
Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend
The Astros bested the Phillies in the World Series. And Obama, Biden and Trump campaign in Pennsylvania ahead of the midterms. It's the weekend's biggest news.
Skip Bayless’ Wild Comments Following Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen Divorce Go Viral
Skip Bayless is offering Tom Brady some much-needed grace. Recently, the ESPN personality opened up… The post Skip Bayless’ Wild Comments Following Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen Divorce Go Viral appeared first on Outsider.
Outsider.com
