It's become kind of a joke that if a character from the MCU mades their way from the big screen to Disney+ they would end it with a brand new costume ahead of whatever their next feature film would be. It happened in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Hawkeye, and it happened in Loki to a certain extent. A man with a series of iconic looks throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we now know that Tom Hiddleston's god of mischief almost appeared in his Disney+ TV series wearing one of his fan-favorite comic outfits. As seen in the recent book release, Marvel Studios' Loki: The Art of the Series, concept art from the early in the development of the show revealed that his iconic "Agent of Asgard" look was originally going to be his final costume in the season one finale.

3 DAYS AGO