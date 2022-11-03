Read full article on original website
Nintendo Switch Finally Gets 2021's Best Game
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can finally play 2021's best game, or at least 2021's Game of the Year winner at The Game Awards last year. As you may know, it's fairly common for Nintendo to get games after they come to other platforms. It Takes Two from developer Hazelight Studios and publisher EA is just the latest example. After coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC, last year, it finally came to Switch yesterday, November 4.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Shines With Suneater
The Big Three have been a big part of My Hero Academia since first arriving in the Shonen series, with the three students often rightfully thought of as the most powerful students at UA Academy. With the sixth season covering the Paranormal Liberation War and the Final Arc playing out in the pages of the Shonen's manga, Mirio, Nejire, and Tamaki all will have a role to play in these major arcs. Now, one fan has taken the opportunity to bring Suneater to life, using some ingenious cosplay to highlight the hero's unique Quirk.
Spy x Family Poster Gives Yor a Super-Spy Makeover
Spy x Family is now in the midst of the second half of its anime's debut season, and the series has released a special new key visual showing off a new super-spy makeover for Yor Forger and the rest of the family! The anime for Tatsuya Endo's original manga series first took over the anime world when it premiered earlier this Spring, and now the second half of the anime has started airing its new episodes this Fall. It might not be getting as much attention thanks to how much competition there is now, but it certainly has been a huge hit with fans still.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Rumored for Steam Release
It's been almost two years since Assassin's Creed Valhalla first released, but it seems the game might drop on another platform in the near future. As spotted by the GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit, a Steam version of Assassin's Creed Valhalla has apparently been added recently to Ubisoft Connect's database. That could mean that a Steam version truly is on the way, but readers should take all of this with a grain of salt until Ubisoft makes an official announcement!
PS5 Getting New Ninja Turtles Game
PS5 users are getting a new Ninja Turtles game. Right now on PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One users can enjoy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge from developer Tribute Games and publisher Dotemu Games. After coming to these platforms back in June, the game is making the next-gen jump to PS5 on November 15. And if you already own the game on PS4, the PS5 version is a free update. Unfortunately, this free upgrade isn't that meaningful because the two versions are identical according to Tribute Games.
New PlayStation Leak Points to Return of PS1 Classic
A new PlayStation leak has all but confirmed the return of a PS1 classic, which will presumably return via PlayStation Plus Premium. The game in question can trace its origins back to 2001, a year when the likes of GTA 3, Halo: Combat Evolved, Metal Gear Solid 2, Devil May Cry, SSX Tricky, Super Smash Bros. Melee, and a huge list of other great games released. It was one of the greatest years in gaming to date. It was also the year when Syphon Filter 3 was released, which isn't as critically acclaimed as the games above but is still part of a classic PlayStation series. As you may know, its two predecessors have already been brought to PS4 and PS5 via PS Plus Premium, so it's not very surprising to see the third game now coming as well.
Loki's TVA Agents Nearly Had Major Super-Powered Suits
Loki's TVA agents could have looked very different on Disney+. New images from Marvel Studios' Loki: The Art of the Series have fans wondering what could have been. Wunmi Mosaku and her fellow hunters were outfitted like shock troopers in the Marvel Studios show. But, Loki's resident authority had some designs that wouldn't have looked out of place in Halo or Destiny at one point in development. Arm shielding and exoskeleton touches not that different from Green Goblin's redesign in Spider-Man: No Way Home are all over these images. It's curious to think how that would have changed the feel of the series for some of the people watching at home. Check out the wild pictures for yourself down below!
Naruto Cameo Teases Sakura's Arrival in New Spin Off
Naruto is back with a new manga, and if you ask fans, the spin-off is the series' best yet. The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust made its debut this fall, and it has already put Sasuke fans in a tizzy. After all, the series is all about the Uchiha and one of his most important missions to date. And now, its latest chapter has thrown a morsel to fans with a special Sakura surprise.
Loki Almost Wore Iconic Marvel Costume in the Disney+ Series
It's become kind of a joke that if a character from the MCU mades their way from the big screen to Disney+ they would end it with a brand new costume ahead of whatever their next feature film would be. It happened in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Hawkeye, and it happened in Loki to a certain extent. A man with a series of iconic looks throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we now know that Tom Hiddleston's god of mischief almost appeared in his Disney+ TV series wearing one of his fan-favorite comic outfits. As seen in the recent book release, Marvel Studios' Loki: The Art of the Series, concept art from the early in the development of the show revealed that his iconic "Agent of Asgard" look was originally going to be his final costume in the season one finale.
Steam Makes Best-Selling Game 100% Free to Own
Steam has made a very popular game 100 percent free to own, but you need to redeem the offer within a certain amount of time. Between now and November, all Steam users can claim, download, play, and keep Fatshark's 2018 first-person co-op melee action game, Warhammer: Verminitide 2, which has sold several million copies to date, aka you may already own it. If you don't though, now is your opportunity to do so, and save $30 in the process.
Twitter Blue Update Rolls Out Controversial Verified Checkmark Changes
The first major update for Twitter under Elon Musk is starting to roll out and yes, that includes changes to the verification system. Earlier this year, Elon Musk paid over $40 billion for the social media platform which ensued a ton of drama, including legal troubles, but that's a whole other story. Since Musk took over at the end of October, he has been making massive changes to the platform. Half of the company was laid off this past week and Musk has been looking to try and find ways to monetize the platform both via ads and subscription services. Perhaps the most controversial changes comes through his plans to dismantle the current verification system.
Final Fantasy 16 Length Revealed
When Final Fantasy XVI releases on PlayStation 5 next year, the game should offer fans a significant amount of content. In a new interview with the Italian website Everyeye, director Hiroshi Takai revealed that the game's story will take about 35-40 hours to complete, but the extra content should take most players more than 70 hours to finish. That's a pretty standard amount of content for an RPG, particularly for the Final Fantasy franchise!
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals Gimmighoul as New Pokemon
The Pokemon Company has officially revealed the name of the mysterious Pokemon that popped up in Pokemon Go yesterday. The new Pokemon is called Gimmighoul and has two forms, a "Chest Form" and a "Roaming Form." The Roaming Form was seen yesterday in Pokemon Go, while the Chest Form can be seen below and shows the small Pokemon lounging in a coin-filled chest. According to the official Pokemon Scarlet and Violet website, Gimmighoul is a Ghost-type Pokemon while in Chest Form, but it's possible that it could change types once it switches over to its Roaming Form.
Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Get Free N64 Surprise
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED -- or, more specifically, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers with the Expansion Pack -- just got a free N64 surprise. In addition to adding the first two Mario Party games on N64 to the Switch Online Expansion Pack library, Nintendo has dished out free N64 icons, the first of their kind.
New "Mind Blowing" Xbox Series X Exclusive Teased by Xbox Boss
A new Xbox Series X|S console exclusive has been teased by Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios. According to Booty, developer inXile Entertainment -- which Microsoft owns -- is working on something special. For those that don't know, inXile Entertainment is best known for the Wasteland and The Bard's Tale series. it's a team that has produced several critically-acclaimed games, though the more niche genres it occupies has prevented it from setting the world on fire commercially.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Rewards Vault Edition Owners After Controversial Release
Infinity Ward is trying to make up for the controversial release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's Vault Edition. Call of Duty is one of the biggest releases in the gaming industry each year, often it's the biggest release. As such, Activision loves to capitalize on this by selling various special editions. Before digital games became the dominant way of buying games, the series would release extravagant collector's editions with things like mini-fridges, drones, night vision goggles, and other fancy things that reflected some key item in that year's title. As things have shifted toward digital releases, Activision has opted to reward players with in-game items ranging from skins to boosters.
xQc Roasted on Twitch Stream After Losing $300,000 McLaren
Felix "xQc" Lengyel was recently roasted on a Twitch stream by Kai Cenat of AMP fame after he "lost" his $300,000 McLaren to his now ex-girlfriend Adept. The McLaren xQc saga began last year when xQc revealed during a stream of Forza Horizon 5 that he purchased a McLaren 720s Spider for $300,000 despite not having a driver's license. Fast-forward to a few days ago, and the aforementioned Adept revealed the car is actually in her name and currently in her possession as well.
Pokemon TCG: Sword & Shield UPC Charizard Is In Stock For the Regular Price
Pokemon Trading Card Games Sword & Shield Charizard Ultra-Premium Collection is officially out in the wild, but getting your hands on one for the $119.99 list price has been difficult. However, you can grab it here at GameStop at the regular price if you hurry. If you're willing to pay a premium, you can get one here at Walmart for $188.99. It was sold out here on Amazon and here at Best Buy at the time of writing, but may return. It's also available here on eBay for around $170.
Starfield Release Date Update Shared by Xbox
Xbox and Bethesda have provided a release date update on Starfield, the new space-faring RPG from the latter's internal studio Bethesda Game Studios, which is the team responsible for The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. As you may know, the game is scheduled to release sometime in the first half of 2023. This is the same window given to another Bethesda game, Redfall. It hasn't been confirmed, but you'd expect a little bit of distance between these two releases so they don't compete and cannibalize each other.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Demand Changes to Controversial Feature
A new PlayStation Plus feature has left subscribers on PS4 and PS5 unsatisfied. Earlier this year, PlayStation Now was combined with PlayStation Plus to form PlayStation Plus Extra, a subscription service very similar to Xbox Game Pass in the sense it contains a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games that's constantly evolving thanks to a steady rotation of games. That said, the middle tier of PlayStation Plus could use -- at least -- one improvement according to some Reddit users.
