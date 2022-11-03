Dirty floors, shelving & ceilings found at Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The low health inspection grade is found in Knoxville . There were more than half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report.

The grade is a 70 at Chez Guevara’s Restaurant at 8023 Kingston Pike in Knoxville. That 70 is a passing score as any grade below 70 is considered failing.

Chez Guevara’s Restaurant, 8023 Kingston Pk, Knoxville — Grade: 70

The inspector checked off a number of temperature violations. For example, pork was found in the warmer at 60 degrees, but 135 and above is the proper hot holding temperature. Spinach dip in a cooling drawer was kept at 70 degrees, 41 and below is the safe cool temperature to reduce risk of someone from getting sick.

The inspector found food stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler and he wrote the shelving over the uncovered food was dirty.

In the kitchen, the inspector found the floors, walls, ceilings, and attached equipment dirty. He recommended a daily checklist of cleaning duties for the staff.

The inspector said he watched an employee touching garnishes with his bare hands as he was preparing food. He should have been wearing gloves. Another kitchen worker was watched loading dirty dishes into the dishwasher, then, without washing his hands and putting on clean gloves, he pulled clean dishes from the dishwasher.

Chez Guevara’s Restaurant will be re-inspected soon. Follow-up inspections are generally conducted within 10 days. If you notice a violation, politely let the manager know or file a complaint by contacting the health department in the county where you live.

In a follow-up from the previous week, the inspector has returned to China Wok Buffet on Washington Pike in Knoxville . All of the original violations were checked, and last week’s grade of 71 has been upgraded to 95.

Top Scores of the Week

Calhoun’s Bar B-Q, 10020 Kingston Pk, Knoxville — 100

Salsarita’s Fresh Cantina, 6645 Clinton Hwy, Knoxville — 100

Tazikis Callahan, 6634 Clinton Hwy, Knoxville — 100

Waffle House, 309 Emory Rd, Powell — 100

Isaac’s, 502 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville — 100

Toyko & Mandarin, 7212 Maynardville Hwy, Knoxville — 99

McDonald’s, 2212 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown — 99

Smokies Cuban Cafe, 3526 Parkside, Pigeon Forge — 99

