ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Southern California wildfires force mountain lions to take risks to avoid humans, study finds

Southern California wildfires are squeezing the region’s mountain lion population into smaller hunting spaces and pushing them toward increased run-ins with the human world, a joint study between UCLA and the National Park Service found. The study found that mountain lions are more likely to experience risky or fatal encounters after fires destroy their habitats. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
postnewsgroup.com

Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland

Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
OAKLAND, CA
scotscoop.com

Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability

Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
mercisf.com

Season 2022-23: Where to Find Raclette in The Bay Area

With the return of rainy and cold days, we declare the 2022-2023 raclette season open! Whether pre-cut in supermarkets or in cheese shops, raclette is now available throughout the Bay Area. Below is the list of places where you can find it right now:. Say Cheese. Say Cheese on Cole...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Southern California Expected to See Three Days of Rain, Snow

A winter storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy