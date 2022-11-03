Read full article on original website
Related
Wildlife specialists: Mutated avian flu spreading in Bay Area is like COVID for birds
Millions of Bay Area birds could die.
Longtime Bay Area caregiver makes difficult decision as husband's Alzheimer's condition worsens
"It was heartbreaking," she said. After 10 years of caregiving for her husband with Alzheimer's, one woman shares her story on the couple's difficult path with the brain disease.
Southern California wildfires force mountain lions to take risks to avoid humans, study finds
Southern California wildfires are squeezing the region’s mountain lion population into smaller hunting spaces and pushing them toward increased run-ins with the human world, a joint study between UCLA and the National Park Service found. The study found that mountain lions are more likely to experience risky or fatal encounters after fires destroy their habitats. […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Memory-robbing toxin found in Northern California shellfish from two counties
The consumption of shellfish harvested from two Northern California counties could come with permanent short-term memory loss, according to the state Department of Public Health. The department warned on Thursday not to eat sport-harvested razor clams from Del Norte County or mussels from Humboldt County. The shellfish from both counties...
3 California beaches considered the best in the country, according to TripAdvisor
While the fall season is in full swing, it’s never too early to plan your next beach trip. Luckily, Golden State residents may not have to travel far to experience white sand beaches and clear blue water. Trip Advisor named the top 25 beaches in the United States, and three California locations made the list. […]
postnewsgroup.com
Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland
Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
Small hail, isolated thunderstorms and widespread rain on SF Bay Area forecast
"Another system produces widespread and heavy rainfall Monday night into Tuesday morning, which could wreak some havoc on the morning commute Tuesday," a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.
NBC Bay Area
$1.1 Million Powerball Ticket Matching First 5 Numbers Sold in San Leandro
Once again, no one hit the Powerball jackpot in Saturday's draw, but a player in the Bay Area is holding one of three tickets sold in California worth $1.1 million after matching the first five numbers, according to the California Lottery. The 5/5 ticket was bought at the 76 station...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. Part of the figure-eight roadway at San Francisco’s Twin Peaks is still on track to be converted into a pedestrian and bicyclist haven for the next few decades, thanks to a $1.9 million grant award from the state.
Partial remains of Alexis Gabe, missing Bay Area woman, found months after her disappearance
Partial remains of Alexis Gabe, a Bay Area woman who has been missing since January, have been found in Amador County.
‘It’s a huge problem’: San Francisco delis and butchers brace for Thanksgiving turkey shortage
"There's really no replacement for turkey," said one deli owner. "It's a huge problem."
scotscoop.com
Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability
Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area storm will bring rain, cold weather and dangerous beach conditions with it
OAKLAND calif., - People in the Bay Area will be in for a wet start to the work week. Sunday is expected to be mostly dry during the day and into the evening hours. Scattered showers are expected to arrive around 8:00 a.m. on Monday. Rain will likely stick around on and off throughout the day.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Deadline for UC applications is quickly approaching. Here’s your guide to all 9 schools
College application deadlines are quickly approaching. During this time, high school seniors are juggling end of semester exams, senior events and homework — making it a stressful time. Applications opened on Aug. 1 and the deadline is around the corner. When is the University of California application deadline?. Nov....
The mystery of the buried car in a California mansion might have been solved
The mystery behind the buried car found behind a $15 million mansion in California after being hidden for more than 30 years could have been solved. Since it was reported by workers doing a restoration in late October, the car has perplexed investigators. The car was packed with sacks of leftover concrete.
'This is our pandemic': UCSF says its children's hospitals are 'overflowing' as RSV cases soar
"This situation right now with RSV and other respiratory viruses is basically our March 2020 -- this is our pandemic," said a head doctor from UCSF.
mercisf.com
Season 2022-23: Where to Find Raclette in The Bay Area
With the return of rainy and cold days, we declare the 2022-2023 raclette season open! Whether pre-cut in supermarkets or in cheese shops, raclette is now available throughout the Bay Area. Below is the list of places where you can find it right now:. Say Cheese. Say Cheese on Cole...
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California Expected to See Three Days of Rain, Snow
A winter storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.
'Soaking early season rains' forecast for the SF Bay Area
After another day of sunny, dry conditions on Friday, the San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see a period of wet weather.
Hawaii travel booker pays Bay Area victims restitution, could avoid jail time
Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office says Wong paid the more than $147,000 in restitution "at the last minute."
Comments / 0