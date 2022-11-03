ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris company HQ evacuated after bomb threat received

By Bradley Zimmerman
 3 days ago

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A Paris corporate office was evacuated on Wednesday after a company official said a bomb threat was received.

In an email to employees, Chad Thompson, Corporate HR Assistant General Manager of North American Lighting, said the anonymous threat was received around 1 p.m. The decision was then made to evacuate the office building and manufacturing plant and contact law enforcement so they could perform a sweep of the facilities.

“We do not feel this threat is credible, but we are taking the matter seriously and cooperating with law enforcement,” Thompson said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused anyone, but the safety of our Team Members is our top priority.”

The Paris Police Department plans to release more information about this incident on Thursday.

