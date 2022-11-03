ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

76ers suffer injury blow as guard James Harden is set to be sidelined for a month due to right foot tendon strain picked up in Wizards loss

By Reuters
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is expected to be sidelined for one month after sustaining a right foot tendon strain, ESPN reported Thursday.

Per the report, the severity of the injury was learned after additional tests were conducted on Thursday.

Harden, 33, was injured during Philadelphia's 121-111 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwIcS_0ixgNcev00
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is expected to be sidelined for one month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gs76g_0ixgNcev00
The 76ers had to play without Joel Embiid due to illness in their game with Washington Wizards

The 10-time All-Star guard is averaging 22.0 points, 10.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds in nine games this season.

A three-time NBA scoring champion and the 2017-18 league MVP, Harden owns career averages of 24.9 points, 6.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds in 951 games (739 starts) with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and 76ers.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 30 points, Bradley Beal added 29 as visiting Washington snapped a three-game losing skid while ending Philadelphia's three-game winning streak.

Though a tight game most of the way, the Wizards never relinquished their lead after pulling ahead late in the first quarter.

The 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid (non-COVID illness), got 32 points from Tyrese Maxey plus 24 points and 10 assists from Harden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YcEF8_0ixgNcev00
Harden scored 24 points against the Wizards but 76ers fell to a 121-111 defeat on Wednesday

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Gareth Bale - who else? - warms up for the World Cup by hauling LAFC back from the brink of defeat to MLS Cup glory with a towering 129th minute header... but he only played 22 minutes with the Qatar on the horizon

It just had to be Gareth Bale. With his Los Angeles FC side heading for defeat in a wild, raucous MLS Cup final, the Welshman popped up with a dramatic 129th minute equalizer to spark pandemonium in the stands at the Banc of California Stadium. He had done little since...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

681K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy