76ers suffer injury blow as guard James Harden is set to be sidelined for a month due to right foot tendon strain picked up in Wizards loss

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is expected to be sidelined for one month after sustaining a right foot tendon strain, ESPN reported Thursday.

Per the report, the severity of the injury was learned after additional tests were conducted on Thursday.

Harden, 33, was injured during Philadelphia's 121-111 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is expected to be sidelined for one month

The 76ers had to play without Joel Embiid due to illness in their game with Washington Wizards

The 10-time All-Star guard is averaging 22.0 points, 10.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds in nine games this season.

A three-time NBA scoring champion and the 2017-18 league MVP, Harden owns career averages of 24.9 points, 6.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds in 951 games (739 starts) with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and 76ers.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 30 points, Bradley Beal added 29 as visiting Washington snapped a three-game losing skid while ending Philadelphia's three-game winning streak.

Though a tight game most of the way, the Wizards never relinquished their lead after pulling ahead late in the first quarter.

The 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid (non-COVID illness), got 32 points from Tyrese Maxey plus 24 points and 10 assists from Harden.