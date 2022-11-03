Local law enforcement getting millions from state
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two policing agencies in the Valley are getting a windfall thanks to the DeWine Administration.
The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office will be receiving nearly $1.4 million from the state’s Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.
Some of the money will be used by the local Human Trafficking Task Force to purchase new equipment and to add a new full-time officer to the unit.Youngstown mom and daughter venture into entrepreneurship together
“We’ve been very proactive with our Human Trafficking Task Force, especially with child pornography, crimes against children, it’s something our task force has a passion about,” said Sheriff Jerry Greene.
The Sheriff’s Office is one of 24 agencies statewide that are sharing in the $11.7 million grant.
The Youngstown Police Department is getting $1.8 million to pay for recruiting and hiring additional patrol officers.
