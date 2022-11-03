Read full article on original website
Township, village residents to vote on levies
SIDNEY — Tuesday’s ballot is light with local issues and doesn’t include contested races for local offices, but residents of Bethel and Washington Townships and the village of Fletcher will have a tax levy on the Nov. 8 ballot to consider. Tax levies on these residents’ ballots...
Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County fundraiser
TROY—Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is inviting the community to support its mission by participating in a dine-in or to-go fundraising event on Thursday, Nov. 17, 3-9:30 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 1809 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Texas Roadhouse will donate 10% of diners’ total food purchases to Ohio’s...
Election Day right around the corner
Only a few days remain until Nov. 8, general Election Day. It seems that every time I open the paper or turn on the news, I see multiple stories about the upcoming election. And many of those stories are focused on the administration of elections, not just about the races and candidates that are on the ballot. It seems that people are much more interested in how elections are run than in the past.
Miami County marriage licenses
Information provided by Miami County Probate Court. Jayde Belinda Anderson, 27, to Tyler David Guenin, 27, both of Piqua. Jaqueline Ontiveros Godinez, 22, to Dylan Steven Gentry, 24, both of Tipp City. Patrisha Ann Dill, 53, to Joseph Allan Crotinger, 54, both of Casstown. Sonja Emmy Rom, 59, to William...
Moeller Brew Barn announces change in Piqua plans
MARIA STEIN – Moeller Brew Barn, a local craft brewery and kitchen with four taproom locations in Ohio, has announced it will no longer be building a production facility on 16 acres of land off of Cromes Drive in Piqua. Plans to build a 30,000-square-foot facility were announced in...
Everyone knows it’s windy
A Covington fire engine block Covington-Bradford Road on Saturday afternoon due to downed power lines blocking thr roadway. High winds, with gusts in excess of 45 mph caused a number of downed trees and utility lines all around the area on Saturday.
Thanks Piqua Halloween Parade sponsors, volunteers
The Kiwanis Club of Piqua would like to thank everyone who participated in and supported this year’s 66th annual Halloween Parade. Joe Thomas Jr. begun the parade in 1956 and it has been an event that Piqua families and community look forward to each year. We had a wonderful turnout of participants this year and were amazed at the creativity and uniqueness of costumes. Congratulations to each of the participants and winners!
Local events and meetings
Election Day Pot Pie Dinner: Hoffman United Methodist Church. Join the Hoffman United Methodist Church for their 162nd annual Election Day Pot Pie Dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The menu includes chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, a roll, beverages, and assorted desserts. The cost of the meal is an $8 donation. Meals are dine-in or carry-out. For carry-out, call the church at 937-698-4401.
Fire causes heavy damage
PIQUA – Piqua firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire at 439 South Downing on Thursday evening. Captain Doug Stewart of the Piqua Fire Department said that thick black smoke could be seen as fire units traveled to the scene. Covington Fire Department made a full response and...
Religion briefs
TROY — First United Church of Christ, located at 120 S. Market St. (corner of Canal and Market Streets) invites all to join with them in worship. Services are available each Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Those who are unable to in person can join the Sunday worship service via the Facebook page of First United Church of Christ.
Milton-Union football handles Preble Shawnee 42-7 in D-V playoff action
WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union football team rolled to a 42-7 win over Preble Shawnee Friday night in a D-V, Region 20 second-round playoff game. The Bulldogs, 12-0, will now play 11-1 Brookville at 7 p.m. Friday night at a site to be announced on Sunday.
Piqua football loses heartbreaker to Edgewood in OT in D-II playoffs
TRENTON — It was an epic battle between the Piqua and Edgewood football teams for the second year in a row in the D-II, Region 8 playoffs. This time it was not settled until overtime, before Edgewood came away with a 21-14 victory. After the game was tied 14-14...
Miami East spikers loses in five sets in D-III regional semifinal
KETTERING — The Miami East volleyball team may not have had its season end in the D-III regional semifinals Thursday night at Trent Arena, but the Vikings showed the heart of champions in taking Summit Country Day to the wire before losing 27-29, 25-15, 25-20, 20-25, 17-15. SCD, 20-6, advances to play Versailles in the regional title game at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Troy Christian boys soccer team falls to Yellow Springs in D-III regional final
MONROE — It wasn’t the ending Troy Christian boys soccer team was hoping for. On a windy soccer pitch at Monroe High School Saturday in a D-III regional final, the Eagles season came to an end with a 2-0 loss to Yellow Springs. While the Bulldogs improved to...
