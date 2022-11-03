ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourne, MA

capecod.com

Motorcyclist injured in collision with pickup truck

FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a pickup truck in Falmouth Sunday. It happened about 2 PM on Palmer Ave. The rider was transported to Falmouth Hospital under a trauma alert. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Car strikes utility pole and rolls over on Scenic Highway in Bourne

BOURNE – A car reportedly struck a utility pole and overturned in Bourne about 3 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Scenic Highway (Route 6) betweend Edge Hill and Nightingale Roads. The driver was evaluated at the scene but appeared to have escaped serious injury. Low hanging wires were forcing traffic detours. Bourne Police confirm the Scenic Highway will be closed for an extended time. Sandwich Road would be an alternate route. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Person injured by tree spike in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – A person reportedly suffered a significant arm injury on a tree spike in Barnstable Sunday morning. Rescuers responded to a Mary Dunn Road location about 10:30 AM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide...
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Car crashes into house in Dennis

DENNIS – A car reportedly crashed into a house in Dennis around 9 AM Saturday morning. The crash happened on Lawrence Road. The driver was evaluated by EMTs. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Dennis Police are investigating how the crash occurred. Cape...
DENNIS, MA
capecod.com

Divers called to Hyannis docks after report of person in the water

HYANNIS – Divers were requested to the School Street docks in Hyannis after reports of a person in the water late Saturday afternoon. The Barnstable County regional dive team was requested to the scene about 4 PM. The victim was located about 4:45 PM and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital in unknown condition. Further details were not immediately available.
HYANNIS, NE
capecod.com

Tech rescue team called for missing person search in Sandwich

SANDWICH – The Cape Cod Regional Tech Rescue Team was called to Sandwich sometime after 5 PM Sunday. According to reports, a person is missing in the Ryder Conservation Lands off Cotuit Road. Units searched without results until 8 PM including with drones. Further details were not immediately available.
SANDWICH, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police Department responds to report of stabbing over parking spot

At approximately 3:30 pm, Saturday, November 5th, the New Bedford Police Department and EMS received multiple 911 calls about a stabbing near Earle and Brook Street. Upon arrival police, first-responders found one car parked in the street and a nearby car with its door ajar and a bag on the ground. A 27-year old male was found bleeding profusely from an unknown number of stab wounds. He was immediately transported to St. Luke’s Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police officer seriously injured after being hit by ATV vehicle that fled the scene

Police are looking for an ATV vehicle after a rider hit a police officer Friday evening. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Friday at approximately 7:54 p.m., a Fall River Police Officer was struck by a vehicle, while conducting a traffic stop in the area of Robeson Street and Delcar Street. The vehicle which struck the officer, fled the scene immediately after.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River woman released on bail after reportedly driving on sidewalk, crashing into school bus

A Fall River woman was arrested and released on bail after police say she drove on the sidewalk and hit a school bus with children aboard. According to Tiverton Police, on Thursday, at 3:42 p.m., the Tiverton Police Department along with both the Tiverton and Portsmouth Fire Departments responded to the area of Stone Bridge Commons at 1800 Main Road for a multi-vehicle accident involving a school bus. Three vehicles were involved, a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport, a 1998 Volvo S70 and a 2023 First Student School Bus. In addition to the driver and monitor, the school bus was occupied by eight juvenile students. The operator of the Chevrolet Captiva sustained minor facial injuries. The operator of the Volvo S70 sustained a minor head injury. No adult or juvenile occupants aboard the First Student School Bus sustained any injuries.
FALL RIVER, MA
capecod.com

Falmouth firefighters battle mulch fire forcing closure of local roads

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire_Rescue reports that at approximately 2:30 AM Friday, they were alerted to a reported brush fire in the area of 716 Blacksmith Shop Rd. Personnel arrived and located a large fire involving composting material at a local business. Due to the size of the area, personnel developed a plan to work with the business owner and utilize large excavating equipment to expose the burning material and to direct copious amounts of water to control and extinguish the fire. Use of a nearby hydrant on Thomas Landers Rd. allowed us to connect and run large diameter hose to a fire engine on site and apply the water for this operation. Due to weather conditions, the smoke produced in combination with cooler temperatures and no wind created poor visibility in the area requiring a road closure for a period with assistance of PD and DPW for signage. Firefighters will remain on site until conditions improve and they will continue to monitor the area in conjunction with the business owner. A Mashpee fire engine was used to cover the East Falmouth Station for a brief time while conducting operations at this address.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Wareham Police Seek Suspect in Smoke Shop Robbery

WAREHAM – Wareham Police are asking for your help identifying this male. He is a person of interested in an armed robbery that occurred at the New England Smoke Shop. If you know this male or can identify someone with similar clothing please contact Detective Desilva @ 508-295-1204. Cape...
WAREHAM, MA
capecod.com

Man airlifted after saw accident in Harwich

HARWICH – A man reportedly amputated some fingers in a saw accident. Rescuers responded to a residence on Route 28 by Depot Road around 8 AM Wednesday. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter which flew him to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
HARWICH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man seriously injured in motorcycle crash, fundraiser organized

A Fall River man suffered serious injuries after a recent motorcycle crash and a fundraiser has been organized to help the family with expenses. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on Sunday, Fall River Police personnel responded to the area of Robeson and Delcar Streets in regard to a motorcycle crash with injuries.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Man seriously injured after daytime shooting in Fall River

A man was injured in a daytime shooting in Fall River on Thursday. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, just after 2:30 p.m., Fall River Police Department personnel responded to the 300 block of America Street for reports of gunfire in the area. Upon arrival, police located a single victim with...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Two major car crashes in Tiverton, both resulting in arrests for DUI

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Two separate car wrecks on Thursday resulted in arrests for driving under the influence. The first accident took place just before 4 p.m. outside of Stone Bridge Commons on Main Rd. Three vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which was a First Student...
TIVERTON, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brockton rollover kills one, injures another

BROCKTON, Mass. — Officials in Brockton are investigating a deadly rollover that took place Friday evening. The crash happened on 580 Centre Street at approximately 5 p.m., according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office. A 21-year-old man has died as a result of the rollover, and another...
BROCKTON, MA
capecod.com

Yarmouth Police introduce comfort dog Finlay

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: Chief Lennon is proud to introduce the newest Officer of the Yarmouth Police Department. Canine Officer Finley was officially sworn in as the first YPD Comfort Dog. Finley is from Freedom Labradors in Sandwich and will be paired with Officer Sean Brewer when she completes her training.
YARMOUTH, MA

