ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Vehicular manslaughter charges filed in deadly SF Sunset District pedestrian collision

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VAXpQ_0ixgMFRh00

PIX Now 07:32

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Hayward man has been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other counts in an Oct. 24 accident that claimed the life of a female pedestrian and sent a second to the hospital with major injuries.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced the felony charges against Robert Green on Thursday in the death of 66-year-old Huansu He.

On October 24, police arrested Green at the scene of the crash at 24th Avenue and Santiago in San Francisco's Sunset District.  He and another woman were struck shortly after 10:50 a.m.

He, a San Francisco resident, was pronounced dead at the scene while the other woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that San Francisco police described as life-threatening.

A GoFundMe account created to help He's family raise money in the wake of her death described her as "a dear mother but also a wonderful aunt, grandmother and friend."

Following the death of her husband, He moved to the U.S. to stay with her daughter, son-in-law and two young grandchildren and "not only took care of her family but of everyone she touched in her life," the GoFundMe account's organizer Gloria Deng wrote.

Jenkins said the charges came as "the city is working to make the streets safer for pedestrians, motorists, and all users."

"Pedestrians should be able to cross the street without having to fear for their lives," Jenkins said in a news release.  "We will seek justice for the victims and hold Robert Green accountable for his crimes."

Green has been in custody since his arrest on October 24.  Prosecutors sought pre-trial detention in this case because of the public safety risk he poses.  He is scheduled to be arraigned on November 4, 2022.

Although, charges have been filed, this remains an active investigation.  Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) Tip Line at: 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Deadly Santa Rosa crash leads to murder charge against DUI suspect

SANTA ROSA -- The alleged driver of a vehicle that careened into a tree Saturday afternoon, claiming the life of a passenger, was being held on DUI and murder charges.The California Highway Patrol said the crash took place at approximately 3:47 p.m. on Geyserville Ave south of Zanzi Lane. Officers were dispatched to the scene and discovered that a vehicle had crashed into a tree, ejecting an occupant. Two other occupants in the vehicle had fled the scene on foot. The ejected passenger had major injuries and was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene.The CHP, Sonoma Sheriff and Cloverdale police searched the area for the missing suspects. Two males were soon located walking on Asti Road and Dutcher Creek Road. Investigators  confirmed that the two males were the missing driver and passenger from the crash.The alleged driver was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail on felony DUI, murder -- based on multiple prior DUI convictions, felony hit and run, gross vehicular manslaughter and resisting arrest charges.The identity of the crash victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.  The identity of the suspect was not released.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teenage crew arrested in connection with San Francisco armed carjackings

SAN FRANCISCO -- Four teenagers -- two 16-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys -- have been arrested in connection with two violent, armed San Francisco carjackings.San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a carjacking on Treasure Island on Oct. 31 at 3:20 p.m. A man told arriving officers he was approached by four people who brandished guns and fled with his vehicle.Officers spotted the vehicle near Cesar Chavez and Connecticut streets and initiated a pursuit, which was briefly suspended for public safety reasons.The chase resumed near Howard and 6th streets, before the driver of the vehicle crashed into an unoccupied parked car. Police believe the four teenagers in the car were also responsible for a carjacking the day before. On Oct. 30, a person had their vehicle stolen at 25th and South Van Ness in similar circumstances.The teens were arrested and booked on multiple charges including robbery-related charges and conspiracy to commit a felony. Three of the suspects are also facing weapons charges. All were booked into San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mill Valley police shut down large party of rowdy juveniles; deputy hurt

MILL VALLEY -- The Mill Valley police department shut down a party of 100 to 200 young people and advised nearby storefronts to close early on Saturday evening.Police responded to reports of a large party where juveniles were yelling, drinking and throwing bottles on Ashford Avenue.Police said they noticed over 100 young people in the area, many in the CVS parking lot on E. Blithedale Avenue.After driving around the area, police said they began detaining and citing young people for possessing alcohol and released them to their parents. Police said people began entering CVS and throwing bottles at officers.CVS, along with a nearby Safeway and Whole Foods, were advised to close early as more juveniles began moving towards the storefronts.Crowd members continued to jump on a police car and throw things at officers, said police.An officer from Marin County Sheriff's Department was hit in the head by a can and sustained minor injuries, according to the police department.Officers cited a juvenile for driving recklessly near Bay Front Park, and cited another for hosting the party.Investigators said they will continue to review footage, scan license plates and arrest other suspects in the incident.
MILL VALLEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

5 Suspects Arrested Friday Night After Speeding Contest

Police in San Jose made five arrests Friday night after observing three vehicles engaging in a speeding contest. Officers conducted an enforcement stop on one of the involved vehicles near Seven Trees Boulevard and Capitol Expressway. Police say the other two vehicles began to intervene and taunt the officers, which...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Pair of Residential Burglaries Believed to Be Connected

Two houses in the city of San Carlos were burglarized Saturday night about an hour apart, and investigators with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Department believe the same trio is responsible for both. At 8:02 p.m. sheriff's deputies were called to a residence on the 1400-block of Edmond Drive where...
SAN CARLOS, CA
KRON4 News

2 dead in Redwood City crash Friday night

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed in a crash in Redwood City Friday night, the Redwood City Police Department said. The crash involved two vehicles and happened just before 8:00 p.m. Officers responded to the area of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue. Upon arrival, they found two cars on the west […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Police searching for men who burglarized two homes

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (BCN) — Two houses in the city of San Carlos were burglarized Sunday night about an hour apart, and investigators with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department believe the same trio is responsible for both. At 8:02 p.m. sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence on the 1400-block of Edmond Drive where […]
SAN CARLOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Petaluma police arrest suspects in two separate hit-and-run crashes

PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Petaluma police announced Friday the arrest of two suspects in separate hit-and-run crashes that occurred earlier that week.On Wednesday at 8:26 p.m., a Petaluma Police Department officer responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a parked vehicle and then left the scene.Officers obtained information about the suspect vehicle, identified the suspect in the crash as Sara Fairchild, 49, of Petaluma, spoke with Fairchild and ultimately determined she had been operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.Fairchild was arrested on suspicion of DUI, hit-and-run, and probation violation, police said.On Thursday at 7:19 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle that had hit multiple cars near the intersection of Mountain View Avenue and Petaluma Boulevard South.Police said a concerned citizen followed the suspect vehicle and reported its location to officers.Officers located the vehicle on I Street and pulled it over.Police said the driver, identified as Ann Halley, 65, of Petaluma, appeared to be intoxicated, and investigators determined she had been operating the vehicle under the influence.She was arrested on suspicion of DUI, hit-and-run and probation violation, police said.
PETALUMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Another person killed in Oakland as OPD teams up with U.S. Marshals to address gun violence

OAKLAND, Calif. - A shooting in Oakland left one person dead Friday afternoon, as the police chief says all hands are on deck to address gun violence. Oakland police said one person was shot and killed just after 3 o'clock on 81st Avenue. There is no information yet on a possible suspect, but we know OPD is now taking a different approach to these investigations with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.
OAKLAND, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland

Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Pedestrian killed in collision along I-880 in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. (BCN)– A pedestrian was killed early Friday morning along northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said. Officers were called at 3:24 a.m. following a report of two people in the center divider south of the A Street off-ramp. Officers arrived and located one woman who was placed on […]
HAYWARD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Redwood City Crash Leaves 2 Children Without Parents, Family Says

The deadly car crash Friday night in Redwood City left two young girls without parents, family members tell NBC Bay Area. Redwood City Police say the crash happened along El Camino Real at the intersection with Finger Avenue. Police confirmed two people died in this crash which involved a total of seven people in two separate cars.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Juvenile stabbed during large brawl in San Francisco Fillmore District

SAN FRANCISCO -- A brawl among a group of high school students in San Francisco resulted in a teenage girl getting stabbed, police said Friday.The incident happened Thursday at around 11:44 a.m. in the area of Fillmore Street and O'Farrell Street. San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a large group of juveniles involved in a physical altercation.On the way, officers were notified that someone had been stabbed and when they arrived they found a juvenile victim suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said.The victim is an 11th grader whose aunt told KPIX 5 it was a group of her classmates that attacked her niece.Officers rendered aid and medics arrived to take the victim to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police said the investigation was still active and the department would additional information when it becomes available. Anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. 
CBS San Francisco

Stolen car with sleeping driver, assault rifle found in middle of Oakland street

OAKLAND -- Police on the lookout for a stolen vehicle in Oakland came across the vehicle in the middle of the roadway with the driver asleep inside the vehicle, the department said.Just before midnight Thursday, officers discovered the stolen vehicle on the 2500 block of 26th Avenue and saw a male driver who appeared to be asleep in the driver's seat. The department's tactical emergency vehicle responded to the scene, and officers issued a number of commands to the driver.Police the suspect complied with the verbal commands and he was safely taken into custody. Police did not disclose his identity.A search of the stolen vehicle produced an assault rifle and tools associated with catalytic converter theft.No other information was immediately available. 
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested for car thefts in American Canyon

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) – The American Canyon Police Department recovered two stolen vehicles within a span of two hours on Thursday, the ACPD announced on Facebook Friday. At approximately 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, the ACPD was alerted to a stolen 2006 silver Chevrolet 4×4 pickup truck that had entered city limits. The vehicle was […]
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
CBS San Francisco

New evidence focuses Alexis Gabe investigators on Amador County location

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- New detailed evidence was released Thursday in the case of a missing woman from Oakley, Alexis Gabe. Her family has obtained handwritten directions penned by her alleged killer that possibly identify the location of her body.This is not the first time search crews have combed the Pioneer area in rural Amador County. While the Gabe's parents wouldn't disclose the details of the search, they shared the evidence that connects their daughter to the area.Pictures showing two crumpled pieces of paper investigators found while executing a search warrant have been released. The warrant was served at the...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
97K+
Followers
26K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy