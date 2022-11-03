Read full article on original website
Humane Society starts classes in manners, obedience training for people and dogs
LACONIA — It’s a dog’s heaven and a dog lover’s paradise when both species can communicate easily. Through her canine education classes starting Tuesday night at the New Hampshire Humane Society, Lisa Caputo of Belmont, who has worked with dogs and humans for 20 years, hopes to raise the level of companionship and mutual understanding.
Josephine E. Marchi, 97
FRANKLIN — Josephine E. Marchi, 97, a longtime resident of Franklin, passed away in Franklin on November 3, 2022. She was born in Ashland on April 27, 1925, the youngest daughter of Lorenzo and Lola (Wheeler) Dion.
George R. Randall, 80
MOULTONBOROUGH — George Ray Randall died peacefully in his home on Long Island, Lake Winnipesaukee, on October 31, 2022, with his family around him, at the age of 80. George was born in New York City on May 23, 1942, to George C. and Virginia Ray Randall. He attended the Friends School there until the family moved to Ridgewood, New Jersey, in 1948. There, he attended the public schools until graduating from Ridgewood High School in 1960. George was very active in the Boy Scouts of America attaining the rank of Eagle Scout and became a member of the Order of the Arrow, honoring the heritage of Native Americans. He attended Norwich University in Northfield Vermont, the oldest private military academy in the United States, and graduated in 1964 with the degree Bachelor of Arts and with the military rank of 2nd Lieutenant. He served in the Army Reserves in Rochester, New Hampshire, while attending the University of New Hampshire Graduate School. There he received a master’s degree in English.
Powerhouse to hold auditions for 2023 productions
LACONIA — As rehearsals for the final show of the 2022 season are underway, Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative will hold auditions for the first two productions of 2023. On Sunday, Nov. 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre (or by video), community theatre performers will have the opportunity to audition for a fully staged production of William Shakespeare’s "Romeo and Juliet," and a staged reading of a sequel — "Montague and Capulet" by Jaydie Halperin, that will take place the following weekend at the Belknap Mill with the same cast.
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 138 service calls from 11 a.m. Oct. 31 until 11 a.m. Monday. Seven people were arrested.
Bank of New Hampshire donates emergency response cargo trailer to Partnership for Public Health
LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire has contributed $8,000 to the Partnership for Public Health for the purchase of an emergency response cargo trailer. Partnership for Public Health’s mission is to improve the health and well-being of our public health region through inter-organizational collaboration and community and public health improvement activities. The primary role of the organization is to convene stakeholders, facilitate discussion and develop plans to reduce disease and promote broad-based community health.
Irwin
LACONIA — The Irwin Automotive Group is a supporter of The Greater Lakes Region Children's A…
Bob Giuda: Without Ploszaj, Gunstock would have gone out of business
In the firestorm of disinformation that’s become the norm in today’s political campaigns, a letter I wrote that was published in The Sun is being used by democrats to smear a good Belknap County representatives who did not pursue the scorched-earth campaign of those who orchestrated the Gunstock Mountain Resort debacle.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Officers handled 223 service calls from 8 a.m. last Friday through 8 a.m. Monday. Nine people were arrested.
Yikes! ends season, starts selling online
CENTER HARBOR — Kevin and Diane Campbell of Yikes! American Craft Gallery thank the community, their wonderful customers and artists for the support of their 30 years in business at 23 Main St. Starting in 1992, Yikes! opened with the excitement of selling the art and handcrafts of Diane’s...
Robert E. King, 69
GILMANTON — Robert "Bob" Edward King, 69, of Elm Street, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Robert was born on March, 1, 1953, the son of the late Edward Franklin and Madeline Louis King.
Overvoted ballots could slow down state’s election workers and delay results
Voting stations are set up in Belmont for New Hampshire's primary election in September. (Amanda Gokee | New Hampshire Bulletin)
Federal investigators release initial report in fatal Keene plane crash
Two people on the ground at Keene’s Dillant-Hopkins Airport who witnessed the plane crash that killed the pilot and lone passenger last month described hearing popping sounds coming from the aircraft before it descended, according to a federal report issued Thursday. The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report says...
