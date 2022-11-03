ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Third man wanted in Northwest DC triple shooting

WASHINGTON — Two people are in custody and police are searching for a third suspect in a triple shooting that injured a 4-year-old boy in Northwest D.C. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Kennedy St. NW.
15-year-old killed in shooting in Northwest DC, police say

WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old was shot and killed in Northwest D.C. on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The shooting was reported just after 4:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of 7th Street NW. When officers arrived, they found the teen, later identified as Makai Green, unconscious...
Man found dead after targeted shooting outside Nationals Park

WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside of the Washington Nationals Park Sunday, authorities said. The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Van Street and N Street, outside local restaurants and bars. Once on the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, officials said.
