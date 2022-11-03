Read full article on original website
Third man wanted in Northwest DC triple shooting
WASHINGTON — Two people are in custody and police are searching for a third suspect in a triple shooting that injured a 4-year-old boy in Northwest D.C. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Kennedy St. NW.
DC woman sentenced to four years in vicious hammer attack
In May 2022, two DC police officers responded to an apartment building on the eastern edge of the city and found a woman clutching a towel to her bleeding head. Now, her attacker will spend 4 years in prison for the vicious hammer attack that left her paralyzed.
Alexandria man convicted after striking a motorcyclist going over 100 mph on George Washington Memorial Parkway
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — An Alexandria man faces up to 10 years in prison after being convicted of hitting a motorcyclist while driving over 100 mph back in April, resulting in serious injuries. According to court records and evidence presented, on April 8, 2022, Menyelek Maynard, 26, was driving his...
15-year-old killed in shooting in Northwest DC, police say
WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old was shot and killed in Northwest D.C. on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The shooting was reported just after 4:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of 7th Street NW. When officers arrived, they found the teen, later identified as Makai Green, unconscious...
Man found dead after targeted shooting outside Nationals Park
WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside of the Washington Nationals Park Sunday, authorities said. The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Van Street and N Street, outside local restaurants and bars. Once on the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, officials said.
Police arrest second teen, a 15-year-old, in shooting of Commanders running back
WASHINGTON — A second teen has been arrested in connection to the August shooting that left Washington Commanders' running back Brian Robinson injured, according to DC Police. On Wednesday, a 17-year-old, who was 16 at the time of the incident, was arrested for their involvement in the shooting that...
