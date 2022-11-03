Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
Races to Watch: 20th House District
As part of our 2022 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” in November’s general election. State Rep. Stephen Smyk is vacating his seat in the 20th House District in Sussex County to run for the State Senate, and now an educator born and raised in the district – Stell Parker Selby – and a military veteran – Dallas Wingate – vie to take Smyk’s place in the House.
WBOC
Three Candidates Seek Wicomico County Executive Position
OMICO COUNTY, Md. – There will be a new leader at the helm of Wicomico County following the November 8th General Election as three candidates vie to be elected the next County Executive. The candidates include Republican Julie Giordano, Democrat Ernest Davis and Libertarian Muir Boda. Muir Boda (L)
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Del. early voting turnout hovers around 3%, with 3 days left
Thousands of Delawareans have already exercised their civic duty for the November general election, thanks to early voting and absentee voting. As of about midday Thursday, about 3% of the state's registered voters, or 24,648 Delawareans, had utilized early voting centers since they became available last Friday, October 28th. The highest turnout was in Sussex County, more than New Castle and Kent Counties combined (12,980 in Sussex, 7,831 in New Castle, 3,837 in Kent).
talbotspy.org
Waterfowl Festival in Transition at 51 Years Old by Ken Miller
In many respects, 2022 has been a year of transition for Waterfowl Festival, Inc. – from the year-end 2021 resignation of the organization’s Executive Director – to the mid-year retirement of the Executive & Development Assistant – to the July employment of a new Development Director – to the increased responsibilities by the Festival Director. Additionally, the decision to select Attraction magazine to publish the Festival’s “Official Guide”, after having previously engaged APG Media of Chesapeake to publish this important informational piece, created some new challenges but with an entirely satisfactory and exceptional result.
WBOC
Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission to Host Public Hearing
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- The Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission is hosting a public hearing Saturday to discuss the four known lynchings in Somerset County. The event will be held at 9 a.m. at University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne. "We will be discussing the history of racial...
WBOC
A Road in Worcester County Has a Littering Problem
Trash - mainly empty alcohol containers - often line the side of Cathell Road in Ocean Pines. It's caused one local organization to take action and has stirred up some frustration among neighbors.
WBOC
Confederate Flag Deters Delaware Democrats from Return Day Tradition
GEORGETOWN, Del. -- The midterm election signifies a historic holiday in Delaware. Return Day has taken place in Georgetown for 200 years, but this year the Democratic Party of Delaware has called on it's candidates to refrain from riding the carriages in the event parade. The Return Day tradition is...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City reveals long-anticipated new brand
In a grand display of dozens of smiley faces sporting “OC” as their eyes, the team of marketing professionals hired to reimagine and revitalize Ocean City and its brand gave a sneak preview of the fruits of their labor at a ceremony last week. For several weeks, the...
Ocean City Today
Wes Moore provides glimpse into his ideas for Eastern Shore
This interview originally ran in the Aug. 27, 2021 issue of Ocean City Today. In lieu of a fresh interview with Wes Moore, which we were unable to obtain, we are re-running this interview with further editing. While in town for the 2021 Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) convention at...
talbotspy.org
Embellished Crabs are Back During Waterfowl
Crabs will be available again this year at the Chesapeake Marketplace. No, not steamed to eat, but a delicious feast for the eyes. Mosaic artist Lisa Scarbath returns with her steampunk and embellished crabs and other creatures. These unique works of art are created with watch parts, jewelry, charms and other found objects. Carefully composed and hand assembled, each provides the viewer something new to see every time they look; a unique conversation starter.
Ocean City Today
Four new Ocean City fire department positions approved
Ocean City Council members answered a desperate call for help from the resort’s fire department this week with approval of four new full-time positions. However the assistance may only scratch the surface in addressing the deep-rooted needs of an agency that officials say is wrought with exhaustion and inflated overtime costs.
Cape Gazette
Residents fight state park restaurant
Lewes residents packed into a Kent County nature center Nov. 3 to urge state park officials to deny a proposed restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park. “We do not want to see the serenity degraded,” said John Long, member of a Sussex County bird club, who echoed much of the concerns shared by about 50 attendees at the Killens Pond Nature Center in Felton.
WBOC
Speed Limit to Change At Dangerous Worcester County Road
BERLIN, Md.- The Maryland State Highway administration is decreasing the speed limit on Gray's Corner Road from 50 miles per hour to 40. Two people have died as a result of hit and runs on Gray's Corner Road. 14 year old Gavin Knupp was killed in July. In October, Terri Wattay was killed by a hit and run when walking her dog. Gavin Knupp's mother Tiffany Knupp tells WBOC she is pleased with the changes.
The Dispatch
Cops & Courts – November 4, 2022
OCEAN CITY — A local couple was arrested last weekend after an alleged fight in a downtown hotel room when each claimed the other had assaulted themselves. Around 4:25 a.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a Boardwalk hotel for a reported domestic dispute that had already occurred. Upon arrival, the officer met with a female, later identified as Lindsay Donophan, 33, of Ocean City, who had a dog on a leash.
Cape Gazette
Veterans get no-cost admission to Delaware Botanic Gardens Nov. 11
Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek announced that veterans showing military ID cards will receive free admission on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, in appreciation for their military service to the country. Other guests who bring food donations for Food Bank of Delaware also will enter free. Ray Sander, DBG...
macaronikid.com
The Red Barn Country Store in Sussex County Delaware
Fall Fun at the Farm is OPEN for this weekend at Red Barn Country Store in Georgetown. Friday & Saturday 10am-5:30pm and Sunday 11am-4pm. It's going to be BEAUTIFUL out this weekend and Farmer Keith & Dawn know that families are still looking to get out and have fun sooooo, they're keeping all of their farm activities open! Come out and enjoy the Piglet Maze, Petting Zoo, Corn Crib, or get lost in the 4.5 acre Corn Maze! Train Rides run on Saturday & Sunday. Friday children and adults ages 3 & up are just $5 while Saturday & Sunday it's $7 per person. You really can't beat the price.
Cape Gazette
A near-perfect day of fishing on the Angler
On Oct. 31, I was up at 3:30 a.m. and out the door around 4. I had packed my breakfast and lunch the night before, and emptied the ice maker in my refrigerator into plastic bags that were ready for my fishing cooler, so all I had to do was get dressed and head out the door.
Cape Gazette
Spring Lake residents question new plan
Some residents of Spring Lake along Route 1 between Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach – the Forgotten Mile – say they were blindsided by a change in the community's original site plan for the construction of 85 additional townhouses on nearly nine acres of open space at the entrance to the community.
starpublications.online
Toy drive to be held in memory of Hope and Nathan Glasgow
It was Christmas, 2021, and the Glasgow family of Seaford – consisting of father Wayne, mother Kim, daughter Hope and son Nathan – celebrated like practically every other family celebrating the holidays. Furiously opening gifts, the children’s voices filled the air at a higher pitch than usual, bursting with excitement of the season. The family was used to being together, as mom Kim homeschooled her children. However, COVID forced them together 24/7. Kim enjoyed the closeness. “COVID made everything hard,” she said, “but it gave us so much more time together – and I’m glad for that.”
The Dispatch
Charges After Serious Hotel Assault
OCEAN CITY — A Davidson, Md. man was arrested on multiple charges after strangling his girlfriend and trying to flee the scene. Around 9:55 p.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a downtown hotel for a reported domestic assault. Upon arrival, the officer located a female victim sitting on a bench outside the hotel. According to police reports, the victim was bleeding from her nose and had a swollen upper lip. All of her clothing was covered in blood, and she was fighting back tears while grimacing in pain, according to police reports. The victim told police she believed her shoulder was dislocated.
