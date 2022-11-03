Read full article on original website
This Lakers-Suns Trade Sends Jae Crowder To L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers have found a bit of a rhythm after getting off to a poor start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have won two consecutive games after starting 0-5 overall. They still need to be fixed. Most fans would have them fixing them by moving Russell Westbrook...
'We want Westbrook' chants aren't enough to lift lukewarm Lakers past Jazz
Russell Westbrook scores 26 points off the bench, but LeBron James struggles and the Lakers drop to 2-6 with a 130-116 loss to the Utah Jazz.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Makes Baffling Comment After Lakers Loss: "I Don't Know Whose Job It Is To Distribute The Ball."
The Lakers are 2-7 on the season so far, a start that many fans and experts saw coming weeks before opening night. What they didn't see coming, however, was the resurgence of Russell Westbrook, who has done a complete 180 since agreeing to come off the bench for L.A. Russ...
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102
No Gobert; Towns leads Wolves to 129-117 win over Rockets
Karl-Anthony Towns scored 10 of his 25 points in the third quarter and Anthony Edwards added 19 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 129-117 win against the Houston Rockets
Yardbarker
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Power Cavs To 114-100 Win Over Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were struggling, but Sunday afternoon they knew LeBron James former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers were in town and they wanted to make sure everyone knew they weren't going to take them for granted. LA turned up the heat early and led 21-9 in the first quarter,...
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Responds To Home Crowd's "MVP" Chants
Los Angeles Lakers sixth man Russell Westbrook was certainly his team's MVP during an unfortunate 130-116 Friday home loss to the visiting Utah Jazz that got away from L.A. late. Crypto.com Arena fans made a point to let Brodie know how they felt about him, serenading him with "MVP" chants...
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Lamar Odom Tells Story Of How He Got Championship Rings Back After Auctioning Them
Some of the unsung heroes in Los Angeles Lakers franchise history are the players who accepted their role and maximized it to their full potential. L.A not only has some of the greatest players ever, but some of the best sixth-men ever in a guy like former forward Lamar Odom.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Overpowers L.A. In 114-100 Cavaliers Victory
Your Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed an overpowering first-quarter burst, but it wasn't enough to stave off the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers in an early game at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles ultimately fell 114-100. The Cavaliers have now won eight straight contests, bringing their record to 8-1. With the defeat, Los Angeles falls to a 2-7 record on the 2022-23 season.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Focused On Maximizing Two-Way Play
In L.A.'s 120-117 overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday, Westbrook scored 13 points on an efficient 6-of-10 shooting from the floor, and nearly notched a triple-double with nine dimes and seven boards. He showed off his abilities as a two-way player, doing his darnedest to hound Pellies guards CJ McCollum, Devonte' Graham and Jose Alvarado.
Paul George's 34 points not enough as scoring-deficient Clippers fall to Jazz
Despite Paul George's efforts, the Clippers are last in NBA points per game. Their offensive woes once again popped up in a 110-102 loss to the Utah Jazz.
