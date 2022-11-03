ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Westbrook Responds To Home Crowd's "MVP" Chants

Los Angeles Lakers sixth man Russell Westbrook was certainly his team's MVP during an unfortunate 130-116 Friday home loss to the visiting Utah Jazz that got away from L.A. late. Crypto.com Arena fans made a point to let Brodie know how they felt about him, serenading him with "MVP" chants...
Donovan Mitchell Overpowers L.A. In 114-100 Cavaliers Victory

Your Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed an overpowering first-quarter burst, but it wasn't enough to stave off the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers in an early game at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles ultimately fell 114-100. The Cavaliers have now won eight straight contests, bringing their record to 8-1. With the defeat, Los Angeles falls to a 2-7 record on the 2022-23 season.
Russell Westbrook Focused On Maximizing Two-Way Play

In L.A.'s 120-117 overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday, Westbrook scored 13 points on an efficient 6-of-10 shooting from the floor, and nearly notched a triple-double with nine dimes and seven boards. He showed off his abilities as a two-way player, doing his darnedest to hound Pellies guards CJ McCollum, Devonte' Graham and Jose Alvarado.
