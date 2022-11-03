Restaurant Watch

OCT. 13

Maggiano’s Little Italy, 11800 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: found scrub pads and a spoon in hand sink (hand sinks are for handwashing only); interior of ice machine has pink film/dark buildup; a couple of clean dishes still have food residue on them; some hotel pans have old stickers and adhesive residue on them; temperatures of spaghetti, spinach and cheese are elevated; improper cooling method observed for a couple items (they are triple panned); lowboy milk unit’s ambient thermometer is broken/unusable; dessert scoops incorrectly stored in standing water; one light is burned out under the cook line hood; drain rack on soda machine is rusty; surface of the Hobart is pitted; some cutting boards are dark and deeply scratched; top shelf of expo line is sticky; ANSUL pipes are greasy; soda bag lines are dark and grimy; monitors along the cook line have residues on them; all walk-in coolers have mold growth on the black covered pipes; pantry and beer cooler fan guards and surfaces of the glass washer are dirty; beer cooler racks and light shield are moldy; dish rack has dark buildup on it; floor around the drain at the drink station and expo is soft/squishy underfoot; walls and ceiling in the kitchen has stains, residues and dust; bar floors under equipment are soiled.

The Stables Market, 5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard – The following violation was reported during a routine inspection: improper cooling method observed for cut romaine and caramelized onions (in covered containers).

Crafted, 4900 Libbie Mill East Boulevard – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: hand sink near three-compartment sink doesn’t have paper towels; bar hand sink and hand sinks near cook line don’t have hand soap; hot water at dish area hand sink doesn’t reach the required temperature; observed dried food debris inside microwave; observed mildew buildup on top doors and inside shield of ice machine; temperatures of Asian slaw, pimento cheese, short ribs, collards, ragu and dinner grits are elevated; meatloaf and au jus in walk-in cooler are past their expiration dates; improper cooling method observed for cooked onions and queso (inside deep containers); live roach found on counter in kitchen; ice scoop handle is touching ice at the bar; cutting boards are deeply scratched and stained; cutting board on sandwich unit on cook line is melted; observed dried food debris and grease buildup on doors of two-door reach-in freezer and inside doors of fryers; hood vents are dusty; three-compartment sink’s spray nozzle has a leak; ceilings, especially near vents, are dusty; wall behind three-compartment sink is grimy; observed dried food debris on walls in back of kitchen.

Chick-fil-A, 4443 South Laburnum Avenue – The following violation was reported during a routine inspection: high temp dish machine isn’t working.

Shoredog Café, 435-B North Ridge Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: facility doesn’t have written procedures for cleaning vomit/diarrhea; observed an employee prepare a sandwich with bare hands; temperatures of milk, quinoa and cheese are elevated; menu doesn’t contain a consumer advisory for eggs cooked to order; homestyle refrigerator doesn’t have a thermometer; container of flour incorrectly stored below soap dispenser; wood shelf in storeroom is bare and needs sealing; interior bagel freezer is full of ice; ceiling tiles above panini are soiled.

OCT. 14

Tropical Smoothie Café, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: person in charge couldn’t verify that workers have been instructed on proper employee health information; facility doesn’t have written procedures for cleaning up vomit/diarrhea; spray disinfectant incorrectly stored above bulk sugar bin; light inside walk-in isn’t working; hand sink faucet is loose; ceiling panels are missing above walk-ins; light shield above blenders and ceiling above small make table are soiled.

More Than Sushi, 9199 Staples Mill Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: an employee handled raw meat and shrimp and didn’t wash hands before continuing food prep; facility couldn’t provide parasite destruction letter from sushi and salmon distributors; raw chicken incorrectly stored over lettuce in prep unit; raw beef and raw shrimp incorrectly thawing in water together at three-compartment sink; an employee failed to sanitize a bowl that contained raw beef and shrimp before putting rice in it; temperature of rice at sushi bar is too low; temperatures of cooked shrimp and spring rolls are elevated; there isn’t a consumer advisory for raw sushi fish (salmon and tuna) on online menu and at front counter; cleaning chemicals incorrectly stored on prep table with food and on wire racks with clean bowls.

TGI Friday’s, 4459 South Laburnum Avenue – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed an employee chopping parsley with bare hands; observed a bartender dump soda in the hand sink (hand sinks are for handwashing only); no handwash signage posted at bar hand sink; multi-quat sanitizer level is too low at bar three-compartment sink; several wet wiping cloths at the bar are not being stored in a sanitizer solution; two cutting boards on the cook line are heavily scratched and stained; observed gaps greater than one inch on hood filters; rinse sink faucet in dish area has a leak and it falls below the flood line; hand sink at bar is slow to drain; dump sink at bar doesn’t work properly; floor drain on cook line has a foul odor; floors and doors of walk-in cooler are dirty; floor around fryer has food debris; edges of floor in dry storage have dirt/grime buildup; there is mold/mildew surrounding mop sink; water is pooling on the floor in the dish area; several floor tiles in back kitchen are cracked.

OCT. 17

Tony’s Pizza Express, 8191-K Brook Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: didn’t observe a certified food protection manager certificate; observed food debris greater than one day old on food slicer; temperatures of wings, cut lettuce and tomatoes are elevated; prepped items (sauce, cut deli meat, sliced steak) are not date marked; observed pizza and garlic and oil out at room temperature and their time wasn’t being tracked; sanitizer level at three-compartment sink is too high; facility doesn’t have the proper test strips for the three-compartment sink; observed grease buildup around fryers and fryer baskets; observed buildup on doors of units and on racks.

Chop’t Creative Salad, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: hand sink doesn’t have paper towels; tea basket is dirty; temperatures of romaine, spinach and cabbage/herb in display are elevated; prepped greens and an open bag of chicken nuggets aren’t date marked; temperatures of romaine and kale are elevated because they are stacked and covered; three-door unit in back is leaking onto the floor; observed spillage inside of chest freezer; floor by three-door unit has mildew; vent above dish machine is dusty.

OCT. 18

Dunkin Donuts, 7721 Brook Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: utensils incorrectly stored in water; women’s restroom doesn’t have a trash can with covered lid.

Wong’s Tacos, 201 Maltby Boulevard – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: raw tuna incorrectly stored next to ready-to-eat foods in make table; observed heavy grime buildup on two soda gun nozzles at the bar; can opener blade is dirty; bulk ice machine is moldy around the chute and in the crevices; observed food debris on two clean ladles, one lexan pan and the veggie dicer; sanitizer needs recalibration at three-compartment sink dispenser because 0 ppm of sanitizer is being dispensed; temperature of steak prepared yesterday in three-door reach-in cooler is elevated; improper cooling methods observed for ground beef and mushrooms (cooling in covered deep containers); sanibuckets for wiping cloths have 0 ppm quat sanitizer in them (chemical dispenser isn’t working properly); multiple fridge gaskets are torn; cutting boards have deep dark scratches; beer cooler condenser coils, main walk-in fan guard and back of flat screens at the bar are dusty; floor/wall junction at the bar is dirty.

Daddio’s Grille, 12385 Gayton Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: no handwash signage posted at bar hand sink in smoking section; a box of tortilla chips incorrectly stored open and uncovered; observed dried food debris buildup inside microwave and on fryer tongs, flour sifter and slicer; temperatures of sausage, red sauce, cheese and pepperoni in sandwich unit are elevated; air temperature of this unit is elevated; flour stored in a bucket with no label; cutting board on front sandwich unit is deeply scratched and stained; observed grime buildup on lowboy doors and flour bucket; light is out by the mop sink.

OCT. 19

Shorty’s Diner, 5625 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed an employee wipe his head/face with gloved hand and continued food prep without washing hands and changing gloves; observed an employee handle a ready-to-eat sandwich with bare hands; an employee with a long beard isn’t wearing a beard guard; temperature of sausage in warmer unit is too low; single and prep unit cutting boards are heavily scratched and stained; observed food debris buildup inside reach-in freezer, on sides of fryer and under grill; counters above prep tables are dusty.

Burger Bach, 2225 Old Brick Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed a drink without lid and straw in the cooking area; observed three dented cans; shellstock tags are not being kept in chronological order; raw chorizo incorrectly stored above seafood; bar dish machine isn’t sanitizing; temperature of bacon is too low; temperatures of turkey bacon and cheese are elevated; tuna was found thawed while still inside vacuum-sealed bags and it was held longer than 48 hours; laminate is missing from a shelf making it uncleanable; glassware found stored in linen; there is a gap in the hood; observed carbon buildup on egg pan and bean burger pan; spray hose, bar sink edge and hand sink on the cookline are dirty; fan grills in middle walk-in are dusty.

