Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alabamanews.net
Man Charged with Shooting Ex-Wife in Prattville
Prattville police say a man has been charged with shooting his ex-wife in the face. Police say at about 10:54 this morning, they were called to the 1200 block of Caliber Crossing. They say 44-year-old Daniel Pol Ros is charged with shooting his ex-wife with a handgun while she was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in front of his home.
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Prattville Police Say Kidnapping Suspect Is in Custody
Prattville police say a man wanted on two counts of kidnapping has been taken into custody. Police haven’t yet released details of how 35-year-old Michael Jerome Butler of Greenville was captured. Investigators say he was wanted in a kidnapping case that involved two girls, who are now in the...
alabamanews.net
Auburn Police Investigating Shooting
Auburn police are investigating a shooting that left a woman with several gunshot wounds. Police say they were called to the East Alabama Medical Center’s free-standing emergency department today. That’s where they found the 22-year-old woman, who was able to speak with them before she was flown to a trauma center in critical condition.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Man Killed in Chevrolet Corvette Crash
Montgomery police say a man has been killed after crashing a Chevrolet Corvette. Police say 53-year-old Andrew Sword of Montgomery crashed in the 1100 block of East South Boulevard at around 10:40PM Saturday. That’s between Norman Bridge and Narrow Lane roads. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
alabamanews.net
Alabama Power Donation Funds Intern Program in Selma
Alabama Power Foundation donates $100,000 dollars — to fund a workforce development — youth internship program in Selma. Southern Division Vice President Leslie Sanders presented the check to the Edmundite Missions last week. “We feel like this program will be a significant addition to training the workforce development...
alabamanews.net
Vidal’s Late TD Run Helps Troy Top Louisiana-Lafayette 23-17
Kimani Vidal ran 21 times for 117 yards — including a 22-yard touchdown run with 5 seconds to play — and Troy scored the final 23 points to beat Louisiana-Lafayette 23-17 Saturday night to win its sixth consecutive game. Brooks Buce kicked a 37-yard field goal with 2:41...
alabamanews.net
Auburn, Led by Interim Coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, Lose Close Game to Mississippi State, 39-33 in Overtime
The Auburn Tigers showed a new level of energy Saturday night under interim coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, but ended up falling to Mississippi State in overtime, 39-33. Williams, who was a star running back at Auburn from 2001-2004, became interim coach on Monday after Bryan Harsin was fired...
alabamanews.net
Davis Leads Alabama State Past Bethune Cookman in 37-22 Win
Dematrius Davis threw for 171 yards and a touchdown and ran for 42 yards and scored twice on the ground and Alabama State took control in the second half for a 37-22 win over Bethune Cookman on Saturday. Santo Dunn’s 70-yard punt return midway through the third quarter and Davis’...
Comments / 0