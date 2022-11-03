Read full article on original website
Mahomes helps Chiefs rally past Titans 20-17 in overtime
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes ran for the tying touchdown and 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter, Harrison Butker a
numberfire.com
Cam Johnson (knee) out Saturday for Phoenix
Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Johnson left Friday's game early and did not return due to a knee injury. He was also seen on crutches after the game. Now, the team has ruled him out entirely for Saturday's contest. Expect a potential starting role for Torrey Craig in the frontcourt.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram (concussion) active and starting on Friday, Trey Murphy to bench
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (concussion) is starting in Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Ingram will make his return after a four game absence with a concussion. In 34.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Ingram to score 38.2 FanDuel points. Ingram's projection includes 21.2 points, 6.0 rebounds,...
The memeification of Aaron Rodgers’ struggles has officially begun
During the Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the (previously) one-win Detroit Lions on Sunday, the TV cameras happened to catch Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers angrily slamming down a phone on the sideline. This is not inherently interesting. Rodgers is far from being the only NFL player unable to hide frustration when playing badly. He’s not even the only future Hall of Fame quarterback to take his anger out on technology this season.
numberfire.com
Cam Akers (personal) not listed on Rams' Week 9 injury report
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (personal) is not listed on Week 9's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Akers could potentially return after he missed two games for personal reasons. In a potential committee role against a Tampa Bay unit ranked fifth (17.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, our models project Akers to score 3.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) questionable for Denver on Saturday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is questionable to face the Spurs on Saturday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) questionable for Saints in Week 9
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Landry is dealing with an ankle injury. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to play in Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 50 hours.
numberfire.com
Ryan Tannehill (anke) inactive in Week 9 for Titans; Malik Willis to start
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will not play Sunday in the team's Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Tannehill had a chance of making his return to the field after sitting out in Week 8. However, he's not quite ready to come back. As a result, Malik Willis will garner another start at quarterback for the Titans. Expect heavy usage from Derrick Henry once again.
numberfire.com
Jeff Green (finger) probable for Nuggets on Monday
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Green is dealing with a left finger sprain. As a result, the team has placed him on the injury report. However, he's not expected to miss time, hence the probable tag. Assume he'll get the green light in 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Terrence Ross (knee) available for Orladno Saturday evening
Orlando Magic guard/forward Terrence Ross will play Saturday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Ross has missed time recently due to a left knee contusion. After listing him with a questionable tag coming into the day, the team has now cleared him for action. It's unclear if he'll reclaim his starting spot instantly.
numberfire.com
Hornets starting Jalen McDaniels for inactive Gordon Hayward (shoulder) on Friday
Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels is starting in Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McDaniels will make the start on Friday night after Gordon Hayward was ruled out with a shoulder injury. In 35.6 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to score 32.5 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection includes 15.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) active and starting on Saturday night
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Hart will play in the second half of Portland's back-to-back despite a right ankle injury. In 36.6 expected minutes, our models project Hart to score 31.1 FanDuel points. Hart's projection includes 13.4 points, 7.2...
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Jordan Poole for Stephen Curry (elbow) on Friday
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is starting in Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Poole will make his second start this season after Stephen Curry was ruled out with an elbow injury. In 35.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poole to score 38.5 FanDuel points. Poole's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield in at quarterback for Panthers in Week 9
The Carolina Panthers replaced P.J. Walker with Baker Mayfield at the quarterback position in their Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Walker was downright dreadful in the first half for the Panthers, and the team decided to hand the reigns back over to Mayfield with their 35-point defecit. Walker...
numberfire.com
Cam Payne (foot) questionable Monday for Phoenix
Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Payne continues to deal with left foot soreness. However, there's a chance he gets the green light to return on Monday. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Dean Wade starting in Cleveland's Friday lineup for inactive Donovan Mitchell (ankle)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is starting in Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Wade will make his fourth start this season after Donovan Mitchell was ruled out on Friday with an ankle injury. In 30.4 expected minutes, our models project Wade to score 21.7 FanDuel points. Wade's current projection...
numberfire.com
Khem Birch (knee) questionable for Raptors on Friday
Toronto Raptors forward Khem Birch is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Birch is dealing with right knee soreness, and as a result, his status has been downgraded to questionable. In 4 games this season, Birch is averaging 2.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Anthony Edwards (illness) active on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (illness) will play in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Edwards will suit up on Friday night despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 36.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Edwards to score 36.0 FanDuel points. Edwards' projection includes 20.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Hornets starting Terry Rozier (ankle) in Saturday's lineup, Kelly Oubre to bench
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (ankle) is starting in Saturday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Rozier will make his third start this season after injuring his ankle in Charlotte's second game. In 36.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Rozier to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Rozier's projection includes 21.3 points, 4.8...
numberfire.com
Darren Waller (hamstring) inactive in Week 9 for Las Vegas
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Waller wasn't expected to play as he deals with a hamstring injury, so this comes as no surprise. What has become a lost season for the former star tight end continues with another absence. Foster Moreau and Jesper Horsted will look to pick up the slack.
