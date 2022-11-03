Read full article on original website
New funding keeps CT housing crisis hotline open on weekends, but other hours cut
Connecticut’s housing crisis hotline will continue to staff live operators on weekends after the state provided it with additional funding, reversing a previous plan to drop service on Saturdays and Sundays. The change follows a report by Hearst Connecticut Media Group about concerns over a proposal to cut the...
Colin McEnroe (opinion): If CT's ballot choices were sandwiches. A Leora, a Ned and 2 bags of BBQ chips.
Maybe I’m just projecting my own issues, but this election cycle in fair Connecticut seems a little gloomy, which is especially odd given the splendor of our weather and foliage in October 2022. Or maybe the gloominess springs from realism and a feral awareness — like deer pricking up...
Opinion: Don’t let CT’s climate turn into Arkansas
I was born in Blytheville, Ark., on a US Air Force base surrounded by cotton fields. And, if I were still in New Haven in 60 years, climate change would take me, and everyone else in the region, back to the climate of Blytheville. This is according to the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science online app that estimates future climates for whatever city one plugs in.
Opinion: Don’t overlook price of gambling
Since October 2021, your article reports that due to the expansion of sports bets and online casino betting, Connecticut took in $45 million. At first glance this sounds like a win-win for everyone, no pun intended: gamblers enjoy betting on sports using just their phones or computers, the state rakes in revenue. This would seem to justify the decision to expand online and in-person sports betting.
UConn women's basketball to debut Paige Bueckers' 'Coach P' during Sunday's exhibition
STORRS — Just because she can't participate in practice nor in games doesn't mean Paige Bueckers isn't going to be a strong presence for UConn women's basketball this season. On Sunday, we'll get the official debut of 'Coach P' on the sideline when the Huskies host Kutztown in an...
