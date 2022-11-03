ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Opinion: Don’t let CT’s climate turn into Arkansas

I was born in Blytheville, Ark., on a US Air Force base surrounded by cotton fields. And, if I were still in New Haven in 60 years, climate change would take me, and everyone else in the region, back to the climate of Blytheville. This is according to the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science online app that estimates future climates for whatever city one plugs in.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Opinion: Don’t overlook price of gambling

Since October 2021, your article reports that due to the expansion of sports bets and online casino betting, Connecticut took in $45 million. At first glance this sounds like a win-win for everyone, no pun intended: gamblers enjoy betting on sports using just their phones or computers, the state rakes in revenue. This would seem to justify the decision to expand online and in-person sports betting.
CONNECTICUT STATE

