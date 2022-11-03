I was born in Blytheville, Ark., on a US Air Force base surrounded by cotton fields. And, if I were still in New Haven in 60 years, climate change would take me, and everyone else in the region, back to the climate of Blytheville. This is according to the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science online app that estimates future climates for whatever city one plugs in.

