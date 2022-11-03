Going to the polls? Here are the photo ID requirements

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Early voting has begun in the state of Kansas, and many Kansans are heading to the polls to cast their vote in the Nov. 8 General Election.

The Kansas Secretary of State’s office put out a tweet reminding voters they are required to show a government-issued ID when casting a ballot.

“State law requires voters to show a government-issued photo ID when casting a vote in-person,” the tweet says.

If the photo ID has an expiration date on it, it must not have expired at the time of voting. An acceptable photo ID does not have to have an expiration date on the document in order to be valid.

Acceptable forms of ID include:

Drivers license or ID card issued by the Kansas or another state

U.S. Passport

U.S. Military ID

ID card issued by a Native American tribe

Employee badge or ID issued by a government office

Student ID card from an accredited postsecondary education institution in Kansas

Concealed carry license issued by Kansas or another state

Public assistance ID card issued by a government office

Permanent advance voters, such as voters with illness or disabilities, military and overseas voters and their spouses and dependents, and voters with religious objections who sign a Declaration of Religious Objection form, are exempt from photo ID requirements.

Voters who are over the age of 65 may use an expired photo ID.

If you do not have an approved government-issued photo ID and would like one to vote may apply for a free nondriver identification card with the Kansas Division of Motor Vehicles.

To get a free photo ID, you can fill out Form DE-VID1, also known as a Certification Requesting Fee Waiver for Nondriver Identification Card. The form is available at driver’s license offices, county election offices and online.

Kansans who lack proof of identity and want to obtain a free nondriver identification card can get a Kansas birth certificate from the Kansas Office of Vital Statistics at no cost.

To qualify for a nondriver identification card, Kansans must:

Not possess any valid photo ID documents under Kansas law

Lack any documents necessary to prove their identity

Sign an affidavit saying they do not have a valid photo ID or documents to prove their identity

Be registered to vote in Kansas

Have been born in Kansas

Those who were born outside of Kansas and who do not have proof of identity and do not want to pay to obtain a document from their home state may apply for a State Voter Identification Document.

The document can only be used to vote in Kansas.

To qualify for a State Voter Identification Document, you must:

Not possess any valid photo ID documents under Kansas law

Lack any documents necessary to prove their identity

Sign an affidavit saying they do not have a valid photo ID or documents to prove their identity

Be registered to vote in Kansas

Have not been born in Kansas

Election Night is Nov. 8, 2022.

