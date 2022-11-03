ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

cowboystatedaily.com

Remote Wyoming Road A Winter Lifeline For Yellowstone Communities

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Chris Warren heard that Old Gardiner Road between Mammoth, Wyoming, and the North Entrance to Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Montana, had opened, the first thing he did was drive it. Twice. That’s because the road is more than a...
MAMMOTH, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, November 6, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise of the Wind River Range was taken by Dave Bell of Pinedale, Wyoming. Dave writes: “Pink morning light dances on the peaks of the northern end of the Wind River Range. Gannett Peak, highest point in Wyoming, is in the center of the picture.”
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Shoshoni gets through, Riverton falls in volleyball state tournament

The Wyoming High School State Volleyball Tournament started Thursday afternoon with two Fremont County teams, Shoshoni and Riverton, participating for a chance to win the big trophy at the end of Saturday’s matchups. Riverton floundered their first game against Laramie, losing in four sets (25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-14), and...
RIVERTON, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Strong winds close roads in Wyoming

SIDNEY - Gusty winds wreaked havoc on travelers Saturday in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Transportation closed both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 to light and high-profile vehicles from Cheyenne to just east of Rawlins, because of extreme risk of blow overs. Interstate 25 was also closed to light and high-profile vehicles from Casper to the Colorado border.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through Oct. 29

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Oct. 16 through Oct. 29. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Lawrence...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Branding Iron Online

First veteran-focused skilled nursing facility opens in Wyoming

The Wyoming Veterans Commission (WVC), in partnership with the State of Wyoming and Wyoming Department of Health, officially opened Wyoming’s first Veterans’ Skilled Nursing Facility on Oct. 20, 2022. The Veterans’ Skilled Nursing Facility consists of 3 cottages, each with 12 bedrooms and communal living spaces, specifically designed...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Trucker: Wyoming Side of Highway Much Worse Than Colorado During Thursday Storm

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Truckers know, the weather in southern Wyoming in the wintertime can make or break a haul. What some are wondering, though, is why the conditions on Highway 85 just across the Colorado state line were so much better than those in Wyoming during and after a major storm hit the southern part of the state Thursday?
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (11/4/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Nov. 4:. At 3:44 a.m. to South Douglas Highway for an emergency medical response. At 8:18 a.m. to 1801 Cliff Davis Drive for an activated fire alarm. At 1:31 p.m. to 1120 East Boxelder...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
mybighornbasin.com

Broncs Blow by Buffalo, to Play for 3rd Straight State Title

Jackson Schroeder had 124 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns and the Cody Broncs ran past Buffalo Friday night to clinch a spot in the Class 3A State Championship game. Cody has advanced to the title game for the 3rd year in a row and 5th time in the last 9 years.
CODY, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!

4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
CASPER, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Possible Winter Storm For SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that while it's uncertain how severe the local impacts might be at this point, there is a possibility that a winter storm could blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle late Wednesday and Thursday. The agency posted the following on its...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Strong winds hit Cheyenne, southeast Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Strong winds are battering Cheyenne and the rest of southeast Wyoming this morning, which could lead to hazardous road conditions. The National Weather Service predicts westward wind gusts of up to 80 mph throughout the morning and early afternoon. At night, the NWS reports, gusts could reach upwards of 45 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY

