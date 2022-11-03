Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Remote Wyoming Road A Winter Lifeline For Yellowstone Communities
When Chris Warren heard that Old Gardiner Road between Mammoth, Wyoming, and the North Entrance to Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Montana, had opened, the first thing he did was drive it. Twice. That's because the road is more than a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, November 6, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise of the Wind River Range was taken by Dave Bell of Pinedale, Wyoming. Dave writes: "Pink morning light dances on the peaks of the northern end of the Wind River Range. Gannett Peak, highest point in Wyoming, is in the center of the picture."
wrrnetwork.com
Shoshoni gets through, Riverton falls in volleyball state tournament
The Wyoming High School State Volleyball Tournament started Thursday afternoon with two Fremont County teams, Shoshoni and Riverton, participating for a chance to win the big trophy at the end of Saturday’s matchups. Riverton floundered their first game against Laramie, losing in four sets (25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-14), and...
News Channel Nebraska
Strong winds close roads in Wyoming
SIDNEY - Gusty winds wreaked havoc on travelers Saturday in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Transportation closed both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 to light and high-profile vehicles from Cheyenne to just east of Rawlins, because of extreme risk of blow overs. Interstate 25 was also closed to light and high-profile vehicles from Casper to the Colorado border.
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through Oct. 29
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Oct. 16 through Oct. 29. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Lawrence...
Branding Iron Online
First veteran-focused skilled nursing facility opens in Wyoming
The Wyoming Veterans Commission (WVC), in partnership with the State of Wyoming and Wyoming Department of Health, officially opened Wyoming’s first Veterans’ Skilled Nursing Facility on Oct. 20, 2022. The Veterans’ Skilled Nursing Facility consists of 3 cottages, each with 12 bedrooms and communal living spaces, specifically designed...
cowboystatedaily.com
Trucker: Wyoming Side of Highway Much Worse Than Colorado During Thursday Storm
Truckers know, the weather in southern Wyoming in the wintertime can make or break a haul. What some are wondering, though, is why the conditions on Highway 85 just across the Colorado state line were so much better than those in Wyoming during and after a major storm hit the southern part of the state Thursday?
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (11/4/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Nov. 4:. At 3:44 a.m. to South Douglas Highway for an emergency medical response. At 8:18 a.m. to 1801 Cliff Davis Drive for an activated fire alarm. At 1:31 p.m. to 1120 East Boxelder...
18+ Things Locals LOVE to HATE About Wyoming Winters
Winter has arrived in Wyoming with gusto. The storm that hit yesterday brought a few inches of snow plus plenty of ice to create a traffic nightmare on Pershing here in Cheyenne, though other parts of the state only got a nice dusting. With the return of snow, I found...
county17.com
Campbell County Commissioners Office cancels Nov. 14 Camporee public forum
GILLETTE, Wyo. — There will be no public forum on the International Pathfinder’s Camporee, the Campbell County Commissioners Office announced at 3:02 p.m. The event, which would have addressed questions concerning Camporee, was supposed to occur Nov. 14. “Due to many of the agencies invited not being able...
mybighornbasin.com
Broncs Blow by Buffalo, to Play for 3rd Straight State Title
Jackson Schroeder had 124 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns and the Cody Broncs ran past Buffalo Friday night to clinch a spot in the Class 3A State Championship game. Cody has advanced to the title game for the 3rd year in a row and 5th time in the last 9 years.
Pheasant hunter says AED saved his life in SD
The rancher from Lander, Wyoming, has hunted and guided for most of his life. As a kid, he would often see Joe Foss.
Colorado snow totals: Here's how much fell around the state
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn, but it felt like winter across most of Colorado. A cold front brought a round of November snowfall to the mountains of Colorado as well as rain, snow and slush for the Denver metro area and the Front Range. Snow began...
Roadkill Is Becoming a Serious Issue For Wyoming Drivers
Wyoming has done a lot to bring down the number of vehicle vs. animal collisions in the state, including migration bridges. In some ways, these efforts have been very helpful. Yet, some numbers are, unfortunately, still on the rise. A new report by The Nature Conservancy of Wyoming shows wildlife-vehicle...
Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!
4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
klkntv.com
Georgia hunter sentenced for illegally killing mule deer in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Georgia hunter was sentenced in federal court on Friday for illegally shooting a mule deer in Lincoln County in 2020. Chad McCullough, 34, of Georgia violated the Lacey Act when he took parts of the deer to Georgia to be taxidermized. The Lacey Act...
Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Possible Winter Storm For SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that while it's uncertain how severe the local impacts might be at this point, there is a possibility that a winter storm could blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle late Wednesday and Thursday. The agency posted the following on its...
capcity.news
Strong winds hit Cheyenne, southeast Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Strong winds are battering Cheyenne and the rest of southeast Wyoming this morning, which could lead to hazardous road conditions. The National Weather Service predicts westward wind gusts of up to 80 mph throughout the morning and early afternoon. At night, the NWS reports, gusts could reach upwards of 45 mph.
county17.com
With new law expanding VA healthcare and benefits, Wyoming vets invited to town hall
CASPER, Wyo. — The Sheridan Veteran Affairs Health Care System will be holding a telephone town hall at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 to present information about the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022. The PACT Act expands VA healthcare and benefits to veterans who...
oilcity.news
Multiple crashes reported on snowy I-80 in Wyoming; traffic backed up near Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling along much of the Interstate 80 corridor in Wyoming, several crashes have been reported on Thursday morning. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting at least three crashes along I-80 as of 11:18 a.m. Thursday, including:. A crash at milepost 173 near Wamsutter...
