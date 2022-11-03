ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brawley, CA

Comments / 1

Related
calexicochronicle.com

Holtville Holds Veterans Day Parade Early

HOLTVILLE — A week ahead of Veterans Day, throngs of Imperial Valley residents gathered in the city of Holtville to celebrate the holiday early during the ninth annual Imperial County Veterans Day Parade on Saturday morning, Nov. 5. While many may be left scratching their heads as to why...
HOLTVILLE, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Artwork Selected for Rockwood Ave. Asphalt Art Project

CALEXICO – Dancing in the street may become a new thing in downtown Calexico following the selection of the winning submission for the Rockwood Avenue Promenade asphalt art project. Entitled “Twirl,” the concept by artists Andrew Armstrong and Anthony Sigala is meant to mimic the spectacle of swirling colors...
CALEXICO, CA
KYMA News 11

YRMC’s employees hall of fame

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) employees shared their ideas on how to improve services to the community in a unique event. The post YRMC’s employees hall of fame appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

Man Arrested Following El Centro Shooting

EL CENTRO – An apparent drug deal gone bad resulted in the arrest of a 22-year-old Brawley man for shooting another individual in the leg near Fourth Street and Wake Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. Damien Gonzalez, city of residence unknown, was arrested a couple hours...
EL CENTRO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

‘New’ Brawley Chili Cook-Off Opens Busy Cattle Call Week

BRAWLEY — Emilio Torres had never been to the Brawley Chili Cook-Off. Due to his job, the longtime Brawley resident was usually unable to attend since the cook-off had traditionally been a morning event, when he was working. However, with a switch to this year’s format for the first...
BRAWLEY, CA
kyma.com

Imperial County seeing early RSV cases

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Health Department in Imperial County, RSV cases are seeing earlier than expected after Orange County declared a state of emergency on Monday, October 31. What is RSV?. According to the CDC, the respiratory syncytial virus is a common respiratory virus that...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

Water Skiing Squirrels Stun Crowd at Yuma County Fair

The annual Yuma County Fair Fall Fest was a big hit this year, thanks in large part to the star attraction: waterskiing squirrels! Daniel Joshua Wolverton recorded a video in Yuma, Arizona of two squirrels showing off their waterskiing skills while wearing mini lifejackets. “This is the squirrel water show of @twiggysinc. This was the finale of their performance at the Yuma County Fair,” Wolverton explained to Storyful.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Board of Supervisors addresses low-flying military aircraft

IMPERIAL COUNTY — Acting Airport Manager Jenell Guerrero and Imperial County staff drafted and submitted a letter that was presented before the Board of Supervisors at their regular meeting on Tuesday, November 1 regarding the flight patterns of military aircraft in the county. Representatives of Imperial had previously expressed...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
calexicochronicle.com

VOLLEYBALL: Vikings Fall in CIF Title Tilt

SAN DIEGO — The Holtville High School volleyball team picked the wrong time to have possibly its worst match of the season, losing in the CIF-San Diego Section Division III championship game, 3-1, to Helix at Westview High in San Diego on Friday, Nov. 4. The Vikings (26-7 overall)...
HOLTVILLE, CA
calexicochronicle.com

FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Tigers Blow Out Patriots

IMPERIAL — The Imperial High School football team jumped on top of Patrick Henry High of San Diego early and beat the Patriots, 35-7, in the opening round of the CIF-San Diego Section Division III playoffs at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium here on Friday, Nov. 4. The fifth-seeded Tigers (8-3 overall)...
IMPERIAL, CA
calexicochronicle.com

FOOTBALL: Bulldogs’ Comeback Comes Up Short

CHULA VISTA — The sixth-seeded Calexico High School football team had to hit the road to face 11th-seeded Chula Vista in the first round of the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV playoffs on Friday, Nov. 4, the only higher seed to do so in all of San Diego Section.
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

Chillier temperatures for our Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today is the coldest day we experienced so far for our Fall season, highs will trend in the upper 60s which is about 15 degrees below-normal. Winds are much calmer today than what we felt yesterday however, wind gusts will still range 20-25 mph even for our Friday.
YUMA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy