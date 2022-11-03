Read full article on original website
calexicochronicle.com
Holtville Holds Veterans Day Parade Early
HOLTVILLE — A week ahead of Veterans Day, throngs of Imperial Valley residents gathered in the city of Holtville to celebrate the holiday early during the ninth annual Imperial County Veterans Day Parade on Saturday morning, Nov. 5. While many may be left scratching their heads as to why...
calexicochronicle.com
Artwork Selected for Rockwood Ave. Asphalt Art Project
CALEXICO – Dancing in the street may become a new thing in downtown Calexico following the selection of the winning submission for the Rockwood Avenue Promenade asphalt art project. Entitled “Twirl,” the concept by artists Andrew Armstrong and Anthony Sigala is meant to mimic the spectacle of swirling colors...
El Centro Police Department receives $50K grant to increase safety
In a press release, the El Centro Police Department (ECPD) was awarded a $50,000 grant and will use it to increase safety on roads. The post El Centro Police Department receives $50K grant to increase safety appeared first on KYMA.
Rural Metro responds to midnight fire
During the overnight hours on Saturday, November 5, 2022, Rural Metro responded to a fire. The post Rural Metro responds to midnight fire appeared first on KYMA.
YRMC’s employees hall of fame
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) employees shared their ideas on how to improve services to the community in a unique event. The post YRMC’s employees hall of fame appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Man Arrested Following El Centro Shooting
EL CENTRO – An apparent drug deal gone bad resulted in the arrest of a 22-year-old Brawley man for shooting another individual in the leg near Fourth Street and Wake Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. Damien Gonzalez, city of residence unknown, was arrested a couple hours...
calexicochronicle.com
‘New’ Brawley Chili Cook-Off Opens Busy Cattle Call Week
BRAWLEY — Emilio Torres had never been to the Brawley Chili Cook-Off. Due to his job, the longtime Brawley resident was usually unable to attend since the cook-off had traditionally been a morning event, when he was working. However, with a switch to this year’s format for the first...
kyma.com
Imperial County seeing early RSV cases
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Health Department in Imperial County, RSV cases are seeing earlier than expected after Orange County declared a state of emergency on Monday, October 31. What is RSV?. According to the CDC, the respiratory syncytial virus is a common respiratory virus that...
Water Skiing Squirrels Stun Crowd at Yuma County Fair
The annual Yuma County Fair Fall Fest was a big hit this year, thanks in large part to the star attraction: waterskiing squirrels! Daniel Joshua Wolverton recorded a video in Yuma, Arizona of two squirrels showing off their waterskiing skills while wearing mini lifejackets. “This is the squirrel water show of @twiggysinc. This was the finale of their performance at the Yuma County Fair,” Wolverton explained to Storyful.
Avenue B and 4th Place incident
Another shooting in Yuma happened in the same area as the two previous shootings within the past few weeks. The post Avenue B and 4th Place incident appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Board of Supervisors addresses low-flying military aircraft
IMPERIAL COUNTY — Acting Airport Manager Jenell Guerrero and Imperial County staff drafted and submitted a letter that was presented before the Board of Supervisors at their regular meeting on Tuesday, November 1 regarding the flight patterns of military aircraft in the county. Representatives of Imperial had previously expressed...
calexicochronicle.com
VOLLEYBALL: Vikings Fall in CIF Title Tilt
SAN DIEGO — The Holtville High School volleyball team picked the wrong time to have possibly its worst match of the season, losing in the CIF-San Diego Section Division III championship game, 3-1, to Helix at Westview High in San Diego on Friday, Nov. 4. The Vikings (26-7 overall)...
Democratic midterm candidates campaign in Yuma ahead of election day
Two democrats running in the midterms were in Yuma Friday speaking to voters. The post Democratic midterm candidates campaign in Yuma ahead of election day appeared first on KYMA.
YPD requesting for more information on two unsolved homicide cases
The Yuma Police Department brought up two unsolved homicide cases on social media asking the community for any information. The post YPD requesting for more information on two unsolved homicide cases appeared first on KYMA.
New CHP Captain of El Centro appointed
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) appointed Brandon Shipwash as the new Captain for the El Centro area. The post New CHP Captain of El Centro appointed appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Tigers Blow Out Patriots
IMPERIAL — The Imperial High School football team jumped on top of Patrick Henry High of San Diego early and beat the Patriots, 35-7, in the opening round of the CIF-San Diego Section Division III playoffs at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium here on Friday, Nov. 4. The fifth-seeded Tigers (8-3 overall)...
SPECIAL REPORT: Life along the border
Gadsden, Arizona, a small border town with a population of less than one-thousand people, sits nestled just north of San Luis, Mexico. The post SPECIAL REPORT: Life along the border appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
FOOTBALL: Bulldogs’ Comeback Comes Up Short
CHULA VISTA — The sixth-seeded Calexico High School football team had to hit the road to face 11th-seeded Chula Vista in the first round of the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV playoffs on Friday, Nov. 4, the only higher seed to do so in all of San Diego Section.
kyma.com
Chillier temperatures for our Thursday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today is the coldest day we experienced so far for our Fall season, highs will trend in the upper 60s which is about 15 degrees below-normal. Winds are much calmer today than what we felt yesterday however, wind gusts will still range 20-25 mph even for our Friday.
kyma.com
“He destroyed our family”; Lucero case closed with prison sentence after two year roller coaster
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - In August 2020, Luis Delgadillo was left shot and killed outside of the Econo Lodge Motel in Yuma, unleashing a ripple effect of a two-year case that impacted so many. From family, friends, law enforcement and the courts alike, it was a case against Izak...
