The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is alerting drivers of possible delays as they make pedestrian safety and other improvements in three areas. On Thursday, November 3, ODOT started work on OR 99 that will restrict traffic to one lane in each direction. ODOT will add striping for the lanes of travel in each direction. Striping is weather-dependent, so work may be delayed in the event of rain.

JUNCTION CITY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO