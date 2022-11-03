Read full article on original website
Festival of Bands returns to Autzen Stadium for first time since 2019
EUGENE, Ore. — High school students from all over the Pacific Northwest made their way to Autzen Stadium Saturday to participate in the first Festival of Bands competition since 2019. 29 bands from Oregon and Washington competed at this weekend’s event. Bands participated in a preliminary round before...
Senior dogs arrive in Oregon from California looking to find new homes
EUGENE, Ore. — Pet Rescue Pilots, a California-based non-profit, began Adopt a Senior Shelter Pet Month by flying 20 senior dogs 856 miles, all the way from Los Angeles to Eugene. The flight was funded by The Grey Muzzle Organization, a nonprofit organization that wants to ensure that senior...
Festival of Bands makes its return to Autzen after two years
EUGENE, Ore. — The Ducks might be in Colorado Saturday, but Autzen will still host some fierce competition. After taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oregon Marching Band's annual Festival of the Bands, a competition that hosts high school bands from all over the Pacific Northwest, will return.
Caris Pharmacy opens second location in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — Back in June, Caris Pharmacy opened up its first location in Veneta, filling a need for those in the area after other local pharmacies closed their doors due to staffing shortages. As of six weeks ago, Caris Pharmacy has expanded, opening up a second location...
Newly renovated Sheldon Pool reopens after closure of more than a year
EUGENE, Ore. — The Sheldon Community Center has reopened its newly renovated pool in the Cal Young neighborhood in Eugene. The 55-year-old pool closed in late spring 2021 and recently reopened at the end of September with funding from a Parks and Recreation bond measure passed in the 2018 primary election.
OSU to hold workshop that teaches steps in reforestation after a fire
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Forestry & Natural Resources team of Oregon State University Extension Service is holding a new workshop that teaches key steps in reforesting land after experiencing a fire. The workshop will focus on topics such as the reforestation process, vegetation management, overhead obstacles, and developing...
LTD encourages bus riders to 'Be Seen' in darker mornings after Daylight Savings Time ends
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Transit District (LTD) is reminding bus riders to take steps to make themselves more visible to bus drivers and other motorists as Daylight Savings Time ends Sunday, November 6 and mornings get darker with more rain and fog. LTD is encouraging bus passengers and bike...
Ducks showcase creativity on offense in rout of Colorado
BOULDER, Colo. — An offensive lineman scoring the first points of the game. A quarterback with a touchdown reception. A linebacker with a rushing touchdown. Oregon football could do no wrong Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder, putting 49 points on the board and allowing just one touchdown as the Ducks start the month of November with a lopsided pac-12 victory over Colorado.
Roseburg Fire announces Tyler Christopherson promoted to Fire Chief
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Tyler Christopherson has been promoted to Fire Chief, the Roseburg Fire Department announced in a news release. Christopherson assumed the role November 1. He replaces retired Chief Monte Bryan who retired on June 30. According to the Roseburg Fire Department,. Chief Christopherson was born and raised...
No. 8 Ducks whip Colorado 49-10 in Pac-12 football
BOULDER, Colo. — The Oregon football team extended its winning streak to eight games Saturday, and the Ducks had some fun doing it, University of Oregon Athletics reported. But in the race to reach the Pac-12 Championship Game, things are about to get serious. Bo Nix accounted for five...
ODOT announces pedestrian safety construction in three areas; drivers may see delays
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is alerting drivers of possible delays as they make pedestrian safety and other improvements in three areas. On Thursday, November 3, ODOT started work on OR 99 that will restrict traffic to one lane in each direction. ODOT will add striping for the lanes of travel in each direction. Striping is weather-dependent, so work may be delayed in the event of rain.
Sheriff: Traffic stop in Roseburg turns into pursuit, shootout, standoff with suspect
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A police pursuit turned into a several hour standoff hostage incident on Saturday night, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, deputies attempted a traffic stop in the 2500-block of Strickland Canyon Road. The driver attempted to flee and drove out Lookingglass...
Linn-Benton ALERT system test Saturday
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office has announced it will conduct a test of the Linn-Benton ALERT system Saturday, November 5 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The test will cover all of Benton County. All landline phones in the 911 database will receive the message,...
Eugene Public Works crews prepare for possible stormy weather
Eugene Public Works are on standby this weekend, prepared to respond to any storm-related damage. Public Works officials say strong winds and heavy rains could lead to clogged storm drains, broken branches and fallen trees. "So, we're going to areas that we know historically where we've seen that localized flooding....
High School GameDay: It's playoff time for high school football teams
EUGENE, Ore. — It's the final week of High School GameDay with Week 10 of the high school football season - the first week of the payoffs. Check out scores and highlights from around the region in our High School GameDay roundup:
