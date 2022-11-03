Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Overwatch 2's Newest Hero, Ramattra, Is An Omnic Anti-Hero And A Key Part Of The Game's Next Chapter
As a part of the Overwatch League Grand Finals, Activision Blizzard has revealed the next hero coming to Overwatch 2. Ramattra is an omnic radicalized by the Omnic Crisis--the war that directly led to Overwatch's formation--and humanity's mistreatment of his people. However, rather than join the Agents of Overwatch in their attempts to bring peace to both sides, Ramattra is more interested in enacting his own brand of justice, putting him at odds with the organization.
Gamespot
Final Fantasy 16 Is "95%" Done, Release Date Reveal Expected By The End Of The Year
Final Fantasy 16 has almost reached the finish line of its development cycle, as main director Hiroshi Takai and other members of the development team revealed new details on the game in a series of interviews. Speaking to Famitsu, Takai was quizzed about the current development status of the game and gave a quick answer on the topic.
Gamespot
Halo Infinite Launch Was Like A Runner Tripping And Falling At The Finish Line, Xbox Boss Says
Microsoft Studios boss Matt Booty has discussed Halo Infinite's launch, saying the launch was akin to a runner coming across the finish line and then tripping and falling down. "The classic runner's mistake of tripping and stumbling as you come across the finish line. We've got to recover there. The...
Gamespot
A "Notable" Number Of Destiny 2 PS5 Players Are Still Using The PS4 Version
Like several other games of the PS4 and Xbox One era, Destiny 2 received a new-gen console update shortly after the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S systems launched. The upgrades were pretty substantial, but on PS5, many players have still been playing the PS4 edition of Destiny 2. Bungie has...
Gamespot
Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Unlock Prince Eric
Generally speaking, unlocking characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a pretty straightforward affair, with many of them being easily found via opening realms or discovered early on as part of the main story path. However, Prince Eric is likely to be one of your final character unlocks, requiring a little more work than usual. But don't worry, as we'll tell you what you'll need to do to bring the love of Ariel's life to your valley.
Gamespot
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC Preorders Are Discounted, Come With Free Game
If you played the recently released Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC port, you'll definitely want to check out Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales when it lands on PC later this month. The port of the standalone follow-up to Insomniac's excellent open-world adventure releases on PC on November 17. We have an exclusive deal that will get you a Steam key at a nice discount. If you use WEBSLINGER7 at checkout on Fanatical, you'll get Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for $41.84.
Gamespot
Final Fantasy 16 Producer Addresses Game's Lack Of Diverse Characters
Final Fantasy XVI's setting is heavily inspired by medieval Europe, and as such won't be "be as diverse as say modern-day Earth," according to one of the game's producers. That answer, and the game's lack of diversity, hasn't gone over well with some of the franchise's fans, sparking more than a few heated conversations on social media.
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Is Getting A New Dungeon On December 9
With Season of Plunder drawing to a close, Bungie has begun teasing what's next for Destiny 2 in Season 19. One activity that the studio did confirm this week in its weekly blog post is a new dungeon, which will arrive on December 9 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. This new high-level PvE event will be active from the first Friday of Season 19, but Bungie didn't share any more details regarding which enemies players will encounter or which location they'll visit.
Gamespot
Multiplayer Co-Op Saves Get A Brilliant Reimagining With Grounded's Shared Worlds System
Playing online games with friends can be a frustrating experience. If the game is hosted on a server, you have to depend on that server being up and stable. If the game is hosted peer-to-peer, the host might have to be actively playing the game, or have a machine in their home they can use to host a server. Obsidian's Grounded, however, has found a genius way around all of this--and it's something other developers should look to replicate where possible.
Gamespot
Ubisoft Games Could Be Returning To Steam
It looks like Ubisoft's games could be coming back to the Steam platform after several years of being off of it. One such game could be Assassin's Creed Valhalla. A Github user by the name of YoobieRe discovered that the source code for the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ubisoft Connect page has been recently updated and now contains the word "Steam." Specifically, it reads, "Internal Dev/QC - Assassin's Creed Valhalla [STEAM]."
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Free With Xbox Series S For A Limited Time
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has emerged as one of the hottest games of the year, and if you're looking to join that action and the current generation of gaming, then get ready for some good news. Over on Target, purchasing an Xbox Series S console will add a free digital copy of Modern Warfare II. Since the game costs $70 on its own, you're essentially getting the Xbox Series S for only $230. That's quite the deal.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Update Brings Back Attachment Tuning; Full Patch Notes Released
Infinity Ward has reintroduced a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II feature that was previously causing the game to crash in some scenarios. The studio said on Twitter that it has brought back attachment tuning to the multiplayer shooter. The full patch notes for MW2's November 4 update have now arrived--you can see the complete notes below, as shared by Infinity Ward.
Gamespot
Early Black Friday Deal: Lego Super Mario Sets Get Big Discounts
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. A ton of Lego Super Mario sets are on sale in the weeks leading up to Black Friday 2022. This includes both the Starter Sets and a boatload of expansions, giving you an easy way to pick up the popular (and expensive) Lego kits at some of the best prices of 2022.
Gamespot
Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties DLC Release Trailer
Check out the release trailer for Dying Light 2's upcoming Bloody Ties DLC. The DLC releases on November 10th!
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet: Everything We Know
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, brand-new Gen-9 entries in the ongoing Pokemon franchise, are coming very soon. The latest entry in the Pokemon franchise promises the first open world in the main franchise, with three unique questlines to pursue as you explore the Paldea region. The new structure of the game promises some big changes to the franchise as a whole, along with the usual new additions you've come to expect from a Pokemon game, like a bunch of new monsters to collect.
Gamespot
17 Things Modern Warfare 2 Players Discovered So Far
17 Things Modern Warfare 2 Players Discovered So Far. From cheesing XP to level quickly, to the new slide cancel, and finding strange places to hang off of, the Modern Warfare 2 community has been hard at work testing multiplayer while waiting for Warzone 2.0. Here’s what you’ve found so far.
Gamespot
Best Gaming Accessory Gifts For PS5, Xbox, Switch, And PC In 2022
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. If you know someone who owns a console or gaming PC, chances are they would appreciate a nice accessory for their platform of choice this holiday. This could be a new gaming headset for online multiplayer, a new controller for multiplayer or for additional features, or even something practical like a charging station. With the holiday season around the corner, we've rounded up some of the best gaming accessory gifts to buy this year.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Believe Easter Egg Teases Second Warzone Map
Call of Duty players will soon be dropping onto the new Al Mazrah battle royale map, as Warzone 2.0 launches on November 16 with the start of Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2. However, a campaign Easter egg already has some players feeling confident in the location of a second Warzone map that could be arriving after Al Mazrah.
Gamespot
Apex Legends' Catalyst Chaotically Upends The Battle Royale's Most Consistent Element: Doors
I love Catalyst a lot, and it very well could be the recency bias talking, but she's my favorite of the new playable characters added to Apex Legends during the battle royale's fourth year. The ferrofluid-wielding defender isn't a force to be reckoned with--Catalyst won't be breaking the competitive meta anytime soon--and her story hasn't posed any groundbreaking lore ramifications yet. But none of that matters when Catalyst plays a lot like the legends added in Year 3, all of whom celebrate the best part of Titanfall 2's legacy: A first-person shooter doesn't have to make practical sense to be a whole lot of chaotic and joyful fun.
Gamespot
7 Great Netflix Games To Check Out
Netflix's gaming section is relatively new, and players haven't always known what to expect from the streaming behemoth that is known primarily for movies and TV shows. But in recent months, Netflix has been steadily stocking the gaming catalog with great mobile ports like Into the Breach and Spiritfarer--giving hints as to what direction the company's new gaming division will take.
