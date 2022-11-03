The second annual Tree Festival will delight guests at Almost Heaven Barn Dec. 3 and 4. More than 25 decorated trees – including a $1,000 cash tree – will be won by lucky participants. With outdoor games, a hot cocoa bar, ornament and cookie decorating, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, letters to Santa, a craft show and more, the event is sure to bring a big dose of holiday spirit. Almost Heaven Barn co-owner and event organizer Angela Holt is excited to bring the event back for 2022.

3 DAYS AGO