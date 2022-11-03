Wolf Administration: Tools available online for student drivers

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Departments of Education (PDE) and Transportation (PennDOT) reminded parents and caregivers that state resources are available to help keep students safe as they learn to drive.

Parents are encouraged to utilize available state resources on both agency websites before they consider enrolling their children in private driving training schools (PDTS).

In Pennsylvania, all entities wishing to provide any aspect of driver education lessons for profit are required by law to obtain a PDTS license, and PDTS are required to display the license on the passenger side visor of the vehicle.

The license will contain the signature of the PDE School Safety Education Advisor and will have an expiration date. Current licensed PDTS are licensed through June 30.

All instructors are required by law to carry their instructor’s license with them whenever they are giving a behind-the-wheel lesson and are required to present their instructor license when asked by a customer or any commonwealth official.

“Parents and customers need to ask the right questions when choosing a PDTS, including asking to see an instructor’s PDE-issued instructor license and the PDE-issued license for the vehicle,” Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty said. “We are committed to ensuring that all students are safeboth in the classroom and behind the wheel and encourage parents to educate themselves on their options by using the tools on the PDE website.”

PDE maintains a list of all approved licensed PDTS. You may access that list by visiting the PDE Driver and Safety Education website. Click on the Driver Education Programs tab, where you can search for approved driver education programs. The programs are arranged alphabetically by county.

PennDOT oversees Third-Party Testing and End-of-Course Skills Testing programs. Not every driver training school is contracted with PennDOT or a school district to administer driver skills tests.

However, those that do contract with PennDOT can offer student drivers the option to complete their non-CDL driving skills tests with a licensed driving school examiner rather than going to a PennDOT Driver License Center.

“All third-party examiners have been certified by PennDOT, and the test is the same as the one which is administered at PennDOT Driver License Centers,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “These third-party testers provide our young drivers with an additional option when scheduling driving skills tests.”

Each third-party tester and its examiners must meet the required background checks before attending examiner training. The background checks consist of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) clearance, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) clearance, Child abuse clearance, and Driver History check, in addition to signing Department policies such as confidentiality policy and a customer service policy.

These PennDOT contracted third-party examiners receive the same training that is given to the PennDOT examiners.

