KETV.com
'Show our gratitude,': La Vista Community Foundation hosts veteran appreciation dinner
LA VISTA, Neb. — Hundreds of veterans gathered in La Vista for an appreciation dinner Sunday. It's the first time they've been together in person since the pandemic hit. Around 600 service men and women and their families fill a La Vista hotel. "It's just a great evening for...
KETV.com
Funeral arrangements set for Ashland Mayor Rick Grauerholz
ASHLAND, Neb. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Ashland's mayor, Richard 'Rick' Grauerholz. The 74-year-old died at his home Friday, according to his obituary. Grauerholz served as the city's mayor for eight years. The Lincoln native also served with the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department for 40 years and the Rescue Department for 20 years.
KETV.com
NSAA State Volleyball: Championship Saturday Highlights
LINCOLN, Neb. — The final day of the high school volleyball season wrapped up in Lincoln on Saturday. Six champions crowned at the Bob Devaney Center, many repeat winners, like Skutt Catholic and Papillion-La Vista South. For full highlights from today's matches, click on the video above.
KETV.com
Popular Lincoln coffee shop expands to Omaha in December
A popular coffee and cocktail shop in Lincoln is bringing their business northeast to Omaha in December. The Mill Coffee and Tea says the time was right to expand to a new market. There might be a lot of dirt sitting around right now, but The Mill wants a 1920s...
KETV.com
UNO researchers discuss benefits of research grants, funding
OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Omaha set a new university record for research funding in 2021-22 by receiving $37.5 million in grants. The grants and funding came from external sources and is a 67 percent increase in funding compared to the previous year. Researchers at the university, such...
News Channel Nebraska
Ornamental and Turf Applicators Course Offered Nov. 9
SIDNEY, Iowa – Iowa State University and Outreach Fremont County office will host an Ornamental and Turf Applicators Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The program provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) can be seen at office locations across Iowa.
KETV.com
Top seven on 7: KETV NewsWatch 7's best stories of the week, Oct. 29-Nov. 4
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha native in the World Series, Powerball mania and more lead our top seven stories of the week. Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer said it's "not hard to imagine" the officer who shot the driver who went around barricades toward Halloween trick-or-treaters "saved lives." Halloween...
KETV.com
Omaha zoo welcomes second-ever muntjac fawn, Waylon
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced the second-ever Reeve's muntjac born at the zoo in more than 20 years: Waylon. Parents Loretta and Willie welcomed their first-ever fawn earlier this year in February — Conway. Now they welcome Waylon. In a Facebook post, the...
KETV.com
Nebraska state volleyball highlights: Semifinals
LINCOLN, Neb. — Friday in Lincoln, the state volleyball tournament continued with semifinals. Part one of the highlights are in the top of this article — you can watch part two here:. In Class A, Papillion La Vista South grabbed a victory over Papillion La Vista: 3-1. Westside...
KETV.com
MECA announces ticket sales for Terence 'Bud' Crawford's Omaha fight
OMAHA, Neb. — In October, boxer Terence "Bud" Crawford announced his next fight will be in his hometown of Omaha. MECA has announced that tickets for the fight will go on sale Monday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. Crawford's fight will take place on Dec. 10, and will also...
KETV.com
Operation Football: Round 2 Playoff Highlights
Neb. — In Week 11 of Operation Football, the second round of Nebraska's high school football playoffs narrowed the state championship path for some and ended the season for others. The Monster Matchup featured Gretna and Bellevue West, where Gretna successfully defended their undefeated season: 35-23. Elkhorn South...
KETV.com
KETV Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby's winter weather outlook for Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — How much snow will Nebraska get this winter?. KETV NewsWatch 7 Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby breaks down the outlook for the season, including why the Omaha area can expect big temperature swings, snow in February and March and about average cold. After winter conditions last year...
KETV.com
St. Vincent de Paul holds another annual Winter Coat and Apparel Giveaway
OMAHA, Neb. — The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Omaha is set to hold its yearly Winter Coat and Apparel Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Omaha Home for Boys. It's the 18th straight year of the event. Volunteers hand out...
KETV.com
Nightmare on Redick Street: Neighborhood enforcing rules on homeowner's attraction
OMAHA, Neb. — A Halloween display in northwest Omaha has homeowners on opposite sides of the fence and may have gone too far this year. The homeowner's association off 103rd and Military Road says problems with parking and people for a holiday attraction have grown over the past five years. A family says they're just sharing their holiday spirit.
KETV.com
Crete firefighter details Lancaster County wildfire battle
LINCOLN, Neb. — Brad Elder with the Crete Volunteer Fire Department is in the hospital with third-degree burns after battling a wildfire in Lancaster County. He's almost out and on his way home, but he has a warning. Elder has been fighting wildfires for 32 years, and he even...
KETV.com
Nebraska football adds another season loss after Minnesota defeat
LINCOLN, Neb. — After Nebraska’s loss against Illinois at home, the Huskers recorded back-to-back Memorial Stadium losses after falling to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Nebraska (3-6) lost 20-13 against Minnesota (6-3) with another game under the leadership of interim head coach Mickey Joseph. The Huskers started with a...
KETV.com
Omaha police report driver in Minne Lusa Halloween incident in custody
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they've booked the suspect involved in the Halloween incident on Minne Lusa Boulevard into Douglas County Corrections. Authorities said 31-year-old Dontavius Levering was booked on charges of attempted assault on an officer and use of a weapon (motor vehicle) to commit a felony.
KETV.com
Woman shot and killed near 49th and Miami, Omaha police investigating
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating the murder of a woman, killed near 49th Avenue and Miami Street. According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call about 2:29 Sunday morning. Once on scene, officers found a female victim. OPD said the woman was transported to Nebraska...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify man hurt in shooting Saturday on N. 48th Ave. and Cuming St.
Omaha police identified the man hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning. Police were called to N. 47th Avenue and Cuming Street at 12:38 a.m. but could not find a victim. Less than two hours later, officers were called to 28th Avenue to investigate a shooting. Officers say they found...
KETV.com
Iowa State Patrol arrests four teens in stolen car after pursuit
UNDERWOOD, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol said they arrested four teens after a Friday morning pursuit. Those in custody are all 14-15 years old and from Lincoln, according to authorities. Troopers said they received a call about a stolen vehicle around 10 a.m. — a truck that investigators...
