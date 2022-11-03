Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant Doesn’t Hold Back About Kyrie Irving Suspension
The Brooklyn Nets announced that they have suspended NBA star Kyrie Irving for at least five games following his failure to disavow antisemitism. The suspension could last longer than that as the organization wants to see him take more steps beyond just the apology that he issued on Instagram a few hours after his suspension was announced.
The Golden State Warriors might have a serious James Wiseman problem
The Warriors and the terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad James.
Nets owner ‘completely done’ with Kyrie Irving?
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving had been suspended at least five games without pay. That decision was reached following Irving’s promotion of a film the Nets say is “deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.” They offered further explanation in a lengthy statement. “Over the last...
Kyrie Irving's Former Coach, Jim Boylan, Says NBA Star May Never Play For The Nets Again
Kyrie Irving's ex-coach gets real on his future with the Nets.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
NBA Fans React To Nike Suspending Ties With Kyrie Irving: "Damn, He Really Might Not Even Be In The NBA Next Season"
NBA fans had a lot to say about Kyrie Irving getting dropped by Nike.
Blake Griffin Took The Biggest Pay Cut In NBA History From $32 Million Last Season To $2 Million This Season
The veteran, formerly with the Brooklyn Nets, pipped Andre Drummond and Otto Porter to be the player with the biggest pay cut.
Paul Pierce Calls Out Kawhi Leonard: "We Don't Say Nothing About Him Always Being In Street Clothes."
Paul Pierce flames Kawhi Leonard for missing so many games.
This Nets-Pacers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Indiana
A lot is going on surrounding the Brooklyn Nets beyond the need to worry about Ben Simmons trade talks. However, if at some point it reaches that point, the trade value for the former NBA All-Star may be at an all-time low. Simmons has yet to show that he’s the...
Shaq Is Sick Of Watching Ben Simmons
Shaq is just like the rest of us. Ben Simmons has not been good for the Brooklyn Nets this season, and it has been difficult to watch him struggle. After not playing a single game last season, fans thought that Simmons would come back hungry, wanting to prove himself. Unfortunately, that has not been the case.
Steve Kerr has concerning comments about Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson fantasy basketball owners may want to look away this week. The Golden State Warriors star Thompson did not play during Friday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the latter end of a back-to-back set. It was Thompson’s second time of the young NBA season sitting out a game.
Robin Lopez Seems To Be The First NBA Player Who Stands Up Against Kyrie Irving
While he didn't post anything directly, Robin Lopez retweeted Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's post as a subtle way to express his displeasure.
Chris Broussard on Kyrie Irving: 'This Could Be His Last Season in the NBA'
Chris Broussard: “I think his career, not this season, but is in jeopardy going forward because if he doesn’t come off this stance I think this could be his last season in the NBA.”. Rob Parker: “I don’t think you’re crazy by making that statement. After a while,...
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Nicolas Claxton Directly Tells Brooklyn Nets He Wants To Leave The Team
Nicolas Claxton has had enough of the drama and wants out of the Brooklyn Nets.
Stephen Curry Was Very Frustrated After James Wiseman Set A Bad Screen, And Then Wiseman Didn't Like It When Steph Didn't Give Him The Ball
Stephen Curry and James Wiseman are facing some tension on the court as the Golden State Warriors fell to 4th consecutive loss.
NBA Fans Troll Warriors After Announcing Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson And Andrew Wiggins Won't Play vs. Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors have won only three games this season before entering a 4-game losing streak. They've been beaten by weaker teams that aren't supposed to put up a good fight against the Warriors, but this season has brought us some big surprises. Following another painful loss to the...
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Report: Kyrie Irving not communicating directly with Nets
Kyrie Irving’s refusal to apologize for promoting an antisemitic film has been a major problem for the Brooklyn Nets, albeit one they tried to fix before ultimately suspending him on Thursday. The problem for the Nets is that apparently, Irving himself was not returning their messages. In a lengthy...
LeBron James And Anthony Davis' Finalized Status For Jazz-Lakers Game
LeBron James and Anthony Davis will both be available for Friday's game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers.
