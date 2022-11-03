Read full article on original website
Related
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 29-Nov. 4
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DIEHL, LINDA ELAINE; 62; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under the infl of...
Sawyer stops in Salina for meet and greet, talks about issues
Being invested in the state and in the agriculture industry, Katie Sawyer believed she couldn't pass up the chance to run for Kansas lieutenant governor. Sawyer was in Salina recently for a meet-and-greet with supporters and talked with Salina Post for an exclusive interview. Sawyer said she was "born and...
kfdi.com
Saline County Man Arrested for Child Endangerment, Kidnapping
A 38-year-old man was arrested in Saline County on charges of aggravated battery, kidnapping, and two counts of child endangerment. Officials with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office said a 25-year-old woman from Assaria reported a domestic violence incident Thursday morning. She said that her husband threatened her, hit her, and handcuffed her to a pole in the basement before temporarily locking her in there. She said that her husband would only let her out of the basement if one of their children began crying.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Josie Holloway
Teenager Josie Holloway was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2022, in Salina. Missing from: Salina, Kan. Distinguishing mark: piercing in nose, septum and lip. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
Kansas man arrested, allegedly handcuffed wife to pole
An Assaria man was arrested Thursday after police say he handcuffed his wife to a pole in their basement.
KWCH.com
Man arrested for battery, kidnapping following disturbance at Assaria home
SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A disturbance at a home in the Saline County town of Assaria led to a man’s arrest on requested charges that include aggravated battery, kidnapping and child endangerment. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, confirmed information it previously provided to the Salina Post...
ksal.com
Tips Sought in $12,000 Business Burglary
Salina Police are seeking tips in connection with a $12,000 business burglary. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. Police say on Monday, October 31st, they received a report of a business burglary at Bergkamp, 3040 Emulsion Dr., Salina. Employees arrived at the business and found an unknown suspect had pried open a door and gained entry. The burglary occurred overnight.
Requested charges against Assaria man include agg. battery, kidnapping
ASSARIA - An Assaria man was arrested Thursday on multiple requested charges, including aggravated battery, kidnapping, and child endangerment, after an incident that began Wednesday evening. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that a 25-year-old Assaria woman called at approximately 7:20 a.m. Thursday to report that her husband had struck...
Lakewood among KDWP trout locations; season runs to April 15
Trout season is now open and more than 30 bodies of water across the state have been stocked with rainbow trout, including the lake at Salina's Lakewood Park. Kansas’ trout season runs through April 15, 2023, and anglers can find a list of stocked locations on ksoutdoors.com along with a stocking schedule, according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP). This year, bodies of water across the state will be stocked from October through December and again mid-February through March.
Iron Horse Trail in Dickinson County receives grant
The Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad recently received a nearly $50,000 grant from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks’ Recreational Trails Program for Phase 3 of the Iron Horse Trail. Phase 3 is a half-mile long section, beginning at Bridge Street in Enterprise and traveling west across the...
Today in Weather History: Salina sets record in 1980
In 1951, an early season snowstorm hit Missouri. Saint Louis received 13.3 inches, which was their biggest snow ever for so early in the season. Washington County averaged around 20 inches. . . . In 1980, the temperature in Salina soared to 86 degrees. This is the city's warmest temperature...
City of Salina: Crack sealing work to continue next week
Monday through Friday, Circle C Construction of Goddard is scheduled to seal cracks on the following streets, weather permitting. The work will take place generally between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times. “Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Reminder: City of Salina curbside leaf collection to begin Monday
Don't forget: the City of Salina is scheduled to begin its annual curbside leaf collection on Monday. General Services staff will be conducting curbside leaf collection from Monday to Dec. 30, weather permitting. Folling is the collection schedule as provided by the City of Salina. Leaf collection participant guidelines and...
UPDATE: Large power outage knocks My 93-1 off air
UPDATE (8 a.m.): Power to the My 93-1 transmitter was restored around 7:59 Friday morning. PLEVNA, Kan. — Early Friday morning storms caused a power outage for more than 3,000 customers in Reno County and more than 2000 in the Hutchinson area at its peak, according to the Evergy outage map.
Runners, walkers brave November chill in 1st Salina Crossroads Marathon event
The first Salina Crossroads Marathon, Half Marathon, Family Fun Run/Walk, and Team Relays is in the books and it was a success!. The qualifier for the Boston Marathon had 817 runners from 30 states registered. “We had an amazing event this year and we are looking forward to continuing to...
Multiple-time Olympic trials qualifier Joe Moore headlines Salina Crossroads event
More than 800 runners from 30 states have signed up to run the Salina Crossroads Marathon, Half Marathon, Team Relays and 4.01K Family Fun Run on Saturday in downtown Salina and race organizers anticipate those number will increase. “We are excited to announce that multiple time Olympic Trials Qualifier and...
House fire in Hutchinson causes significant damage, adult and four dogs escape
A house fire that started early Saturday morning in Hutchinson caused significant damage.
2 seriously injured in rollover in Saline County
SALINE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two men were seriously injured Monday in Saline County after their vehicle rolled. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on I-135 at mile marker 83.1. The two men, a 22-year-old from Pearland, Texas, and his passenger, a 22-year-old DeSoto, Texas man, were hurt while traveling north on I-135. Their 1996 […]
Saline County election: What you need to know
If you haven't yet voted, here's what you need to know about the upcoming general election on Tuesday. Saturday: Advance voting in the Saline County Clerk's office (Room 215) in the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday: Advance voting in the Saline County Clerk's office (Room...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 1