Dallas, TX

dallasexpress.com

DFW Home Prices Still up Year-Over-Year

Like the rest of the country, North Texas is experiencing a slowdown in real estate activity amid ongoing interest rate tightening by the Federal Reserve. Despite the headwinds, however, home prices in the region remain substantially higher than last year. According to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index, between August 2021...
DALLAS, TX
ntdaily.com

‘Toasted’ subs chain Cheba Hut finds roots in Denton

A new restaurant located beneath Epoch on Eagle Apartments waves a banner welcoming passersby to enjoy a “toasted” sub from Cheba Hut, a sub shop with more than 30 signature subs. Among a line of about 30 to 40 people, local vendor and Fry St. figure Michael “E.B.”...
DENTON, TX
CW33

These are the best Chinese restaurants in Dallas for take out

DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered what the best take out food of all time is? It’s an easy answer, and it’s Chinese food. Saturday, November 5 is National Chinese Take Out Day! “During National Chinese Take-Out Day, people hold various events that allow them to celebrate this day to the fullest. For example, some go to a Chinese restaurant to order their favorite dishes, while others enjoy their Chinese cuisines home-cooked,” NationalToday said.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Frisco Reveals Grand Park November 19

Frisco unveils the highly anticipated Grand Park on November 19 at 9 a.m. The City of Frisco purchased the land back in 2005. At the time, the park was little more than a dilapidated battery plant. After almost two decades and heavy cleanup, Frisco residents will be able to enjoy Grand Park finally.
FRISCO, TX
Larry Lease

Severe Storms with Hail Possible on Friday

The Dallas Fort Worth area is set to experience a severe storm with a chance of hail and flooding.Clay Leconey/Unsplash. The chances of severe weather in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are growing, especially on Friday, this will include high winds, hail, and potentially tornadoes. Fox 4 reports that early Friday, there will be scattered showers, with the rain chances increasing over the day.
FORT WORTH, TX
maharaniweddings.com

Dallas Oasis, the Best Wedding Venue in Dallas

Are you looking for a place to host your wedding? Or simply the best non-hotel venue in Dallas for your ceremony or reception? If so, you've come to the right place — because we've found the answer! The Dallas Oasis is one of the most beautiful wedding venues in Dallas, and it also happens to be one of the top choices for couples getting married in this great city.
DALLAS, TX
progressivegrocer.com

H-E-B Opens 3 Stores on Same Day

As it continues to grow its footprint across Texas, H-E-B has opened three stores on the same day in Plano and in the Houston area. “Today is a history-making day for H-E-B as we continue to grow across Texas,” said Stephen Butt, H-E-B board member and president – central market division. “In addition to the new Plano H-E-B, we’re also opening two new locations in the Houston area on the same day, adding to our strong network of stores.”
PLANO, TX
Outsider.com

Two Fatalities Confirmed Following Deadly Texas Tornadoes

At least 18 tornadoes ripped through the south-central region of the country this weekend. These deadly weather systems left two dead and dozens injured as they ripped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving devastation in their wake in areas throughout both south-central US states. According to reports, at least...
OKLAHOMA STATE
multifamilybiz.com

The Cordish Companies and Texas Rangers Celebrate Groundbreaking of Luxury Residential Community in Arlington Entertainment District

ARLINGTON, TX - The Texas Rangers and The Cordish Companies gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of One Rangers Way, a luxury residential community in the heart of the Arlington Entertainment District. The Rangers and Cordish were joined by Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, Arlington City Council, and community and business leaders from the City of Arlington and Tarrant County to recognize this exciting milestone.
ARLINGTON, TX

