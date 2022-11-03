Read full article on original website
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
2022 World Cup Trophy Makes a Stop in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
dallasexpress.com
DFW Home Prices Still up Year-Over-Year
Like the rest of the country, North Texas is experiencing a slowdown in real estate activity amid ongoing interest rate tightening by the Federal Reserve. Despite the headwinds, however, home prices in the region remain substantially higher than last year. According to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index, between August 2021...
ntdaily.com
‘Toasted’ subs chain Cheba Hut finds roots in Denton
A new restaurant located beneath Epoch on Eagle Apartments waves a banner welcoming passersby to enjoy a “toasted” sub from Cheba Hut, a sub shop with more than 30 signature subs. Among a line of about 30 to 40 people, local vendor and Fry St. figure Michael “E.B.”...
All aboard, foodies! This Grapevine food hall was built to look like an old train station
"It's an adventure every day and every weekend."
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth native highlights new and old attractions in “100 Things To Do In Fort Worth Before You Die”
All it takes is a little bit of digging to find Fort Worth’s hidden gems. Through writing “100 Things To Do In Fort Worth Before You Die,” Fort Worth native Celestina Blok uncovered the ‘‘must-dos’ in Fort Worth to keep both first-time visitors and longtime residents entertained.
These are the best Chinese restaurants in Dallas for take out
DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered what the best take out food of all time is? It’s an easy answer, and it’s Chinese food. Saturday, November 5 is National Chinese Take Out Day! “During National Chinese Take-Out Day, people hold various events that allow them to celebrate this day to the fullest. For example, some go to a Chinese restaurant to order their favorite dishes, while others enjoy their Chinese cuisines home-cooked,” NationalToday said.
These are some of the best places to get nachos in North Texas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are few appetizers that hold a candle to nachos. Delicious, crunch and exploding with flavor, nachos are a classic. So, what better day to enjoy this delicious food option than Sunday, Nov. 6, as it is National Nachos Day? You heard that right, today is all about the nachos.
dallasexpress.com
Frisco Reveals Grand Park November 19
Frisco unveils the highly anticipated Grand Park on November 19 at 9 a.m. The City of Frisco purchased the land back in 2005. At the time, the park was little more than a dilapidated battery plant. After almost two decades and heavy cleanup, Frisco residents will be able to enjoy Grand Park finally.
ONCOR reports more than 11,000 customers affected by power outages
The rain is causing some problems across north Texas Friday afternoon. ONCOR is reporting about 11,000 customers are without power because of the storms.
Texas Is Home To 4 Of America's Best Spanish Restaurants
LoveFOOD compiled a list of America's best Spanish restaurants.
Experience Chic, Peaceful Living in This Modern North Dallas Stunner
Timeless design is one of those phrases that gets thrown around — a lot. Maybe the best qualifier is looking at a property and having no idea when it was built. Not to mention it being as cool 10, 20, and even 50 years later. Take the newly listed...
Dallas-area couple survives dramatic encounter with suspected tornado
TEXAS, USA — Strong storms brought suspected tornados to north Texas Friday night, including to the tiny Dallas-area town of Miller Grove. An older couple in that community was inside a maroon truck heading out to eat dinner when the twister hit. They are safe and uninjured, despite the dramatic visuals left in the aftermath of their encounter with the weather.
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on Friday
The Dallas Fort Worth area is set to experience a severe storm with a chance of hail and flooding.Clay Leconey/Unsplash. The chances of severe weather in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are growing, especially on Friday, this will include high winds, hail, and potentially tornadoes. Fox 4 reports that early Friday, there will be scattered showers, with the rain chances increasing over the day.
fortworthreport.org
These artists are shedding light on Tarrant County underground dance scene
Tarrant County, particularly Fort Worth, is better known for classical music than for underground dance music, but local DJs are trying to change that. Meet some of the artists working to expand the dance music scene. Kowboy. Skyler Salinas, known as Kowboy, was raised around house music. His mom went...
maharaniweddings.com
Dallas Oasis, the Best Wedding Venue in Dallas
Are you looking for a place to host your wedding? Or simply the best non-hotel venue in Dallas for your ceremony or reception? If so, you've come to the right place — because we've found the answer! The Dallas Oasis is one of the most beautiful wedding venues in Dallas, and it also happens to be one of the top choices for couples getting married in this great city.
North Texas was under Level 3 and 4 severe weather risk on Friday. What do those mean?
DALLAS — Strong to severe storms were expected in North Texas on Friday. And when that happens, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Service typically labels areas' risk levels by categories. For most of the week, most of North Texas was considered to be under an "enhanced" level for...
progressivegrocer.com
H-E-B Opens 3 Stores on Same Day
As it continues to grow its footprint across Texas, H-E-B has opened three stores on the same day in Plano and in the Houston area. “Today is a history-making day for H-E-B as we continue to grow across Texas,” said Stephen Butt, H-E-B board member and president – central market division. “In addition to the new Plano H-E-B, we’re also opening two new locations in the Houston area on the same day, adding to our strong network of stores.”
This rooftop bar gives you a beautiful view of the Dallas skyline
When it comes down to it, we're all looking for that post-work happy hour spot with beautiful views.
Two Fatalities Confirmed Following Deadly Texas Tornadoes
At least 18 tornadoes ripped through the south-central region of the country this weekend. These deadly weather systems left two dead and dozens injured as they ripped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving devastation in their wake in areas throughout both south-central US states. According to reports, at least...
dallasexaminer.com
Local residents create new ‘I Voted’ stickers for Dallas County voters
As part of a get out the vote initiative, March to the Polls, in partnership with the Dallas County Elections Department, Raise Your Hand Texas and The Dallas Examiner, recently held a contest for local residents to redesign the “I Voted” sticker that voters wear after they participate in a Dallas County election.
multifamilybiz.com
The Cordish Companies and Texas Rangers Celebrate Groundbreaking of Luxury Residential Community in Arlington Entertainment District
ARLINGTON, TX - The Texas Rangers and The Cordish Companies gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of One Rangers Way, a luxury residential community in the heart of the Arlington Entertainment District. The Rangers and Cordish were joined by Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, Arlington City Council, and community and business leaders from the City of Arlington and Tarrant County to recognize this exciting milestone.
