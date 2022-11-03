Henrico to offer free pickup of bagged leaves, other collection services starting Nov. 7

Henrico County will begin providing annual leaf-collection services Monday, Nov. 7, with both free and paid options available for county residents.

Free collection of bagged leaves is scheduled through Feb. 11. Crews will work week to week in five zones; each zone will be collected twice over the course of the program. Residents living outside these areas can order free pickup of bagged leaves by calling (804) 727-8779.

Residents are encouraged to place their bags at the curb or road’s edge by 7 a.m. Monday of their collection week. Bags should be free of trash and debris and must be accessible from the street as crews are not authorized to enter private property. There is no limit on the number of bags that residents can place out for pickup.

Henrico also will offer vacuum leaf collection from Nov. 7 to Dec. 2 and again from Feb. 27 to March 31. Residents can order the $30 service online or by calling (804) 727-8779. Orders will be accepted beginning Nov. 7; all orders received by Dec. 2 will be collected by the end of the year. Leaves should be placed at the curb or road’s edge and be free of trash, sticks and other debris.

Whether using the bagged pickup or vacuum service, residents are encouraged to avoid placing bags or loose leaves in traffic lanes, parking spaces, storm drains or ditches. In addition to creating a potential traffic hazard, misplaced leaves can block drainage and contribute to stormwater pollution.

Henrico’s public use areas, located at 2075 Charles City Road and 10600 Fords Country Lane, offer residents another disposal option. Bagged leaves will be accepted at no cost from Nov. 7 through Feb. 11. Public use areas are open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. except for certain holidays.

Additional information is available from the Department of Public Utilities.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.