Denton, TX

Win and in: Everything to know for Denton vs. Lake Dallas playoff decider

By John Fields Staff Writer jfields@dentonrc.com
 3 days ago
The start of the high school football playoffs may still be a week away, but Denton High and Lake Dallas square off tonight in what is essentially a playoff game for all intents and purposes.

Set for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Falcon Stadium, the game's winner earns a trip to the playoffs as District 3-5A DII's fourth seed while the losing team's season will end. It would be a key milestone for either team with neither having made a playoff berth over the last three seasons.

Resurgent season has Broncos one win from playoff berth

  • By John Fields Staff Writer jfields@dentonrc.com

'It's do or die': Lake Dallas aims for playoff return in pivotal clash

  • By John Fields Staff Writer jfields@dentonrc.com

Denton, TX
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

