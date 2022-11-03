Read full article on original website
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballotsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to voteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
thatoregonlife.com
Portland Announces Plan To Ban Homeless Encampments and Build Shelters
Portland was once defined by its roses and hiking trails. There were waterfalls, quiet sanctuaries, and paths through the temperate rainforest. Residents could bask in nature, or spend their time strolling through downtown streets, browsing, shopping, and exploring tiny shops. It wasn’t perfect. The city had its fair share of eccentricities, but that was part of the allure. Portland was weird, not unsafe.
opb.org
Street camping ban approved 4-1 by Portland City Council
Portland City Council has voted to ban street camping and create mass campsites where people living on the streets can go for shelter and services. The plan has drawn passionate responses in support and opposition since it was proposed. Hundreds of people have testified before the city council itself, and advocates organized a special town hall where those critical of the plan voiced their fears and concerns. We’ll talk with Mayor Ted Wheeler about the plan he and Commissioner Dan Ryan crafted and what happens next.
Portland's push to address homelessness could hang on the election for Multnomah County chair
PORTLAND, Ore. — Voters in the coming November midterm election will soon decide on a new chair for the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners. It's a powerful position, something like the chief executive of the county. And despite the City of Portland's well-publicized consternation over how to address homelessness, it's actually an office under the county's umbrella that is supposed to coordinate homeless services and hold the purse strings.
Portland City Council Position 3 Candidates Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez face off over the future of Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Polls have shown Portland voters are frustrated and angry over growing homelessness and crime in the city, with 85% of respondents saying the City Council is ineffective. That poll was conducted by DHM research in early October. And with the race between Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty...
KUOW
Portland approved a plan to ban homeless camping. Now what?
Last night, the City Council in Portland, Oregon, approved a proposal to ban homeless camping. The plan would create city-sanctioned camping sites, then enforce a ban on people camping elsewhere, on sidewalks, in parks, and in other public areas. Rebecca Ellis covers Portland City Hall for Oregon Public Broadcasting. She...
Within 24 hours, Portland mayor directs city to remove homeless camps, build pickleball courts
A homeless encampment in a Portland, Oregon, park was removed this week and a construction crew showed up the next day to build pickleball courts and other recreational facilities.
KXL
Should Non-Citizens Be Able To Vote In Multnomah County?
Voting machines fill the floor for early voting at State Farm Arena on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) Multnomah County, Ore. – As a part of a series of proposals brought forth by the Multnomah County Charter Review Committee, voters during the midterm election will be asked to extend the right to vote to non-citizens. If it passes, Ballot Measure 26-231 wouldn’t immediately give non-citizens the right to vote, but rather allow county leaders to explore the legal options of extending them the right.
Portland Switches To Well Water
Heavy rain since Friday has caused the Bull Run Reservoir to get cloudy with silt and debris, so the Portland Water Bureau has switched to the Columbia South Shore Well Field to provide all of the drinking water to the city.
Readers respond: Public square is not a canvas for graffiti
Count me in as someone who thinks graffiti is a big problem. (“61% of Portland voters call graffiti ‘big’ problem, poll from The Oregonian/OregonLive finds,” Oct. 23) I take umbrage to those who deface our city. The public square is not your canvas. To summarize my feelings about graffiti, I’m reminded of the old saying: Fools’ names, like fools’ faces, are often seen in public places. If taggers only knew.
KGW
Multnomah County chair candidates promise changes to homeless services agency
The county oversees the Joint Office of Homeless Services, which has seen some controversy in its day. Both candidates say they’ll expect more from it.
Portland’s director of violence prevention resigns amid pressure
Nike Greene, the director of Portland’s Office of Youth Violence Prevention, is resigning just three years after taking the job as the city approaches another record year of shootings and homicides. Greene, 48, submitted a two-page resignation letter Monday to Mike Myers, Portland community safety transition director, saying her...
Portland homicide detectives look into death near Lloyd Center
The suspicious death of a man in a parking lot in the Lloyd District prompted Portland homicide detectives to take the lead role in the investigation.
Portland used taxpayer money to mislead voters on charter ballot measure, complaint alleges
Opponents of a ballot measure to radically reshape Portland’s form of government and election system are accusing city officials of deliberately misleading voters about crucial details of the contentious proposal — on the taxpayers’ dime. Members of the Partnership for Common Sense Government filed a complaint with...
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to vote
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Nov. 2 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Multnomah County voters receiving postcards urging them to vote.
kptv.com
Vancouver city staff recommends moving forward with Safe Stay Community downtown
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver city officials announced their plan for a third Safe Stay Community on Thursday at a City Hall community meeting. They say people had a lot of mixed feedback about its downtown location. People who live near the third proposed Safe Stay Community in downtown Vancouver...
Opponents say out-of-state ‘big money donors’ are influencing Portland charter vote
The committee campaigning against a Portland measure that would change the city’s form of government and the way it’s elected is calling out its opposing committee for accepting large donations from out-of-state contributors.
800 affordable Portland apartments near expiration dates; city council weighs options
Portland commissioners weighing a strategy to bulk up the city’s affordable housing stock are also wondering how to handle a wave of more than 800 apartments that will soon lose existing affordable housing protections. As commissioners consider an early-stage, and as yet unfunded, plan to build 20,000 new units...
Storm roils Portland region: More to come
Power outages, blocked roads, localized flooding, a Big Pipe overflow and more are blamed on winds and rains.The first serious storm of the Fall played havoc across the Portland area on Friday and into Saturday, knocking out power to thousands of utility customers, causing at least one combined sewer overflow into the Willamette River, raising the threat of localized flooding, and possibly contributing to a fatal crash on Highway 26 near milepost 53. As of 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, PGE was reporting more than 13,000 customers were still without service. Crews have been working throughout the night. Just after...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Council Votes to Criminalize Homelessness, Atmospheric River to Drown Portland, and Crybaby Musk Begins Mass Twitter Layoffs
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! If you haven't...
KGW
Concerns regarding safety and outdoor seating for Portland restaurants
Outdoor seating helped businesses stay active during the pandemic. PBOT is now looking into the safety of the structures after some resident complaints.
KGW
