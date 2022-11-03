Read full article on original website
'Westworld' Canceled After Four Seasons
Westworld is officially over. HBO has canceled the sci-fi drama after four seasons, ET can confirm. The series' most recent season, which consisted of eight episodes and was subtitled "The Choice," concluded back in August. According to the logline for season 4, it followed "a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on Earth."
'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Reunion Sets Release Date: See the Emotional Trailer
Love Is Blind fans won't have to wait to find out what happens to their favorite season 3 couples. The Netflix reality dating show is releasing its wedding-packed finale and reunion special both on Wednesday, Nov. 9. In a tense new trailer for the conclusion to the dramatic season, we...
'Degrassi' Reboot No Longer Happening at HBO Max
Nearly 10 months after HBO Max ordered a new series of Degrassi, the popular Canadian teen franchise, and also picked up the streaming rights for all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation, ET has confirmed that reboot is no longer moving forward. Originally eyed for a 2023 debut, the...
Kate Nash: ‘I don’t think you could get away now with the way people talked about me and Lily Allen’
I don’t think you could get away now with the way people talked about me and Lily Allen,” says Kate Nash. “Now, if a journalist in their thirties writes about a 19-year-old girl being fat and ugly, someone would be like, ‘What?’ But you could literally say anything in 2007.”That was the year Nash released her hit single “Foundations”, an indelible earworm about the breakdown of a bad relationship that was rarely off the radio. There aren’t many middle eights that every British adult could still recite 15 years later, but “You said I must eat so many lemons, ’cause...
Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry review – the one with the rich and famous addict
Not long before he won the life-changing role of Chandler Bing in the global sitcom phenomenon Friends, Matthew Perry prayed: “God, you can do whatever you want to me. Just please make me famous.” In this memoir, Perry talks about achieving that mammoth success and fame: at its peak, the series’ cast members were each earning more than a million dollars an episode. But his book is chiefly about the titular “Big Terrible Thing”: Perry’s alcoholism and painkiller/opioid addiction (OxyContin, Vicodin, Dilaudid, to name a few) that led to him spending more than half his life in rehab and treatment centres, detoxing more than 65 times, and paying upwards of $9m trying to get sober.
Heidi Klum Breaks Down Her Viral Worm Costume, Was Afraid She Was Going to Suffocate (Exclusive)
When it came to her elaborate costume for her epic Halloween party, Heidi Klum had just one request from her husband -- leave no woman giant earthworm behind!. The 49-year-old supermodel opened up about what it was like to be stuffed as a giant earthworm when she spoke to ET's Will Marfuggi on the America's Got Talent: All-Stars red carpet in Los Angeles. Klum didn't hold back about the fact that the costume brought on some anxiety for a myriad of reasons.
How to Watch 'Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me' Documentary Online
Selena Gomez has been very open about her physical and mental health journeys. And today, she's opening up more than ever before, with the release of her new Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me. Fans will get to see Selena Gomez in a way they never have before as the film will follow Gomez over a six-year time period, highlighting her career, personal life, and her relationship with mental health.
'The Masked Singer' Goes Retro for '90s Night Before Two Surprising Celebs Unmask! (Recap)
The Masked Singer returned for a special Sunday show with a fun, weird and wonderful tribute to the '90s!. Stalwart panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger did their best to guess the secret identities of the night's costumed contestants as host Nick Cannon introduced us to two brand new hopefuls -- The Walrus and The Milkshake -- who came to try and take on the returning champs, The Lambs.
Rachel Brosnahan Bids Farewell to 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' as Series Wraps
There will not be an encore past season 5 for Midge Maisel, that much fans already knew. But reality's finally -- and sadly -- setting in as Rachel Brosnahan bid farewell to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for good on Friday. The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram and revealed the series...
Listen to the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Soundtrack Featuring Rihanna, Tems and More
Black Panther fans are a week away from diving into the highly anticipated sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and now they'll have something to tide them over the next few days -- the film's original soundtrack. On Friday, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By soundtrack,...
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Trailer Reunites the BAU, Introduces Vicious 'Serial-Killing' Unsub
The BAU is back together again, but they're about to face their most formidable unsub in Criminal Minds: Evolution. The upcoming Paramount+ procedural reunites the team after the original series, Criminal Minds, signed off after a 15-season run on CBS in February 2020. The streaming service released the official trailer for Criminal Minds: Evolution, and in it, the BAU has a lot to contend with as they go up against a pandemic-influenced serial killer, Elias Volt (played by Zach Gilford), who is far more dangerous than any unsub they've faced.
Duran Duran Reveals Princess Diana's Favorite Song of Theirs (Exclusive)
Duran Duran is recalling their special connection to Princess Diana. In a new interview, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon and Roger Taylor tell ET's Kevin Frazier which of their songs the late royal loved most before her death in 1997. "When we met Harry and William, they said,...
