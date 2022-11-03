SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here’s what we’re covering for Week 1 of playoffs
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season is winding down, and we’ve got some great match-ups for the first week of high school football playoffs in western Pennsylvania!
>>> WPIAL football playoff brackets revealed
Here are the games we are covering this Friday on Skylights:
- Penn-Trafford at Pine-Richland
- Upper St. Clair at Gateway
- North Hills at Bethel Park
- Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional
- Hampton at Montour
- Western Beaver at Ligonier Valley
