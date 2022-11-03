ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here’s what we’re covering for Week 1 of playoffs

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season is winding down, and we’ve got some great match-ups for the first week of high school football playoffs in western Pennsylvania!

>>> WPIAL football playoff brackets revealed

Here are the games we are covering this Friday on Skylights:

  • Penn-Trafford at Pine-Richland
  • Upper St. Clair at Gateway
  • North Hills at Bethel Park
  • Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional
  • Hampton at Montour
  • Western Beaver at Ligonier Valley

